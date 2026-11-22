Jesse Plemons, left, Joseph Zada and Glenn Close in a still from the movie “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” raced to the top of the box office this weekend, taking in $120 million in the U.S. and Canada.

That’s the fourth best domestic opening of the franchise’s six films. Globally, the Lionsgate release earned $105 million against a production budget of about $150 million.

Lionsgate partnered with producer Nina Jacobson’s Color Force in 2009 to adapt Suzanne Collins’ dystopian young adult novel. In 2012, it released the first film, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. That movie grossed nearly $700 million worldwide, and the original quartet of films took in more than $3 billion combined.

Advertisement

“Because of the incredible work of every part of our Motion Picture Group and our amazing filmmaking team, combined with the passion and devotion of the Hunger Games family of fans, the franchise is as strong and vibrant today as when the first Hunger Games film was released nearly 15 years ago,” Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s chair of Lionsgate’s motion picture group, said in a statement.

The second film, 2013’s “Catching Fire,” is still the highest-grossing movie in the franchise, with $865 million worldwide and a franchise-record $158 million domestic opening.

The low point was the first prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” which opened in 2023 to $44.6 million and made just over $360 million globally. That left it unclear how much demand remained for another trip to Panem.

Advertisement

Director Francis Lawrence, who made five of the six films, said audiences keep coming back because there’s “a point in telling these stories.”

“These movies really are about something, and people really smell that,” Lawrence previously told The Times. “It doesn’t feel like fan service … where it could feel cheap and empty, as opposed to building it from the thematic foundation first.”

The opening adds to a turnaround year for Lionsgate’s film business. After several lackluster years, the Santa Monica studio struck gold last year with “The Housemaid,” which grossed about $400 million worldwide. In April, it released the Michael Jackson biopic, “Michael” in North America, with Universal handling most international markets. The film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, a first for a Lionsgate release.

“I Play Rocky,” the biographical drama about Sylvester Stallone, came in second at the box office with $10.4 million. Paramount’s “Ebenezer” ($32.5 million), Warner Bros. “The Cat in the Hat” ($47 million) and Gkids’ “Godzilla Minus Zero” ($54.5 million) rounded out the top five, according to Rentrak.