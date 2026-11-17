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Powered by streaming growth, heavy-hitter “Toy Story 5” and the success of television shows such as “American Horror Story: 13” and “Dancing with the Stars,” Walt Disney Co.’s entertainment division powered the company’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Burbank-based Disney’s entertainment sector brought in nearly $11.9 billion in revenue for the three-month period that ended Oct. 3, a 17% increase from the year-earlier period. Operating income totaled $1.3 billion, up 92% from a year earlier, which included the comparatively weaker box-office performances of Disney and Pixar’s animated original “Elio” and Disney and Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

For the full year, Disney’s entertainment division hauled in about $46.6 billion in revenue, a 10% bump from 2025, with operating income of $5.4 billion, up 16%.

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“Consumers around the world, faced with endless options, chose Disney,” the company said in a shareholder letter Tuesday. “Our strong fiscal 2026 results, delivered amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, show we are succeeding on that mission.”

The company brought in $25.9 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, up 16% from the prior year. Net income totaled $2.6 billion, double the $1.3 billion from the same period last year. Operating income was up 43% to more than $4.9 billion, and earnings per share, excluding certain items, improved 59% from a year earlier to $1.77.

For the full year, Disney reported revenue of $102.3 billion, up 8% from the year prior, with operating income of $19.7 billion, an improvement of 12%.

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Despite some continued “headwinds” from international visitation to Disney’s domestic theme parks, the company’s experiences sector reported record revenue and operating income for the fourth quarter and full year.

With growth in guest attendance and guest spending, Disney’s experience’s division reported a 15% increase in revenue to $10.1 billion for the fourth quarter, with 20% growth in operating income to $2.3 billion. For the full year, the experiences division recorded nearly $39.6 billion in revenue, up 9%, and operating income of $11.2 billion, an increase of 12%.

Disney’s sports segment, which includes ESPN, reported revenue of $4.6 billion for the fourth quarter, which climbed 16% from the prior year, with a 53% improvement on its operating income, which totaled nearly $1.4 billion. Disney credited high viewership to the start of the college football season, as well as the NFL.

For the full year, the sports sector reported $18.6 billion in revenue, a 5% increase compared with the previous year and operating income of about $3 billion, up 7%.

As the company heads toward the end of the calendar year, employees are bracing for potentially massive job cuts that are expected as Chief Executive Josh D’Amaro looks to sharpen Disney’s focus and make it more nimble. Already, the company’s human resources and technology division have been hit with layoffs and Disney has separately offered early retirement packages to some older workers.

In its earnings report, Disney said the company expects the planned job cuts to save about $3 billion by fiscal 2029, which the company plans to put primarily toward future growth.