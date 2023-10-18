LA Times Today: The movies we’re most excited about this fall
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Summer blockbuster season has come and gone, but there is no shortage of movies coming to theaters this autumn.
From Oscar contenders to marvel multiverses and beyond, L.A. Times film writer Mark Olsen previews the fall movie season.
From Oscar contenders to marvel multiverses and beyond, L.A. Times film writer Mark Olsen previews the fall movie season.