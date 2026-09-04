Dudamel’s return and 15 other classical music, dance shows to catch this fall in SoCal
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As fall draws near, we await, with timorous breath, the arrival of a Godzilla El Niño and touch-and-go midterm elections. We fret over emerging pathogens with pandemic ambitions and anything AI. Wars won’t go away. Prices rise as surely as the sun goes up each morning. Yet a prospect of a new season remains ever an agent of renewal, a reliable cause for rejoice.
More so than many classical music falls, this year’s is characterized by comings and goings, reminders that nature turns, turns, turns. Los Angeles Opera, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Pacific Symphony have new music directors. Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra prepares for a new one next year. Unlike in so many cities, old ones return as well.
The only guide you need for fall entertainment.
Unpredictability is also built in. We don’t know everything at the time of this writing. After a past season of regrouping, Long Beach Opera is promising new life but still nailing down details. Monday Evening Concerts, the historic new music series, along with other new music groups, are busy finalizing their seasons.
As for dance, highlights include the Los Angeles Ballet making its Hollywood debut and a celebration of choreographer Jerome Robbins, one of the most influential figures in American ballet and theater at the Ahmanson.
Simply Beethoven: Dudamel conducts the Fifth Symphony and Piano Concerto No. 4
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall
When: Dec. 4-13
Price: Starts at $101
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Shelley conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 2: 'Resurrection'
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Where: Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
When: Oct. 1-3
Price: Starts at $41.30
Daniel Harding and Leif Ove Andsnes
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Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall
When: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
Price: Starts at $44
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Domingo Hindoyan conducts 'Carmen'
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Where: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
When: Oct. 17-Nov. 7
Price: Starts at $51
Charlemagne Palestine, 'Strumming Music'
Where: The Brick
When: Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.
Price: $40
Kafka’s Letter to his Father and Gloria Cheng and Ralph van Raat
Where: The Nimoy
When: Piano Spheres, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.; “Letter to His Father,” Nov. 12-14 at 8 p.m.
Price: Starts at $38.08
Kuniko Kato presents REICH90
Where: Colburn School’s Zipper Hall
When: Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Price: Starts at $43
Art of Elan in the desert
Where: Stargazing Theater at La Casa del Zorro Desert Resort & Spa
When: Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Price: Starts at $23.18
Democracy Sessions 2026
Where: Geffen Contemporary at MOCA (map pin) and REDCAT
When: Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Geffen; Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at REDCAT
Price: $12 at Geffen; $27 at REDCAT
Handel’s Messiah with Le Concert d’Astrée and Bach: The Christmas Oratorio
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall; the Huntington (map pin); the Wallis
When: Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at Disney; Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington; Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Wallis
Price: Starts at $67 at Disney; starts at $48 at the Huntington; starts at $42 at the Wallis
Los Angeles Ballet debut at Hollywood Bowl
LAB will also appear in a production at BroadStage in September called “American Icons,” in celebration of America’s semiquincentennial. The show celebrates innovators in American dance and music and includes two legendary American dancemakers, Jerome Robbins and Paul Taylor, as well as LAB Artistic Director Melissa Barak’s “Wavelength,” set to a score by American composer David Lawrence.
Where: The Hollywood Bowl; BroadStage
When: Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl; Sept. 25-26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. at BroadStage
Price: Starts at $12 at the Hollywood Bowl; Starts at $71 at BroadStage
Ronald K. Brown / Evidence
Where: The Wallis
When: Oct. 8-10 at 7:30pm
Price: Starts at $35
Houston Ballet, ‘Sons de L’âme’
Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts
When: Oct. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.
Price: Starts at $34
Ballet Festival: Jerome Robbins
Where: Ahmanson Theatre
When: Oct. 23-24 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
Price: Starts at $39
Dance Theatre of Harlem, ‘Higher Ground’
Where: The Soraya
When: Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.
Price: Starts at $49