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The cost of streaming is only going up. So, for those looking to save a few bucks, Black Friday remains one of the few times of the year customers can get a break on pricey subscription fees.

This year alone, streaming prices across the industry have seen major increases, including from Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu and Disney+. Now many of the streamers are using the day after Thanksgiving to grow their subscriber base, with both new and returning watchers. To that end, most major platforms, excluding Netflix, are offering deals over the next several days.

Disney is offering a steep cut on its Disney+ Hulu bundle. Until Nov. 30, new and eligible returning subscribers can choose its $4.99-a-month, ad-supported tier for a year. Its ad-free premium bundle is discounted to $14.99 a month for 12 months. The bundle usually costs $12.99 with ads and $21.99 for premium.

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Under the recent Skydance merger, Chief Executive David Ellison has promised to merge HBO Max and Paramount+ early next year, but for now, the two services are offering separate Black Friday deals. HBO Max is offering a discount on its basic ad plan for $5.49 a month for the first year. The service usually costs $10.99.

Paramount+ is serving up a bigger price cut for a shorter time. The streamer is offering a $2.99 monthly fee for the first two months of any plan. Its subscription fee typically costs $8.99 a month with ads and $13.99 monthly for its premium plan.

Apple TV is one of the few streamers that doesn’t offer an ad tier and only carries a standard plan. Its singular subscription is going on sale for $6.99 a month for the first six months. Access to the platform usually costs $14.99 a month.

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NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is slashing prices on two of its plans this season. Its select plan, which doesn’t include sports, movies or live programming, normally costs $8.99 a month, but is discounted at $2.99 a month for three months. A premium plan is 30% off, at $8.99 a month for three months.

Netflix is one of the few streaming services sitting out the price-cutting season . The Los Gatos-based company is notorious for eschewing discounts. A Netflix subscription ranges from $8.99 to $26.99.