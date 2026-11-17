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Over 100 years, NBC’s radio and TV news operations recorded history and made some as well.

Radio listeners tuned in to NBC were the first to learn of the 1938 Munich Agreement. On Nov. 24, 1963, NBC had the only live TV shot of the basement of Dallas police headquarters, where nightclub owner Jack Ruby gunned down Lee Harvey Oswald, the man charged with assassinating President Kennedy. Tom Brokaw was the only U.S. news anchor to be at the Berlin Wall when it fell in 1989.

But the network’s lasting legacy is the programs it created that have been part of the TV landscape for decades. The oldest is the Sunday public affairs staple “Meet the Press,” which began on the radio and came to NBC television in 1947. It will celebrate its 80th anniversary next year. Here is how the enduring franchises of NBC News evolved over the network’s long history.

“Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker interviewing President Trump during his 2024 campaign to return to the White House. (William B. Plowman / NBC)

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From Huntley-Brinkley to ‘Nightly’

NBC’s first regular TV newscast, the 15-minute “Camel News Caravan,” debuted on Feb. 16, 1949, with John Cameron Swayze, who started his network career in Hollywood. A former actor, Swayze became known for his ability to memorize scripts, which came in handy when a teleprompter malfunctioned.

But the first network news anchors to become major stars were Chet Huntley, a Montana native who worked for NBC in Los Angeles and David Brinkley, a wry North Carolinian who covered the White House for the network. They were paired for “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” in 1956, with Huntley based in New York and Brinkley in Washington. Their emergence cemented the habit of watching the network evening newscast and demonstrated how strong a bond audiences could form with the anchors beamed into their homes every night.

Their sign-off, “Good night, Chet. Good night, David,” became a pop culture phrase that helped make them wildly popular. Female fans proclaimed their love for the anchors. One woman went so far as to plant herself outside Brinkley’s Washington home with a suitcase before police moved her along.

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“The Huntley-Brinkley Report” was far more popular than the “CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite” in the first half of the 1960s. In 1965, the NBC newscast was the highest-grossing program on TV, taking in $27 million a year, the equivalent of $283 million in 2026.

The Huntley-Brinkley habit was disrupted by a 1967 strike by the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Brinkley stayed off the air during the labor dispute, but Huntley crossed the picket line. “It caused problems,” said Michael Sokolow, a media historian and professor at the University of Maine. “The audience thought they were no longer good friends.”

By the end of the decade, the audience’s attachment to NBC’s duo was waning as Cronkite’s popularity grew, fueled by his enthusiasm for the U.S. space program. His emotional response to the moon landing in 1969 broke from the stoicism that was characteristic of newscasters at the time.

Huntley retired in 1970, and NBC renamed its program “NBC Nightly News.” That opened the path for Cronkite’s broadcast to become the dominant ratings leader until he gave up the anchor chair in 1981.

NBC News did have a history of taking a more populist approach in story selection. Jonathan Wald, a former NBC News producer, recalled how his father, Richard Wald, who ran the division in the 1970s, gave the go-ahead for “NBC Nightly News” to make the death of Elvis Presley the lead of the broadcast. “CBS Evening News” opened with a report on the Panama Canal treaty.

But the newscast didn’t see first place again until well into Tom Brokaw’s 20-year stint in the anchor chair. When veteran news producer Andrew Lack became president of NBC News, he recognized that Brokaw’s Middle America background could resonate with the audience. ABC’s urbane Peter Jennings, the ratings leader in the 1990s, was more strongly associated with international coverage. Lack countered by having Brokaw concentrate on issues close to home.

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“Brokaw was listening to America, that was in his DNA, but he needed a framework around him that deployed that focus every day,” Lack said.

When O.J. Simpson was arrested in 1994 for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, there was no hesitation at NBC News to immerse viewers in the coverage. “I thought it was the biggest story in the country from Hour One,” Lack said.

The Simpson case propelled “NBC Nightly News” from third to first in the ratings. The program has kept it a competitive race ever since, under Brokaw’s successors Brian Williams, Lester Holt and Tom Llamas.

This is ‘Today’

The growth of television at the start of the 1950s quickly altered the habits of consumers, cutting into the number of books they read, the movies they attended and their hours of radio listening. But there was no network TV programming before noon until Pat Weaver, an advertising executive who went on to become president of NBC, came up with “Today.” He envisioned it as “a national newspaper of the air,” bringing in live pictures and reports from around the world.

“Today” launched in 1952 from the RCA Exhibition Hall facing Rockefeller Plaza in New York, letting pedestrians look in on host Dave Garroway and, soon after, his chimpanzee sidekick J. Fred Muggs. The program eventually moved into the bowels of 30 Rockefeller Plaza as New York was considered too dangerous in the late 1960s for a street-level studio. “Today” returned to the Plaza in 1994, attracting tourists from across the country and deepening fans’ connection to the program.

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Al Roker of NBC’s “Today” outside of the morning program’s Rockefeller Center studios.

“Today” made morning television the most lucrative segment of the TV news business. NBC expanded the franchise across four hours.

The durability of “Today,” and the trust viewers placed in it, helped the franchise through crises. The worse came when Matt Lauer, the most popular male co-anchor in the program’s history, was fired in 2017 over allegations of sexual misconduct. Hoda Kotb stepped up to fill Lauer’s chair and made history with Savannah Guthrie as the first all-woman anchor team on a network morning program.

“No matter how big the talent is, no one is bigger than the ‘Today’ show,” said Lack, who terminated Lauer. “But Savannah and Hoda were perfect that morning, and went on to be a great team.”

From prime time to crime time with ‘Dateline’

When “60 Minutes” became a big hit in the 1970s, network news divisions no longer had tacit permission to be financial loss leaders. News could make money and the prime-time newsmagazine was the route. ABC launched “20/20,” which became a hit after a rocky start. But NBC struggled with the format, launching 17 shows that failed before coming up with “Dateline” in 1992.

The program co-anchored by Jane Pauley and Stone Phillips got off to an auspicious start. Then it suffered one of the biggest scandals in TV news history, when NBC admitted it had used incendiary devices to help illustrate a story on how General Motors trucks were unsafe due to their gasoline tanks being mounted on the sides of the vehicles. After GM pulled its advertising and threatened to sue, Pauley and Stone delivered a 3½-minute on-air apology.

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Hollywood Inc. How Keith Morrison and ‘Dateline’ became true crime sex symbols The correspondents of NBC’s “Dateline” got a rock star-worthy welcome when they took to the stage in a packed ballroom at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel last month, and the attendees of CrimeCon, an annual convention for fans of real-life stories of murder and mayhem, were happy to explain why.

Lack, who was hired as NBC News president in part to manage the fallout from that devastating mistake, said the network considered canceling “Dateline.” But NBC stuck with the program, hiring successful newsmagazine producer Neal Shapiro from ABC to take it over. He overhauled the show into a dependable hit that the network used to plug multiple holes in its prime-time schedule, pushing the money-losing news division into profitability during the 1990s.

The narrative approach at “Dateline” helped the program adapt to changing audience tastes. As cameras were allowed in the courtroom in the mid-1990s, TV news had pictures for real-life legal dramas. “Dateline” was mostly true crime by 2006 and has became an even bigger moneymaker for NBC News as its yarns are repackaged for syndication to local TV stations, ad-supported streaming channels and podcasts.

Josh Mankiewicz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning of NBC’s “Dateline.” (NBC News)

The Kornacki Cam and the streaming future

By the mid-1990s, cable was in more than half of all U.S. homes, and viewers who wanted news on demand, not on the broadcast networks’ schedule, could turn to CNN.

In 1996, NBC teamed with Microsoft to launch its own 24-hour service, MSNBC.

Although MSNBC was not an immediate ratings success, it became a talent incubator for NBC News. Evening news anchors Lester Holt and Tom Llamas began their NBC careers at MSNBC. Williams also honed his anchor skills on MSNBC before he succeeded Brokaw. Williams was suspended and removed from “NBC Nightly News” in 2015, when the network found he had made inaccurate statements about his reporting in Iraq. MSNBC resurrected his career with “The 11th Hour,” a program that played to his interviewing skills.

NBC News chief data analyst Steve Kornacki breaks down midterms data in New York on Nov. 3, 2026. (NBC News)

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But as cable matures and struggles to stay vital amid cord-cutting, MSNBC was spun off in January. The progressive-leaning cable network is now called MS NOW. NBC is focused on providing news for the streaming audience, making its free ad-supported streaming news channel NBC News Now its platform for 24-hour news.

During the 2026 midterm elections, the network gave viewers the option of a livestream of the “Kornacki Cam,” where the network’s data maven Steve Kornacki dug into election returns. His segments were woven into NBC’s broadcast coverage and the network sees it as a model for the future.

“We’re bringing together the best of broadcast and digital to give audiences more choice in how they experience our journalism, across platforms and at different levels of depth,” said Rebecca Blumenstein, president of editorial for NBC News. “That’s what NBC News has done for the past 100 years, and how we’ll continue to evolve for decades to come.”