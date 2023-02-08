LA Times Today: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, hip-hop history and what else went down at the Grammys

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

From rising stars to industry legends, there was no shortage of star power at the 2023 Grammy Awards.



The ceremony was packed with historic wins and touching tributes. Beyoncé became the most-decorated Grammy winner of all time, and a new EGOT was crowned.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood was at the show and shares the key takeaways.