The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany, in 2020.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Tech giant Apple on Monday said it will add video podcasts to Apple TV, as streaming platforms look for more ways to keep viewers entertained on their platforms.

Apple has a long history of supporting podcasts, bringing them to iTunes more than two decades ago and later launching the Apple Podcasts app in 2012. But over time, the Cupertino, Calif.-based, company has faced more competition in the space from companies such as Spotify, YouTube and Netflix.

The number of shows posting videos on Apple Podcasts more than doubled in the last three months, the company said, adding that top podcasts saw their audiences grow at least 20% on average. Apple declined to say how many video podcasts it has in its library.

Advertisement

Video podcasts will be free on the Apple TV app in its own dedicated channel. Consumers will be able to toggle from watching podcasts on their iPhones to their TVs. But if viewers want to watch Apple TV original shows such as “Widow’s Bay,” they will need a subscription, which costs $14.99 a month.

Popular video podcasts on Apple Podcasts include the self-improvement show “IMO” hosted by Michelle Obama and brother Craig Robinson and the flight attendant podcast “Two Guys on a Plane.”

Apple’s move follows other streaming services including Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu that have added video podcasts to their libraries.

Advertisement

“They’re great time killers and they tend to be a shorter format than TV shows,” said Rob Enderle, principal analyst with advisory services firm Enderle Group.

The additional content can be seen as complementary to existing programs. For example, Disney+ added “Pod Meets World,” hosted by the stars of the ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World.” That show, which ran for seven seasons on ABC, is also available to watch on Disney+.

“That’s a way to keep people on after the show is over and keep them continuing to consume the service,” Enderle said.

Netflix has made deals with Spotify and iHeartRadio to bring video podcasts such as “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and “The Breakfast Club” to its streaming service.

Netflix co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said the video podcasts have helped boost daytime viewing on the platform.

“It’s great that we get to meet members where they are, even when they’re enjoying other forms of entertainment,” Sarandos said in an April earnings presentation.