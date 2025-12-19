7 best L.A. architecture projects of 2025
-
-
- Share via
With the long-awaited openings of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and LACMA’s David Geffen Galleries, next year in Los Angeles is shaping up to be the year of the cultural megaproject. But 2025 — in which new buildings have been overshadowed by those destroyed in the region’s devastating fires — should not be overlooked.
Our picks for this year’s best in arts and entertainment.
Few of the structures below have made headlines, but all expertly embody the best of Los Angeles area architecture: beautiful experiment, well-earned edge and an uncanny sense of the future. Some introduce us to fresh types of architecture, from micro-scaled production studios to a school completed in just two months. Others employ innovative construction systems, like heroically shifted floorplates or floors hung via steel rods. However, this is still sensitive design: tuned into how a building makes you feel, not just how it looks; cognizant of the role a structure’s history can play in both shaping perception and inspiring new creativity; and focused, via connectivity and public space, on making better places, not just better buildings.
Robert Day Sciences Center at Claremont McKenna College, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG)
BIG’s specialty is making immensely complex structures seem simple. Here, they laid out two parallel volumes and rotated the middle floor, like a Rubik’s cube, orienting each level to a different part of campus while carving out a cavernous main atrium, prow-like balconies and clear connections through virtually every part of the building.
Each floor has become a bridge above the next, supported by what BIG partner Aran Coakley calls “heroic” triangular steel trusses, clad inside the facility with blond Douglas fir and outside with cast-in-place concrete. The result is an explosion of column-free, flexible spaces that raise your eyes, and your spirit. The sense of place is emphatically punctuated by artist Damián Ortega’s “Magnetic Field,” a hanging re-creation of Earth’s magnetosphere, composed of 18 metal rings and over 1,400 colorful glass spheres.
The magnetic reference is fitting even outside of this science context. Robert Day gives Claremont McKenna’s long, narrow campus a much-needed center of gravity along its east edge. (Soon to be complemented by an adjacent new sports complex, also designed by BIG.) The center, which has enabled the creation of an entire new department, Integrated Sciences, widens the perception of a college known particularly for its economics and public affairs programs into a progressive center for all sciences.
Long Beach Airport Updates (Studio One Eleven)
The firm’s most recent phase of design includes the restoration of the airport’s original main terminal, a Streamline Moderne masterpiece by William Horace Austin and Kenneth Smith Wing, which now contains rental car counters and airport administration. The firm has revived its mesmerizing architectural details — like porthole windows, abstract panels and curved railings, and uncovered Grace Clements’ gorgeous, delightfully quirky floor mosaics (featuring over 1.6 million tiles forming oil derricks, seagulls and other local themes), which were hidden for decades. Behind the building, Studio One Eleven has transformed what had been a mess of baggage handling areas, trailers and tall fences into a vibrant new greeting plaza, reconnecting to the rest of the airport and restoring clear access (and views) to Austin and Wing’s building — which itself has been decluttered of visible air conditioning units, conduit, lighting and more. “It just wasn’t the centerpiece anymore,” says Studio One Eleven partner Michael Bohn, of the beloved terminal before the renovation, which also included seismic upgrades.
The plaza, softened with curved wood benches, palm trees and shrubs, is energized below by supersized etched letters spelling out “LONG BEACH” — a reference to a similar graphic that once graced the airport’s tarmac — and above by cylindrical LED string lights, which evoke those that line the runways. While the airport now features modern concourses and ticketing areas by HOK and Corgan, Studio One Eleven has helped it keep the charm and accessibility that have always made it a welcome antidote to LAX’s madness.
Malibu High School (Koning Eizenberg Architects and NAC Architecture)
The two-story edifice is clad in a robust combination of textured concrete and copper fins, which have already weathered to the point that they feel part of the place. So does the drought-resistant landscaping, by Spurlock Landscape Architects, which both protects the school’s perimeter and enlivens its large outdoor courtyards. To provide a backup to Malibu’s notoriously unreliable electric grid, the firm installed a canopy of off-set photovoltaic panels, which form rhythmic patterns while also providing much-needed shade in and around the complex.
The H-shaped building is organized via two academic “bars” linked by long, light-filled commons. Instead of the typical separation of uses, each department is spread evenly around the school, blending learning rather than siloing it. “Wherever you go in the building, all of the above is available,” says Bishop. Strategic cuts between levels — striking double-height voids, staggered atria, open stairs — allow views between floors and across programs, while sliding walls, breakout zones and outdoor classrooms further dissolve boundaries.
Anderson Towers (Montalba Architects)
Some of the major moves were straightforward: The firm replaced the glass on the first and second floors, refinished their aluminum panels, and shaded them via an aluminum brow (at 1800) and a cantilevered steel and frosted glass canopy (at 1900). Others were more prodigious: shifting the exterior support rods from which 1800’s second floor hangs to accommodate façade changes and demolishing the single-story pavilion fronting 1900 to carve out more public space. Both ground level frontages are now unified with rows of white concrete-clad columns.
Inside, a confusing warren of internal spaces have been simplified, with small informal nooks that feel connected to the whole. All have been clad with tactile elements that echo the project’s new landscape outside: travertine walls, terrazzo floors, concrete-wrapped columns, concrete planters and blond timber ceiling strips. The landscape, designed by OJB, features a flowing collection of peaceful outdoor areas subtly divided by soft berms, craggy trees, thick grasses and meadows of wildflowers.
“The idea was to literally pull the gardens and the light through the lobby,” says Montalba, who describes his firm’s approach as “humanist.” The sense of openness goes vertically too. The firm cut large openings leading to the buildings’ underground parking, introducing natural light and the same elegant palette. Adding an organic exclamation mark at 1900 is a felled wood reception desk that was rhythmically hand carved by artisan Alison Crowther and her team.
LAX Metro Transit Center (Grimshaw)
Despite all this bulk, it’s light and lacy too, thanks to a layered composition of fritted skylights — creating soft light and dappled shadows — fanning canopies, translucent screens and rhythmic beams that both shade passengers and frame views of the area. They also allow the vast majority of the complex to remain open to the elements, no air conditioning needed. In some spots, the building evokes a living creature: Panels curve in on themselves like taught muscles, beams resemble vertebrae. Wide stairs and escalators, arching up from the bus plaza’s protective canopies, create a grand sense of procession, while roomy concourses are a welcome addition.
In some ways it feels like a bit much for the number of Metro lines and buses it serves; but if this encourages more people to take transit to the airport, it will be worth it. The public bus plaza adjacent to the ground level is a comfortable spot, but it’s not as magnetic as the building itself. Metro has never been expert at celebrating the spaces outside of its stations.
Palisades High School conversion (Gensler)
Construction crews from C.W. Driver worked in two shifts, from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day, putting in dry wall, ventilation, furniture, sound protection, carpeting, furniture, lighting and mechanical systems, all enlivened with giant super graphics and centered around a skylit atrium that had been carved out by the site’s owners, Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco. “The mantra was ‘every day is three days,’” says Kelly Farrell, a principal at Gensler.
This is not meant to be a model for permanent schools. Due to time and budget constraints, the team couldn’t put doors on classrooms, walls don’t reach the ceiling (although soundstage-style acoustic blankets successfully cut the noise) and bathrooms are in temporary facilities in the parking lot. But it’s a surprisingly uplifting symbol of efficiency and effectiveness in a time when both are in extremely short supply.
Lighthouse Venice (Warkentin Associates)
A team led by Warkentin Associates designed the facility within the 1939 Mediterranean Revival Venice Post Office, whose exterior and lobby were restored by preservation firm Chattel Inc. The terrazzo-filled lobby now serves as a reception area, highlighted by the return of Edward Biberman’s splendidly evocative mural, “Abbot Kinney and the Story of Venice,” which had been saved and restored a few years ago by director Joel Silver. Beyond the lobby, the building’s cavernous concrete spaces have been converted into a series of open gathering and work spaces, naturally lit by large skylights and light wells and warmed by oak floors, soft furnishings and hand-textured surfaces. However, they maintain a raw edge with exposed ducts and wires, black steel panels, metallic pendant lights and concrete framing. Downstairs, the feel is all working studio, with simple hallways lined with black stage flooring filled with flexible production spaces, including editing bays, podcast studios, a test kitchen and maker space.
“No matter what your idea is, you can find a place to do it here,” says Warkentin Associates founder Nathan Warkentin, who compares the upstairs to Wayne Manor and the downstairs to the Batcave.