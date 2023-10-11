LA Times Today: Former NBC4 weatherman Fritz Coleman’s turn to standup comedy in his retirement
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
It was 1982, at the Comedy Store in L.A., when stand-up comedian Fritz Coleman was spotted by an NBC executive, who offered him the weekend weather forecasting gig at KNBC. The rest is history.
After nearly 40 years in weather, Coleman retired from life in front of the green screen and is back on stage performing his new comedy act “Unassisted Residency,” at the El Portal Theater.
After nearly 40 years in weather, Coleman retired from life in front of the green screen and is back on stage performing his new comedy act “Unassisted Residency,” at the El Portal Theater.