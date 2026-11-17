Hollywood, CA - June 05: Paramount Pictures studio lot at 5555 Melrose Ave. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in Hollywood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

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David Ellison’s Skydance Corp. rolled out its motion picture leadership team Tuesday as the media giant continues the intricate task of melding the operations of Paramount and Warner Bros.

The new structure unites the two historic film studios with a shared business management team — led by studios chiefs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

For now, the two studios’ creative executives will be kept separate.

At Paramount, Don Granger and Kira Goldberg, who joins the company from Netflix after a strong run at Fox, will jointly run Paramount Pictures as presidents of the motion picture group.

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Granger, a respected film producer, has long been a key film lieutenant of Ellison before rejoining Paramount last year to help manage the film slate.

At Warner Bros., longtime film executive Jesse Ehrman was upped to president of the WB motion picture group. Michael Ireland will continue as president of production, reporting to Ehrman.

Warner Bros. in Burbank.

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

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Skydance has pledged to produce at least 30 movies a year, as part of the September lawsuit settlement with California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, which allowed the industry-reshaping Paramount-Warner Bros. merger to proceed. At least 20 films must be wide-releases.

Ellison also committed to keeping the two film labels — Paramount and Warner Bros. — separate. Ellison, as part of the settlement with Bonta, also agreed to maintain the studio lots in Hollywood and Burbank and produce more movies in the U.S.

Goldberg and Greenstein will sit atop the motion picture group with a team of business executives that straddle both studios.

Courtney Armstrong was named chief operating officer, Mark Badagliacca becomes chief financial officer; Brooke Robertson will lead communications and media relations; and Talia Robinson, will head the human resources division.

Josh Goldstine takes over worldwide marketing and distribution for both studios, with Shaun Barber and Mark Viane will manage the domestic and international distribution for both Paramount and Warner Bros. studios.

Warner Bros. veteran Jeff Goldstein will retire, completing his 48-year run. He will serve as a consultant through the motion picture group transition.

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The company said Bill Damaschke also would step down from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation following the integration.

Skydance has been steadily combining operations after the Oct. 6 merger and eliminating numerous high-level executives that came with big salaries.

Earlier, the company ousted James Gunn and Peter Safran from the DC Comics label of Warner Bros., instead entrusting the superhero slate to former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham. He joins Skydance as president and chief creative officer of DC Studios.

The company is working to reduce overhead as it combines operations.

Hundreds of layoffs are expected in the coming months as the merger left the company burdened with more than $80 billion in debt.

Greenstein and Dana Goldberg report to Ellison and Skydance Co-Chief Executive Ynon Kreiz, who last month joined the company from Mattel.