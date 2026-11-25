Catherine Herridge, seen at a 2022 event in Washington, was found in contempt for refusing to name her source for a 2017 report.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Investigative TV journalist Catherine Herridge is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case on a reporter’s privilege to use confidential sources, stemming from a 2017 report for Fox News on a government probe into a Chinese American scientist.

A U.S. District Court in Washington found Herridge in contempt for refusing to name the person who provided information for the story. If the Supreme Court doesn’t hear the case, she faces a daily $800 fine.

The Supreme Court has not ruled on a reporter’s use of confidential sources in more than 50 years, and it has never weighed in on a civil subpoena. It’s uncertain whether the justices will consider Herridge’s petition — a decision on which could arrive as soon as early December. While concerned about the personal ramifications, Herridge, 62, says she fears for the future of investigative work in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

“If the decision in my case stands, you’re never going to see another Deep Throat or another Daniel Ellsberg because a reporter’s promise of confidentiality will be meaningless,” Herridge told The Times in a recent interview. “I’m more concerned about the next generation of reporters in Washington, D.C., because if this stands, they’re not going to have the tools to do real investigative journalism.”

Gabe Rottman, vice president of policy at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said the case could have a major impact on press freedom.

“There is no federal reporters privilege law despite advocates trying to pass one since the 1970s,” Rottman said. “If this is the case where the Supreme Court takes that up, that would be huge.”

Advertisement

The case centers on Dr. Yanping Chen, founder of the University of Management and Technology, a Virginia school that attracted military service members who received tuition assistance from the Department of Defense.

The FBI began investigating Chen in 2010 over statements she made on immigration forms about her work related to a Chinese astronaut program, and whether she used her school to supply information about the U.S. military to the Chinese government. After six years, no charges were filed against her.

In 2017, Herridge reported on the investigation, and on divisions within the government over the decision not to charge Chen. The report included photos of Chen and documents related to the case.

Chen sued the FBI and the Department of Defense in 2018, claiming the records were leaked in violation of the Privacy Act, which generally bars federal agencies from disclosing internal records without a subject’s consent. She is seeking damages, contending the leaks hurt her reputation and livelihood.

Unable to identify the source of the government leak, Chen’s lawyers subpoenaed Herridge and Fox News in 2022. Herridge and the network moved to quash the subpoena on 1st Amendment grounds.

In 2023, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper ruled that Chen had exhausted all other reasonable means to find the source and ordered Herridge to reveal it. When she refused, he held her in contempt in February 2024 and imposed the $800-a-day fine, which was stayed while she appealed. After an appeals court upheld the ruling, the full court declined to rehear the case.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court’s last ruling on confidential sources came in 1972, when it held that reporters cannot use the 1st Amendment to avoid testifying before a grand jury in criminal cases.

Most states have their own “shield law” protecting reporters’ sources, but protections vary.

“If I had been a reporter in Boston in the First Circuit, a subpoena would have been thrown out years ago, but I’m a reporter in Washington, D.C., where we have the weakest protections and really need the most protections for our sources,” Herridge said.

SAG-AFTRA, the performers union that includes 10,000 TV and radio journalists, the Reporters Committee and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have filed petitions with the court on her behalf.

The SAG-AFTRA brief said the D.C. court failed to consider the far-ranging impact on investigative journalism. “Nothing in the analysis measured the value of the reporting to the public, the reporter’s interest, or the effect on future newsgathering,” it said. Rottman added that the decision ignores the harm to national security reporting if sources can be identified too easily.

Herridge left Fox News for CBS in 2019 and departed the network in a round of layoffs. She most recently worked for Los Angeles Times Studios and is now an independent journalist. Fox News has paid for her legal representation from the start and continues to support her.

Advertisement

Herridge said she is fortunate to have that backing. Reporters working on their own platforms without a large corporation’s resources could be deterred from doing investigative work out of fear of being financially crushed by fines.

“Forcing a journalist to reveal a source not only threatens press freedom but chills investigative reporting that holds the powerful accountable, which is the very foundation of our democracy,” a Fox News Media representative said in a statement.

A similar case ended in a settlement. Former government scientist Steven Hatfill filed a Privacy Act lawsuit after he was named as a suspect in an investigation into the 2001 anthrax attacks. A USA Today reporter who refused to reveal her sources was held in contempt in 2008 and ordered to pay $5,000 a day plus attorneys’ fees. The reporter appealed the contempt charge, which was dropped after the U.S. government settled with Hatfill for $5.8 million.

Herridge’s case arrives as the Trump administration has sought to compel journalists to reveal their sources. In July, the Department of Justice subpoenaed several New York Times journalists over their reporting on security concerns with the Qatari-donated plane meant to serve as a new Air Force One. The subpoenas were dropped after a federal judge harshly criticized them.

Such tactics could intensify if Herridge does not get relief.

“If there is no federal reporter’s privilege, that would open the door to much more aggressive action,” Rottman said.

