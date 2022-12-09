LA Times Today: Elvis Mitchell on ‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’

He’s served as film critic for the New York Times, L.A. Weekly, Detroit Free Press, and Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He’s the host of KCRW’s “The Treatment” on public radio and he’s a historian and visiting lecturer at Harvard University.



It’s safe to say, Elvis Mitchell knows film — he’s also produced a few.



He joined L.A. Times Today to discuss his new documentary, “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” streaming on Netflix now.



The film documents the evolution and revolution of Black cinema.