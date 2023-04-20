LA Times Today: Ben Affleck’s Michael Jordan-Nike drama is more than hot ‘Air’ (Review)

Michael Jordan and Nike revolutionized the basketball shoe industry when they teamed up to make Air Jordans in the 1980s. The shoe line has made billions of dollars, with one pair worn by Jordan fetching more than two million dollars at auction this month.



The new movie “Air” explains how Nike gambled on Jordan and the shoe.