‘Morning Joe’ co-anchor Willie Geist is leaving MS NOW

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Willie Geist, the longtime co-anchor of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” is leaving the network to work full-time at NBC News.

Geist, 51, announced his departure during the Monday edition of “Morning Joe,” where he has sat alongside co-anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski since 2007. He is also the host of “Sunday Today,” and an occasional fill-in anchor on the weekday edition of NBC’s “Today” franchise.

Geist is the lone NBC News on-air personality to also appear on MS NOW after parent company Comcast spun off the progressive-leaning cable news channel into a new entity, Versant. NBC News shared personnel and resources with MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC, but the arrangement ended once the spin-off was completed in January. Staffers had to commit to one network.

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Steve Kornacki, the data analyst who developed a strong following on MSNBC, moved full-time to NBC where he works for the news and sports divisions.

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Geist was exempted from the corporate edict, keeping his “Morning Joe” duties while also hosting “Sunday Today with Willie Geist.” MS NOW was carrying most of his salary in the arrangement, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment. NBC News did not offer a reason on why Geist’s status has been changed.

Geist, Scarborough and Brzezinski are the longest-running morning team on cable or broadcast network TV. They have been together since “Morning Joe” was hastily launched after MSNBC pulled a popular simulcast of Don Imus’ radio program. Imus was fired for making racist remarks about the Rutgers University women’s basketball team.

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In a 2022 interview with the Times, Scarborough said Geist provided calmness to a program that can occasionally get heated during political discussions. “Willie cools down the temperature,” he said. “When Mika or I go a little too crazy, Willie’s always there smiling going, ‘OK, listen, ‘nobody likes to see mom and dad fight.’”

Geist has been part of NBC’s “Today” since 2012, when he was named as a co-host for the morning program’s third hour. He took over as solo host on “Sunday Today,” which he turned into a platform for long-form celebrity interviews. Last year, he started presenting his Sunday sit-downs at live events in front of an audience.

Geist is the son of Bill Geist, the humorist who for years was known for his sardonic pieces on “CBS News Sunday Morning.” The younger Geist has written two best-sellers and has a third co-written with his father. He began his career as sports producer for CNN.