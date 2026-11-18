A view of the Warner Bros. Studios water tower on Feb. 23 in Burbank.

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Warner Bros. Television has long been Hollywood’s premier studio, consistently delivering such hits as “Friends,” “ER,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Pitt,” and “Shrinking.”

On Wednesday, Skydance Corp. said it would combine the storied Burbank studio with the smaller Paramount TV production unit, which is bolstered by Taylor Sheridan’s universe of western dramas, “Landman,” “Yellowstone,” and “Dutton Ranch.”

The company tasked the two studio chiefs — Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell — with running the combined operation as joint presidents. The consolidation will occur early next year, and is expected to lead to hundreds of layoffs as duplicating jobs are eliminated.

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Hollywood’s creative community has been bracing for such news, interested to see how Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison would restructure Warner Bros. Television, long considered an industry gem.

For decades, Warner Bros. operated independent from a broadcast network — which allowed the studio to attract and retain marquee creators, including John Wells, Chuck Lorre, Bill Lawrence and Greg Berlanti. Warner Bros. was a throwback to an earlier age of television — known for putting quality ahead of any corporate alliance.

Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, Noah Wyle Max in The Pitt Season 1. (Max)

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Skydance said it will keep the CBS Television Studios, helmed by CBS stalwart David Stapf, as a separate entity. CBS’ boutique studio focuses on developing hits for the broadcast network, including “NCIS,” “FBI,” “Elsbeth,” and its most recent legal drama, “Cupertino.”

Stapf signed a three-year contract last year, soon after Ellison’s Skydance bought Paramount. Skydance Sports Entertainment and See It Now Studios will be folded into the CBS Studios.

The reorganization could spawn ripple effects. Soon after Skydance acquired Paramount, Sheridan signed a television deal with rival NBCUniversal. The prolific creator opted to switch shops after conversations with Universal’s talent-friendly chief Donna Langley.

During a Wednesday appearance at the New York Times Dealbook conference, Ellison declined to say whether he regretted losing Sheridan to an arch competitor. “At the end of the day, if Taylor made a decision, then we respect that decision,” Ellison said, noting his company continues to work with Sheridan on movie projects.

Dungey is widely respected in Hollywood with showrunners, executives and talent.

She joined Warner Bros. six years ago, leaving Netflix for the plum job. Dungey holds the distinction of being the first Black president of a major TV network when Walt Disney Co. tapped her to lead ABC Entertainment in 2016.

Dungey also is responsible for running Skydance’s dozens of cable television channels, giving her a huge portfolio. She and Thunell will jointly run BET Entertainment Studios.

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Thunell has worked with Ellison at Skydance since 2022. The Yale University graduate worked in script development at the CW network, when it was partly owned by Warner Bros. He joined Netflix in 2015, staying for nearly eight years and worked under Dungey in original series.

“Channing, Matt and David will be connecting with teams in the coming weeks to talk more about the new structure,” Skydance Television Chief George Cheeks said Wednesday in a memo to staff. “We know there will be questions about what this means for individual teams. HR will share more information as plans are finalized.”

