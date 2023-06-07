LA Times Today: Serving on a jury in L.A. can be tedious work. But what if neither the case nor jury is real?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Ronald Gladden thought he was on a real jury, deliberating a real case, but he was actually the unwitting star of Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty.” After weeks of existing in a carefully crafted “Truman Show”-like world, Ronald learned the truth and has since become the internet’s favorite nice guy.
Lisa McRee spoke to “Jury Duty” star Ronald Gladden about his first 15 minutes of fame.
Lisa McRee spoke to “Jury Duty” star Ronald Gladden about his first 15 minutes of fame.