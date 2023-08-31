Advertisement
VIDEO | 14:01
LA Times Today: The greatest moments in hip-hop history
Entertainment & Arts

LA Times Today: The greatest moments in hip-hop history

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To commemorate the milestone from its humble beginnings on the west side of the Bronx in 1973 to a global powerhouse that has redefined music, the L.A. Times compiled a list of the 50 greatest moments spanning the five decades of hip-hop history.

August Brown and Kenan Draughorne cover music for the Times. They shared some moments that changed the course of pop culture with Kelvin Washington.
Entertainment & ArtsLA Times Today
Advertisement