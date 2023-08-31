LA Times Today: The greatest moments in hip-hop history
Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To commemorate the milestone from its humble beginnings on the west side of the Bronx in 1973 to a global powerhouse that has redefined music, the L.A. Times compiled a list of the 50 greatest moments spanning the five decades of hip-hop history.
August Brown and Kenan Draughorne cover music for the Times. They shared some moments that changed the course of pop culture with Kelvin Washington.
