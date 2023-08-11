LA Times Today: A new documentary tells the story of how one TV performance revived Elvis’ career
Back in 1968, Elvis Presley’s popularity was waning — until that December, when NBC broadcasted a concert featuring the King of Rock and Roll. That show became known as one of the greatest TV performances of all time.
A new documentary, “Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback,” tells the story of how it revived his career.
John Scheinfeld directed the documentary. He joined Lisa McRee with a preview.
