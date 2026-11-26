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A determined dancer with big plans for life after high school. The bad boy who stars on the football team. Put the two high schoolers together, let feelings start to bloom, and what could possibly go wrong?

That’s the setup for “Sidelined,” the first original franchise Tubi has built around an influencer. When the final installment, “Sidelined 3: End Game” begins streaming on Thanksgiving, it will close out a series that changed the free streaming platform’s direction. In the time since the young adult trilogy debuted, Tubi has seen both YA and influencer-driven programming take off.

Tubi said total view time of creator-driven content has increased 4,000% this year over last.

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“In a world where the assumption is that Gen Z viewers are just on their phones watching short-form, the reality is, if you give them relevant storytelling that they’re excited about, they’ll watch a movie or a TV series,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer.

Tubi, owned by Fox since 2020, has emerged as one of the most successful ad-supported streaming platforms, with more than 110 million monthly active users.

Chasing younger viewers who spend much of their time online has been a key part of the platform’s growth as competition has heated up.

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Romance hits such as “Heated Rivalry” on HBO Max and “Off Campus” on Prime Video have built massive followings, and platforms such as Netflix and Disney are bringing internet creators and podcasters into the fold.

When the trilogy’s first movie, “Sidelined: The QB and Me,” debuted in 2024, the genre had yet to take off. Lewinson called it the “perfect storm of right things to try.” It was Tubi’s first YA original and the first time the platform had put an influencer in a starring role. Noah Beck, who has more than 30 million followers on TikTok, was set to play the heartthrob football player.

Siena Agudong, left, and Noah Beck in “Sidelined: Endgame.” (Craig Minielly / Tubi)

The first film became a surprise hit. It premiered at No. 1 on Tubi in the U.S. and Canada, according to the streamer, drawing the most viewers of any title in its first week on the platform. More than 20 million people have watched the first two movies and Tubi expects more will watch the third film.

Lewinson said the film captured a wider age range of anyone “looking for romance storytelling.”

With “Sidelined,” the first movie had a built-in advantage. Its source material, Tay Marley’s Wattpad webnovel “The QB Bad Boy and Me,” went viral and has racked up more than 33 million reads.

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“Most of that audience is young, and avidly reading material ... If they love it, we know it because we can see that. We can monitor their reading habits,” said David Madden, president of Los Angeles-based Webtoon Productions, which produced “Sidelined.”

YA content has helped to fuel a rapid growth in Webtoon’s slate, which has 244 projects across animation, film and TV, up about 11% over last year.

“Sidelined” used an emerging formula in the industry that placed an influencer with a big following into an existing IP, like Addison Rae in Netflix’s “He’s All That,” or Ariel Martin in Disney’s “Zombies” franchise. Tubi has continued to use this approach with “How to Lose a Popularity Contest” starring TikToker Chase Hudson, and streamer Valkyrae has a role in the platform’s upcoming feature “Game On.”

The traditional theatrical model, built around A-list stars, keeps getting more expensive, and the wager is that cheaper productions featuring internet talent can deliver at lower costs.

“In a sense, we’re a bit of a bridge to Hollywood. We’re taking some of these creators and working with them,” added Lewinson. “There’s such great talent [on the internet]. It’s a great way to discover them, and we’re also still doing things in a more ‘traditional sense.’”

Beck agrees, saying a substantial internet following has worked “as a launching pad into all these other avenues in my career so far.” “Sidelined” marked his feature film debut, and he’s now acting in Fox’s upcoming “Baywatch” reboot.

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“I vividly remember the first day on set filming the first ‘Sidelined’ movie, reminding myself to just be a sponge. Soak up anything and everything. I was on my first movie set … as a lead in that movie,” Beck said in a statement.

Kolton Stewart, left, Drew Ray Tanner, Asia Lizardo, Siena Agudong, Jason Fernandez and Noah Beck in “Sidelined: Endgame.” (Craig Minielly / Tubi)

Tubi has since rolled out “Creatorverse,” a hub for videos, series and movies created by or starring internet creators.

The hub, launched last year, now carries more than 35,000 episodes from 700 creators, including “Terri Joe: Missionary in Miami,” “The Anania Show” and the upcoming launch of a new queer dating show, “Don’t Date Alone With Trisha Paytas.” Between January and September, the number of devices viewing creator titles grew approximately 45%, according to the streamer.

Working with influencers is how to connect with today’s audiences, said Adam Wescott, a producer on “Sidelined” and founder of Mind Chatter Media, a company that works with social-native creators who want to get into filmmaking.

“It’s really hard to figure out what different buyers and financiers are looking for,” Wescott said. “It’s not very hard for us to understand what our creator audience would watch. That is what creators know best. They know what their audience is willing to watch.”

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Siena Agudong, left, and Charlie Gillespie in “Sidelined: Endgame.” (Craig Minielly / Tubi)

For production companies and streamers, success comes from reaching multiple built-in audiences through one piece of intellectual property — whether those fans arrive through an influencer or through the original text, said Stefania Marghitu, a media professor at the University of Alabama who specializes in young adult television.

“The bigger the built-in fan base, the better, right? There’s this larger interest in tapping into, obviously, what Gen Z likes and how you can cross over to different generations,” Marghitu said. “If you can get both built-in niche fan base, and if you can get some new crossover fans, that’s how it works.”