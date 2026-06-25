12 of the best FX shows on Hulu if you’re already missing ‘The Bear’

We all want to know how the story ends, but then it does and we have to find another story. For four years and five seasons, the hyper-energy and haute cuisine comedy-drama of “The Bear” has enthralled fans and racked up awards. Alas, the final season dropped Thursday, leaving a restaurant-sized hole where Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Sugar (Abby Elliott), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and the rest of the Bear’s amazing staff and supporters used to be. But don’t despair, FX on Hulu has many more fine shows. Here are a dozen to consider.