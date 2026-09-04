Dudamel’s return and 15 other classical music, dance shows to catch this fall in SoCal

As fall draws near, we await, with timorous breath, the arrival of a Godzilla El Niño and touch-and-go midterm elections. We fret over emerging pathogens with pandemic ambitions and anything AI. Wars won’t go away. Prices rise as surely as the sun goes up each morning. Yet a prospect of a new season remains ever an agent of renewal, a reliable cause for rejoice.

More so than many classical music falls, this year’s is characterized by comings and goings, reminders that nature turns, turns, turns. Los Angeles Opera, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Pacific Symphony have new music directors. Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra prepares for a new one next year. Unlike in so many cities, old ones return as well.

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Unpredictability is also built in. We don’t know everything at the time of this writing. After a past season of regrouping, Long Beach Opera is promising new life but still nailing down details. Monday Evening Concerts, the historic new music series, along with other new music groups, are busy finalizing their seasons.

As for dance, highlights include the Los Angeles Ballet making its Hollywood debut and a celebration of choreographer Jerome Robbins, one of the most influential figures in American ballet and theater at the Ahmanson.