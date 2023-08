LA Times Today: ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ goes full ‘Game of Thrones’ with medieval battles and mysticism

If HBO’s “Game of Thrones” were a blockbuster video game instead, it might look something like Final Fantasy. Final Fantasy XVI, the latest main installment in the iconic video game franchise, feels like it was ripped from the pages of a George R. R. Martin novel. Spanning more than 35 hours, players are immersed in a magical world that is heavy on both story and medieval action.L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens has his review