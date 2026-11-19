People cheer as midnight strikes, heralding the official release of Grand Theft Auto VI, during a release party for the video game at Grails Miami in Miami.

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Over the next year, livestreamer Cliff Savage will be paid a salary of $120,000 to play Grand Theft Auto VI.

The opportunity arose earlier this month, when prediction market platform Kalshi posted a job listing for a “GTA VI Researcher.” It was looking for someone who could understand the economy of Leonida, the game’s fictional take on Florida, and report back. The game is centered on Miami-inspired Vice City, a change from GTA V’s Los Angeles-inspired Los Santos.

Kalshi, which lets users trade on the outcomes of real-world events, wants its researcher to find profitable in-game strategies, publish weekly reports and measure how the release affects real-world economic activity. The hire must also livestream the playthrough, which puts Kalshi’s name in front of GTA’s audience.

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Over 30,000 people applied. Savage, who has played nearly every GTA game and has livestreamed every day for almost two years straight, proved to be the gamer for the job.

“I’ve been following the journey. I’m excited to take all of that experience and then bring it into GTA VI,” the 36-year-old Corona resident said. “I’m going to take my time with it. Embrace the cutscenes. Embrace the environment, just dive right in and enjoy it with the community.”

And Savage isn’t the only streamer reaping the benefits of the video game industry’s biggest release.

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Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI generated over 125 million hours watched across livestreaming platforms, according to Streams Charts, a livestreaming analytics database. Viewership peaked at nearly 8 million concurrent users, with Twitch and YouTube accounting for a combined 76.8% of the total. The game itself earned more than $1 billion in presales and has sold 19 million copies, according to estimates from data analysis company Sensor Tower.

The launch is about more than breaking records. It’s a launchpad for streamers to grow their communities, said Nazar Babenko, Streams Charts’ product manager. More than 200 creators already have set new personal peak viewership records while streaming GTA VI.

“It’s all about audience engagement,” Babenko said. “You bring in something unique on your streams, and then new people will start watching and likely watch you afterwards. One peak moment is nothing, but when it comes to increasing your popularity, moments [such as GTA VI] help a lot.”

The GTA VI craze isn’t fading anytime soon, said Anthony Palomba, a business professor at the University of Virginia who studies tech and media. He predicts the game’s revenue will easily surpass $4 billion in its first few months and could reach as high as $6 billion.

Palomba said 13 years away from audiences built hype and anticipation that proved valuable, and “accretive … financially,” a kind of patience he said few franchises are willing to bet on.

Developed in the late 1990s, Grand Theft Auto grew into one of the world’s most popular video game franchises, with more than 470 million units sold wordwide.

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Streamers aren’t the only ones poised to benefit. Users are flocking to platforms like YouTube and Twitch to join the GTA conversation, and to Kalshi to bet on GTA-specific markets.

Like many other creators, Savage said his next few days will be packed with GTA. He’s plans four- to six-hour streams over the weekend. His main goal is for fellow gamers to pick up the tricks he discovers.

“I want to bring to light things that people may not have known about the game that they’re gonna want to share,” added Savage.