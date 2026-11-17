Democrats have raised concerns about President Trump’s third nominee to the Federal Communications Commission.

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With just weeks remaining before Democrats take control of Congress, a scramble is underway to fortify the Federal Communications Commission with President Trump’s allies.

Trump in August nominated a third Republican — attorney Danielle Thumann Severs of North Carolina — to join the powerful panel for a five-year term.

Her nomination faces a critical test this week. Thumann Severs currently serves as senior legal advisor to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who has waged a nearly two-year campaign against prominent media organizations, including Walt Disney Co.’s ABC and Comcast’s NBC.

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The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate.

Democrats on the committee demanded Tuesday that the nomination process be slowed down.

Led by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), the Democrats on the committee asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to remove Thumann Severs’ nomination from consideration, suggesting that she was being teed up to help provide critical votes in support of “Carr’s controversial policies.”

“There is no mandate for the outgoing majority to rush through a partisan FCC nomination in its final weeks,” the Democrats wrote in their letter this week to Cruz, who is wrapping up his tenure as chairman of the influential committee before Democrats take control in January.

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The Democrats reminded Cruz that, in 2014, he wrote that controversial nominees “should not be confirmed in the lame duck session of Congress by senators who just lost their seats and are no longer accountable to the voters.”

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), who also serves on the committee, separately challenged Thumann Severs’ candor when answering senators’ questions. Luján alleged that Thumann Severs “misled the committee and offered false testimony” during her confirmation hearing last week.

An FCC spokesperson, in a statement, rejected Luján’s conclusions, saying Thumann Severs had testified truthfully.

But Luján, in his own letter to Cruz, alleged that Thumann Severs had testified that she had not “worked with [the] Chairman on any media-related issues” pending before the FCC.

The New Mexico senator pointed to public documents that showed she had been included in several high-profile matters at the agency, including its 2025 approval of David Ellison’s Skydance takeover of Paramount.

“The documents show that, not only was Ms. Thumann looped in on numerous media issues but, at the direction of the Chairman, she helped draft Skydance’s commitments that facilitated the FCC’s approval of the Skydance-Paramount merger,” Luján wrote.

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“And she apparently orchestrated the Commission’s response to consumers regarding the Jimmy Kimmel controversy,” Luján wrote.

In September 2025, Carr prodded ABC to punish the late-night talk show host following comments he had made in the wake of the fatal shooting of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk. ABC briefly benched Kimmel, sparking outrage among thousands of viewers.

In a statement, the FCC spokesperson said: “The [Luján] letter mischaracterizes the situation and facts entirely. ... Her testimony and [submissions for the record] were truthful, including and specifically referencing working on cross cutting matters like unlawful discrimination.”

Carr demanded that Skydance reject diversity, inclusion and equity programs to win the FCC’s approval of its takeover of Paramount. Thumann Severs had been involved in drafting certain provisions related to Skydance’s commitments.

Democrats’ worries are fueled, in large part, by the lopsided makeup of the FCC.

Historically, the FCC has been overseen by a five-member commission. The president’s party typically held three of the five seats, with members of the minority party filling the remaining two. But Trump has not followed that particular practice.

There is just one Democrat on the panel, Anna M. Gomez, and her term expired at the end of June. Trump has not offered to extend her tenure or nominate a second Democrat to the FCC.

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If no action is taken, Gomez can serve for another year. Once Gomez leaves, there would be no Democrats on the panel — unless Trump nominates one or more Democrats to serve.

Before taking office in January 2025, Trump nominated Carr as chairman. The president’s second FCC appointment, Olivia Trusty, joined the panel last year.

Hollywood Inc. How Trump’s FCC chairman is stoking the culture war Since taking over as chairman of the communications agency, Carr has revived news bias complaints and launched probes into diversity initiatives at Comcast and Disney. This month, he blasted NBC’s coverage of the Kilmar Abrego Garcia controversy.

The move to advance Thumann Severs arrives as Republicans rush to confirm as many conservative judges as possible before the current session of Congress adjourns in mid-December.

Blair Taylor, a spokesperson for the Senate Commerce committee, said members were looking forward to advancing Thumann Severs’ nomination this week.

“We ... suggest Senate Democrats weigh in with the White House on nominating Democrats to the unfilled spot,” Taylor said.

The FCC has been waging a fight with Burbank-based Disney after Carr required that ABC defend its right to hold TV station licenses — a review that is now being challenged in the courts.

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The FCC license review came in April, days after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump objected to different Kimmel jokes on his ABC show.