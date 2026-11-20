This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The odds have been in Lionsgate’s favor this year.

Following the success of last December’s “The Housemaid” ($400 million worldwide) and the musical biopic “Michael,” which now stands as the company’s highest-grossing movie ever at the global box office, the Santa Monica-based studio is poised for another hit with this weekend’s release of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

The sixth installment of Lionsgate’s prized dystopian young adult franchise is expected to reap at least $80 million in the U.S. and Canada in its opening weekend on a production budget of about $150 million. Some estimates have pegged its debut as high as $125 million.

A strong return for the studio’s signature franchise would also show that the turnaround rests on something repeatable. It would also add value to a film library that has become central to the company’s appeal as a potential acquisition target.

Advertisement

Analysts have touted the strength of the film business in the company’s overall financial results. Lionsgate reported $668.8 million in total revenue in its second fiscal year quarter, up about 41% from the same time last year, fueled mainly by strong box office results and growth in the the studio’s extensive film and TV library that includes franchises like “John Wick” and the show “The Hunting Wives.”

Revenue in the motion picture segment climbed 30% to $359.3 million.

Lionsgate posted a net loss of $15.5 million in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, reflecting interest expenses and overhead costs, though that was down substantially from a loss of $113.5 million in the same period last year. It swung to an operating profit of $29.1 million from a $46-million operating loss.

“Outsized film results can have a significant immediate impact on the financial results of the company,” Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s motion picture group, said in an interview. “As we’re seeing this year, if the motion picture group is performing well, then the results are meaningful.”

Advertisement

Investors have welcomed the improved results. Shares of Lionsgate, which closed Thursday at $13.47, are up 48% this year.

This image released by Lionsgate shows Joseph Zada, left, and McKenna Grace in a scene from “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”(Murray Close/Lionsgate via AP) (Murray Close / Lionsgate Via Ap)

The film strategy

Fogelson took over as Lionsgate’s film chief in 2024. By late last year, his slate was starting to come into play with films like “The Long Walk,” which is adapted from a Stephen King novel, and the third installment of the magician heist franchise “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

Under Fogelson, with sign-off from Lionsgate Chief Executive Jon Feltheimer, the film studio’s mantra is to marry the creative viability of a project with marketability and a reasonable price tag. A film does not get greenlit unless all three criteria are met.

“You have to create an opportunity for great artists to make great art, and nothing else matters without that,” Fogelson said. “But this is also a very expensive, cost-intensive business, and we believe that it is possible to create great films that are also fiscally responsible.”

Managing production budgets is even more important as the floor for theatrical returns has sunk. While lower-budgeted films like Focus Features’ “Obsession” and A24’s “Backrooms” overperformed expectations, some high-budget bets like Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Digger” and Walt Disney Co.’s “Moana” flopped.

Advertisement

Not every film has worked for Lionsgate this year, with the January thriller “Greenland 2: Migration” and the Jason Statham-led “Mutiny” pulling in softer box office results. But hits such as “Michael” have offset those misses. The company’s lower overhead compared with larger studio rivals and its international partners in foreign territories have helped mitigate film costs.

This image released by Lionsgate shows Jesse Plemons in a scene from “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” (Murray Close / Lionsgate )

The return to Panem

With “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Lionsgate is returning to one of its powerhouse young adult franchises.

The studio first bought the film rights to Suzanne Collins’ dystopian teen novel series in 2009 and released the first movie starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in 2012. That first “Hunger Games” film earned nearly $700 million in global ticket sales, and the original quartet of movies went on to gross more than $3 billion worldwide.

Though Lionsgate had franchises like “Saw” and Tyler Perry’s “Madea” films before the “Hunger Games,” the young adult series validated its strategy of looking for repeatable franchise properties. (Lionsgate also owns the “Twilight” franchise through its 2012 acquisition of Summit Entertainment, along with the Keanu Reeves-led action series “John Wick” and “Now You See Me.”)

Fogelson described the “Hunger Games” franchise as “one of the crown jewels of the film business.”

Advertisement

Francis Lawrence, who has directed five of the six “Hunger Games” films, remembers Lionsgate’s early enthusiasm for the series and its belief that the franchise could become a cultural powerhouse.

The director said the studio was more cautious with 2023’s “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” a prequel set years before the original series that focused on the youth of the central antagonist, President Snow.

Honor Gillies as Barb Azure, Konstantin Taffet as Clerk Carmine and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Photo Credit: Murray Close (Murray Close/Lionsgate)

“All these things were tricky,” Lawrence said. “It was sort of a scary experience going into it, and wondering whether or not audiences have an appetite for these movies without Katniss.”

The 2023 release struggled, as audiences were still hesitant to return to theaters after the COVID-19 pandemic. The film made just over $360 million globally, the lowest-performing title in the franchise, but it earned just enough to show that many fans were still intrigued by the dystopian world.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is what Lawrence calls “a return to form.” The new film, which follows mentor Haymitch Abernathy’s origin story, features much of what fans loved about the original movies, like the extravagance of the Capitol and a deceptive arena.

Advertisement

The reason these additional “Hunger Games” stories work, Lawrence said, is because there’s “a point in telling these stories.”

“These movies really are about something, and people really smell that,” Lawrence said. “It doesn’t feel like fan service … where it could feel cheap and empty, as opposed to building it from the thematic foundation first.”

That’s why so much rides on this installment.

“This is the IP that needs to work,” said Daniel Loria, editorial director at Box Office Co. “This entry is going to tell us about how much more life there is to these series of films moving forward.”

Given the buzz around the release, analysts expect the film to surpass the box office haul of its 2023 predecessor.

“We expect this new ‘Hunger Games’ entry to build on the fundamental strength in film over the last 12 months,” Brent Penter and Ric Prentiss of financial services firm Raymond James wrote in an early November note to clients.

A ripe takeover target?

As one of the last remaining independently-owned studios, Lionsgate has been the subject of acquisition rumors for years.

Advertisement

But if “Sunrise on the Reaping” has major success, it could make the company even more attractive to a potential buyer.

“Dune” production company Legendary Entertainment has submitted a takeover bid for Lionsgate, reviving talks that started last year after the studio split from the Starz Entertainment Corp. TV network and streaming service. Bloomberg first reported on the bid.

Spokespeople for Lionsgate and Legendary both declined to comment on the report.

Feltheimer briefly declined to comment on “speculation” of an acquisition but told analysts in a recent call: “What I’d say is what I said before, which is in this rapidly consolidating environment, I believe we’re very well positioned, simple as that.”

Potential suitors may also be attracted to the company’s valuable TV portfolio, which generates $1 billion in annual revenue from hits like “Ghosts” on CBS, “The Rookie” on ABC and Hulu and the return of “The Studio” on Apple TV.

Film accounts for 70% of Lionsgate’s library revenue, with TV making up the remaining 30%.

“There’s an obsession from streaming providers to build out libraries and have more content,” said Drew Crum, a media analyst at investment bank B. Riley Securities. “The quickest path to scale is to buy, versus build.”

Lionsgate executives predict further growth in 2027 with several high-profile releases including “The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One,” which is the sequel to Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ,” “The Housemaid’s Secret,” a new “Blair Witch Project” and the sci-fi thriller “Karoshi.”

Advertisement

“I believe enough of them will work for us to continue growing the success that we’ve enjoyed this year,” Fogelson said.