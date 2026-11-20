Landline phones, while less prevalent, continued to be popular in some neighborhoods.

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California’s long-running battle to save traditional telephone landlines has suffered another blow.

The Federal Communications Commission on Friday gave AT&T a green light to discontinue copper landline service to an estimated 184,000 residential customers and 15,000 business customers in California beginning in June.

The Dallas phone giant has struggled for years with California regulators, who have prevented the company from phasing out its copper wires in areas where customers have few other options. Residents and some lawmakers have long advocated for copper lines, saying they are the most reliable form of communication during a power outage, earthquake or wildfire.

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Advocates insist traditional landlines are a matter of public safety.

AT&T appealed to federal regulators, arguing that California’s requirement that it continue providing copper landline service was a burden. AT&T separately filed a federal lawsuit against California’s Public Utilities Commission and the state attorney general’s office, requesting a court order declaring the state cannot stop AT&T from hanging up on its landline service.

Those cases are pending.

But, on Friday, the FCC weighed in, saying it had the authority to set communications policy, and that AT&T should be allowed to discontinue its legacy copper service at 360 wire centers in California.

FCC rules “preempt specific state legal requirements” that had kept California’s landline service in place, the FCC order said.

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“California’s Carrier of Last Resort framework may have made sense when it was established 30 years ago,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said Friday in a statement. “Those rules were designed for a bygone era and no longer make sense in today’s competitive, advanced marketplace.”

The agency reaffirmed its June decision to allow AT&T to wind down the landline service, despite a California order that it must continue offering it.

“We appreciate Chairman Carr’s leadership and the FCC’s continued focus on modernizing our nation’s communications infrastructure,” Rhonda Johnson, AT&T executive vice president for federal regulatory relations, said Friday in a statement.

AT&T has said that about 3% of households it serves in California use the copper system, and that maintaining those lines costs an estimated $1 billion a year.

Increasingly, copper thieves have become a problem. Replacing stolen copper lines significantly adds to maintenance costs for providers.

“AT&T spends tens of millions of dollars annually responding to copper theft in the state,” FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty said in a statement, joining Carr in supporting AT&T’s petition.

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World & Nation FCC gives state prisons the go-ahead to jam signals from contraband cellphones State prison officials for years have sought the right to jam, arguing that blocking the signals of contraband phones would halt inmates’ ability to use the devices to run drug rings, coordinate prison riots and even order acts of violence such as attacks on guards.

The company sought the FCC’s ruling, arguing that ending its legacy service would free up resources to provide additional homes with advanced fiber and wireless technology.

The FCC’s lone Democrat, Anna M. Gomez, cast a dissenting vote, saying customers depend on landline service and California regulators should be given time to develop a transition plan.

“I welcome modernizing our networks,” Gomez said. “The question in front of us today is how to do that while keeping consumers at the center, and whether this Commission should override California’s rules before California has finished deciding how to update them.”

The Utility Reform Network advocacy group vowed to continue the fight to preserve landlines.

“Today, the FCC handed AT&T, and every other provider in California, hope that the telecommunications industry will be relieved from state oversight,” Mark Toney, the group’s executive Director, said in a statement.

“If sustained, this Order will result in California Residents losing their legal right to phone service, access to first responders and emergency services, to family and loved ones, and to reliable connectivity,” Toney said.

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The California Public Utilities Commission was not immediately available for comment.

“No customer will be left without access to voice or 911 service, and we’re committed to working with our customers every step of the way during this transition,” AT&T’s Johnson said.

Staff writer Jennie Jarvie contributed to this report.