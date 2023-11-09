LA Times Today: The untold story behind the last Beatles song
“Now and Then” was one of four unfinished John Lennon songs Yoko Ono gave to Paul, George and Ringo for their 1995 anthology album, but it didn’t make the cut.
L.A. Times contributor, Stephen Thomas Erlewine told Lisa McRee about the last Beatles song, why it never made the album, who is behind releasing it all these years later, and why Paul McCartney felt it was time.
