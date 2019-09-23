14 Images
Inside the Governors Ball 2019
Joey King from “The Act” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A view of The Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Emmy winner Billy Porter from “Pose” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Giancarlo Esposito, left, from “Better Call Saul” and Anthony Anderson from “Black-ish” at the Governors Ball after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
An overview of the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Emmy winner Jodie Comer from “Killing Eve” at the Governors Ball. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Emmy winner RuPaul at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Emmy winner Johan Renck at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Dascha Polanco (right) at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Michelle Williams, left, and Busy Phillips from “Fosse/Verdon” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Kathryn Newton at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Allegra Riggio and Jared Harris from “Chernobyl” at the Governors Ball on the L.A. LIVE Event Deck after the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
