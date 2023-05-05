LA Times Today: ‘R.M.N.’ is a must-see Romanian drama — and a Christmas movie like no other (Review)
A new Romanian film, “R.M.N.,” may be set at Christmastime, but it isn’t exactly a classic yuletide tale. The story examines the tensions between immigrants and locals in a small town in Transylvania.
As L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang wrote, “R.M.N.” is more about nativism than nativity.
