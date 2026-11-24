Buildings that are part of the Radford Studio Center in Studio City.

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Netflix on Tuesday said it is purchasing the historic Radford Studio Center, deepening its roots in Hollywood.

The streaming giant has an agreement to purchase Radford after investment bank Goldman Sachs took over the property when the studio’s previous owner, Hackman Capital Partners, defaulted on its $1.1-billion mortgage in January amid a slowdown in film production.

Netflix purchased Radford for $380 million, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be named.

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The deal marks the first the time that Netflix has owned an L.A.-area studio lot. The company already owns a property in Hollywood.

The 1.14 million-square-foot Radford site in Studio City was home to television shows such as “Seinfeld,” “Leave It to Beaver” and “Gilligan’s Island.”

Radford, known as “Hit City,” was founded by silent film actor, director and producer Mack Sennett in 1928, known for being the place where popular TV shows including “Will & Grace” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” were made. The property has 22 stages, 18 office buildings and 20 bungalows according to its website.

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Netflix said it is proud to build on Radford’s history and strengthen its investment in L.A. and California.

“There’s still a long way to go, but we are hopeful that with the partnership of the State of California and the City of Los Angeles, this will be the start of a meaningful new investment in California’s film industry,” Netflix said in a blog post. “This city is home to us.”

The deal arrives during a rocky period for Netflix, which recently laid off about 1,000 employees and replaced senior management.

Netflix alluded to the impending property acquisition in a shareholder letter in October, which said the company lowered its estimate for 2026 free cash flow from $12.5 billion to $12 billion “due primarily to the expected closing of a real estate transaction” in the fourth quarter. Earlier this year, sources told The Times that Goldman Sachs was in talks with Netflix to sell Radford between $330 million and $400 million.

In a statement, Hackman said it is “disappointed” to lose the Radford lot, but said it welcomes “the prospect of the property continuing as a working production campus under new ownership.”

Netflix’s purchase price represents a significant discount from when Hackman bought the property with Square Mile Capital Management for $1.85 billion in 2021.

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“They’re stepping at the bottom of the cycle to buy some significant L.A. infrastructure,” said David Smith, interim dean at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. “If you consider the cost of building 22 soundstages and back lots and all of the square feet of facilities, this is a good deal for them.”

Another plus for Netflix is Radford Studio Center’s proximity to Hollywood talent. Netflix said it is committed to producing in L.A., having filmed 46 productions in the area last year. The company said more than 45 of its programs will film across L.A. this year.

“A lot of the high-level talent is here in Los Angeles, so having some Los Angeles space provides them an opportunity to be close to some top-tier showrunners and some of the postproduction talent, and having a turnkey lot in Studio City gives them some pricing power and control,” Smith said.

Before the Radford purchase, Netflix had historically leased production facilities. The streamer leases 2 million square feet of office and soundstage space in L.A., according to a December 2025 CoStar report. Properties it owns include the 27,000-square-foot Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Todd Holmes, associate professor of entertainment media management at Cal State Northridge, said he believes Netflix will try to consolidate more of its productions in Radford.

“They can reduce their costs because instead of having to move equipment and have people scattered at all these different soundstages that they have different contracts with, they’ll bring it back to the Radford lot,” Holmes said. “They’ll have ultimate control over how much they end up leasing out to other separate companies and how much that they want to use.”

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Netflix said in a blog post that its goal is “to maintain operational continuity, retain the existing studio team and strengthen Radford’s position as a premier production destination.” A person familiar with the deal said that business will continue as usual on the lot in the near term.

The company has also expanded its production capabilities outside the state. Last year the company started building a $1-billion studio complex at a former U.S. Army base in New Jersey.

Analysts said that although they expect Netflix, like other studios, will still look at financial incentives when deciding where to film, its investment in the L.A. area provides support to the local economy at a time when local production is still struggling.

“It’ll signal to other companies that it’s a good idea to do more things in L.A., which will trickle down to the economy,” Holmes said.