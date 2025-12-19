7 best L.A. architecture projects of 2025

With the long-awaited openings of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and LACMA’s David Geffen Galleries, next year in Los Angeles is shaping up to be the year of the cultural megaproject. But 2025 — in which new buildings have been overshadowed by those destroyed in the region’s devastating fires — should not be overlooked.

Few of the structures below have made headlines, but all expertly embody the best of Los Angeles area architecture: beautiful experiment, well-earned edge and an uncanny sense of the future. Some introduce us to fresh types of architecture, from micro-scaled production studios to a school completed in just two months. Others employ innovative construction systems, like heroically shifted floorplates or floors hung via steel rods. However, this is still sensitive design: tuned into how a building makes you feel, not just how it looks; cognizant of the role a structure’s history can play in both shaping perception and inspiring new creativity; and focused, via connectivity and public space, on making better places, not just better buildings.