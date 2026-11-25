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A federal court judge has temporarily blocked a Federal Communications Commission probe into Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC, finding that President Trump and his FCC chief had illegally targeted the network and violated its free speech rights.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan late Wednesday granted ABC’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking any further FCC action amid its high-stakes review of ABC’s licenses to operate eight television stations, including KABC-TV Channel 7 in Los Angeles.

The ruling is a major victory for Disney, which became one of the first major broadcasters to challenge Trump, who has made no secret of his disdain for ABC, its late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and the daytime talk show “The View.”

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AliKhan found that Trump threatened ABC’s broadcast licenses despite the company’s protected free speech rights. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr took Trump’s rhetoric “as his marching orders” to go after the Burbank entertainment giant.

“This decision shows that this FCC is a paper tiger whose threats crumble when challenged by those willing to defend their rights,” the lone Democrat on the commission, Anna M. Gomez, said in a statement. “For nearly two years, the agency has weaponized its licensing authority to retaliate against broadcasters for exercising their right to free expression, and now a federal court has stepped in to put a check on that conduct.”

The court order prevents the FCC from taking action on the station license review

while the case proceeds, but the judge refused ABC’s larger request to block the FCC from pursuing an investigation into its workplace anti-discrimination efforts.

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