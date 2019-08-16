14 Images
Peter Fonda | 1940 - 2019
Perhaps the ultimate road movie, 1969’s smash hit “Easy Rider,” with Peter Fonda, left, and Dennis Hopper, ushered in an era of youth-oriented studio films. (AMC)
Dennis Hopper, left, Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson in “Easy Rider.” (Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images)
Fonda and his “Easy Rider” costar Jack Nicholson won Academy Awards in 1998, for “Ulee’s Gold” and “As Good As It Gets,” respectively. (Hal Garb / AFP/Getty Images)
Peter Fonda in Beverly Hills in 2018. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Peter Fonda and sister Jane Fonda. (Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images)
Peter Fonda backstage with Gary Oldman at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in 2018. Oldman was honored for “Darkest Hour.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Bill Pullman, Margaret DeVogelaere and Peter Fonda on the red carpet for the AFI Fest 2017 presentation of “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Egyptian Theatre. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Peter Fonda at his Pacific Palisades home in 2011.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times )
With his “Easy Rider"-inspired helmet, Peter Fonda sits on a Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle in Pacific Palisades as a bicyclist passes by in 2014. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Peter Fonda dances on his Hollywood Walk of Fame star Aug. 15, 2000. (Alex Quesada / Los Angeles Times)
Peter Fonda, left, Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda on location for “Our Town” in 1969. (Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images)
Actor Henry Fonda, center, with his children, actors Jane, left, and Peter, attend an American Film Institute tribute to Henry at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Calif., in 1978. (Frank Edwards / Getty Images)
Henry Fonda with Peter, Jane and Amy in 1981. (Shutterstock)
Actor Peter Fonda in a publicity portrait released for the film, “Easy Rider.” (Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images)
