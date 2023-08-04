LA Times Today: New documentary details Anne Frank’s neighbor’s harrowing story

The “Diary of a Young Girl,” by Anne Frank sold more than 30 million copies in 70 languages and has touched the hearts of generations.



But the story of the Amsterdam teenager who lived in hiding during the Holocaust until she and her family were discovered and sent to the death camps was just one of millions of similar stories.



In a new documentary, “Eva’s Promise,” a survivor of the Nazis who was also Anne’s neighbor tells the harrowing story of her own family, their relationship with the Franks and a promise made by a sister to her beloved brother which has now been fulfilled.



Steve McCarthy is the director and producer of “Eva’s Promise” and he joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.