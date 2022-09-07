LA Times Today: The saga of the missing Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ lyrics

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

“On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair,” are the famed lyrics to “Hotel California,” written by The Eagles band members Don Henley and Glenn Frey in the late 1970s.



Today, the rights to the album’s original lyric sheets — hand-written on yellow note pads — are in question.



L.A. Times contributor Nate Rogers joined us to explain the legal wrangling over these lyrics in dispute.