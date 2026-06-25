12 of the best FX shows on Hulu if you’re already missing ‘The Bear’
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We all want to know how the story ends, but then it does and we have to find another story. For four years and five seasons, the hyper-energy and haute cuisine comedy-drama of “The Bear” has enthralled fans and racked up awards. Alas, the final season dropped Thursday, leaving a restaurant-sized hole where Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Sugar (Abby Elliott), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and the rest of the Bear’s amazing staff and supporters used to be. But don’t despair, FX on Hulu has many more fine shows. Here are a dozen to consider.
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'The Americans'
Drama Watch Here 6 seasons (2013-2018)
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During its run, Joe Weisberg’s tale of KGB agents Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Phillip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) living undercover with their two children in suburban Washington D.C. topped every Must-Watch list. It’s 1981, the tail-end of the Cold War but no one knows that yet, least of all the Jennings’new neighbor Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich), an FBI counter-intelligence agent tasked with routing out all Russian spies.
Yes, it’s a cat-and-mouse chronicle of espionage framed by ‘80s politics and pop culture but its also a deeply human drama that explores love and loyalty of all varieties, including that of the audience. Elizabeth and Phillip do many terrible things as they struggle to survive but it is impossible not to root for them, especially Phillip who Rhys infuses with lovable sincerity that both aids his professional goals and causes him to doubt them. And if you like Russell in “The Diplomat,” you will love her in “The Americans.”
Yes, it’s a cat-and-mouse chronicle of espionage framed by ‘80s politics and pop culture but its also a deeply human drama that explores love and loyalty of all varieties, including that of the audience. Elizabeth and Phillip do many terrible things as they struggle to survive but it is impossible not to root for them, especially Phillip who Rhys infuses with lovable sincerity that both aids his professional goals and causes him to doubt them. And if you like Russell in “The Diplomat,” you will love her in “The Americans.”
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'Shōgun'
Drama Watch Here 1 season (2024)
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Want to lose yourself in time and travel? The second miniseries made from James Clavell’s chronicle of feudal Japan is the epitome of modern television (complete with subtitles). With lavish production values, commitment to detail and the miraculous ability to balance personal moments with epic scenes of conflict, “Shōgun” is “Game of Thrones” with a history (and language) lesson thrown in.
Loosely based on the life of William Adams, English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) is seeking to break the Portuguese monopoly on trade with Japan; an ill wind sends him into a power vacuum created by the death of the reigning shogun. Natural leader Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) is surrounded by enemies but his faithful subject Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai) becomes translator for Blackthorne, a prisoner turned ally. “Shōgun” swept the 2024 Emmys, winning a record-breaking (and in some cases history-making) 18 awards, and with very good reason.
Loosely based on the life of William Adams, English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) is seeking to break the Portuguese monopoly on trade with Japan; an ill wind sends him into a power vacuum created by the death of the reigning shogun. Natural leader Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) is surrounded by enemies but his faithful subject Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai) becomes translator for Blackthorne, a prisoner turned ally. “Shōgun” swept the 2024 Emmys, winning a record-breaking (and in some cases history-making) 18 awards, and with very good reason.
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'Damages'
Drama Watch Here 5 seasons (2007-2012)
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A year after Meryl Streep perfected horrible boss Miranda Priestly, Glenn Close cranked it up a few hundred notches with Patty Hewes. There’s a reason “Damages” opens with a young woman, bloody and clutching a trench coat around her near-naked body, running terrified into the street–unlike Miranda, Patty isn’t just throwing down coats. She’s a brilliant, and brilliantly ruthless, attorney, hired by the richest and sketchiest clients (including, in season one, a billionaire played by Ted Danson). And that young woman? She’s Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne in her break-through role), a fresh-faced young lawyer who ignores all manner of warnings and joins Patty’s firm. Plot twists abound in this ground-breaking series that proved, among other things, that anti-heroines are just as compelling as their much more numerous male counterparts.
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'Better Things'
Comedy Watch Here 5 seasons (2016-2022)
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Pamela Adlon’s comedic adaptation of her own life remains one of the most nakedly honest portraits of motherhood and family life on television. And it introduced the world to Oscar-winning “Anora” star Mikey Madison. Sam Fox (Adlon) is a struggling actor-director and the divorced mom of three daughters — Max (Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) — to whom she is devoted despite the inevitable struggles faced, and created by, a household made up of very spiky personalities, three of whom are children. Sam is not so much interested in fame as she is in paying the bills, nor is romance part of the picture. She just wants to raise her kids as best she can and try not to have a mental breakdown while doing it. As Flannery O’Connor famously said, anyone who survived childhood has enough material to write for the rest of her life. Adlon proves the same goes for motherhood.
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'The Shield'
Drama Watch Here 7 seasons (2002-2008)
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HBO had “The Sopranos” and “The Wire”; FX had “The Shield,” a ground-breaking excavation of police corruption via the L.A.-based “Strike Team.” Led by Detective Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis), it is based on the LAPD’s Rampart Division’s CRASH (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums), which was disbanded in the late ‘90s after revelations that many of its officers were involved in police brutality, drug dealing, extortion, bank robberies and perjury. So you can imagine what Mackey and his team are up to, with their suspiciously high arrest rate. Still Mackey and his crew are all very human, a compelling mixture of virtue and vice. In landscape defined by crime and violence, they justify and sometimes agonizing over their actions at every turn. Mackey is a villain but Chiklis (and creator Shawn Ryan) makes it tough to hate him, which is, of course, why psychopaths are so fascinating to watch, from a fictionalized distance.
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'Pose'
Drama Watch Here 3 seasons (2018-2021)
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Queens preside, pageantry reigns and houses do battle while dragons circle overhead. But in late-’80s/early-’90s New York, the houses are performance teams made up of misfit members of the LGBTQ+ community. The battles are competitive drag balls in which the prize is a trophy, yes, but also personal and artistic freedom. The dragons are homophobia, transphobia, the AIDS crisis and the rising “greed is good” corporate mentality. With a deep-bench LGBTQ+ cast that includes Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore (and Evan Peters as the rich white boy with his face pressed against the glass), “Pose” is a joyful, glorious celebration of Ballroom culture. With its competing divas, creative aspirations and self-made families, it exists to prove the power of following your dreams and looking fabulous no matter what the world throws at you.
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'Reservation Dogs'
Comedy-Drama Watch Here 3 seasons (2021-2023)
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The first American series to feature all Native American writers and directors and an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast, Sterlin Harjo’s “Reservation Dogs” follows a group of teens living on a fictional reservation in rural Oklahoma. Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor) and Elora (Devery Jacobs) are coping with all manner of loss, including the death of their friend by suicide. Longing to escape to California, they go on a half-hearted crime spree, which initially puts them at odds with their elders but eventually brings them closer to their own identity and more aware of the powers that endeavored to obliterate it.
As funny as it is full of pathos, “Reservation Dogs” is chock-full of colorful characters, hilarious situations, tragic history and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. You will laugh, you will cry, you will wish there were more seasons, but be grateful for the three that exist.
As funny as it is full of pathos, “Reservation Dogs” is chock-full of colorful characters, hilarious situations, tragic history and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. You will laugh, you will cry, you will wish there were more seasons, but be grateful for the three that exist.
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'Sons of Anarchy'
Drama Watch Here 7 seasons (2008-2014)
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“The Sopranos” meets “Easy Rider” in Kurt Sutter’s series about an outlaw motorcycle gang operating out of California’s Central Valley. At its center is the handsome and relatively sensitive Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), whose father founded the titular gang. Jax begins to have doubts about the criminal and increasingly violent path the group is on. This puts him at odds with new president Clay (Ron Perlman), now married to Jax’s mother Gemma (a brilliant Katey Sagal), lending, as Times TV critic Robert Lloyd pointed out, a “Hamlet”-like subtext. Only with meth and motorcycles and a California as far away from swimmin’ pools and movie stars as you can get while still featuring palm trees.
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'Justified'
Drama Watch Here 6 seasons (2010-2015)
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Based on a character created by Elmore Leonard, Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is an old-fashioned American hero. He wears a big hat, speaks plain and has no problem sending bad guys to meet their maker, by the book or otherwise. (Hence the title “Justified.”) In Season 1, he is forced to return to his small-town Kentucky roots where he tangles with friend-turned-nemesis Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins). In Season 2, he takes on backcountry mob boss Mags Bennett (Margo Martindale). (If Olyphant, Goggins and Martindale aren’t enough to tempt you, should you even be watching television?)
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'Atlanta'
Comedy Watch Here 4 seasons (2016-2022)
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It is impossible to describe Donald Glover’s iconic and award-winning series beyond the highly elastic term “surreal.” The comedy-drama-musical-fever dream follows the adventures of music manager Earn Marks (Glover), rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), their friend Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Earn’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Vanessa (Zazie Beetz) as they navigate (among other things) Atlanta’s hip-hop scene. Tonally unique episodes, often featuring celebrities playing versions of themselves, take on all the big issues — race, class, capitalism, artistic identity — often with surrealistic action but always with quiet confidence. It is difficult to imagine a show as artistically ambitious as “Atlanta” being made today, though one can always hope.
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'A Murder at the End of the World'
Drama Watch Here Limited series (2023)
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Fresh from their triumph as the young Princess Diana on “The Crown,” Emma Corrin stars as Darby Hart, a Gen Z hacker and author famous for solving a cold case as a teen. Summoned out of the blue by tech billionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen), she joins a grab bag of geniuses, including Ronson’s enigmatic wife (series co-creator Brit Marling), at his new, super-isolated, high-tech Icelandic hotel. Where, per the title, someone winds up dead, creating an AI-age version of the classic country house mystery with Darby as the natural detective. The narrative toggles between flashbacks to the original case she solved and this one, illuminating along the way how the unique power of human intuition, determination and empathy can never truly be modeled by machines, even those created by so-called geniuses. Bonus points for being perfect hot-weather viewing; as one would imagine, Iceland in the winter is very, very cold.
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'Rescue Me'
Comedy-Drama Watch Here 6 seasons (2004-2011)
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Ten years after 9/11, New York City firefighter Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary) and his co-workers still struggle with grief, survivor’s guilt, PTSD and all manner of domestic problems exacerbated by their experience. Battling alcoholism, Tommy is separated from his wife, roiling with rage and talking to ghosts. But the black humor of the show, particularly among the firefighters, keeps it from becoming too earnest or maudlin (though it is often plenty dark). Of all the broken men who marched across our screens in the mid-aughts, Tommy is the most recognizable; seeking and resisting redemption, he is the ultimate bad boy — funny, charming and wobbling between heroism and madness.
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