LA Times Today: The greatest moments in hip-hop history

Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To commemorate the milestone from its humble beginnings on the west side of the Bronx in 1973 to a global powerhouse that has redefined music, the L.A. Times compiled a list of the 50 greatest moments spanning the five decades of hip-hop history.August Brown and Kenan Draughorne cover music for the Times. They shared some moments that changed the course of pop culture with Kelvin Washington.