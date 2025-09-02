11 fall classical music highlights
-
-
- Share via
Although Gustavo Dudamel will only be in Los Angeles slightly less than three weeks this fall to open his historic final season as Los Angeles Philharmonic music and artistic director, the L.A. Phil’s influence looms large and wide throughout the season. Former Dudamel fellows, for instance, join the fall highlights. That includes Venezuelan conductor Rafael Payare, who has brilliantly revived the San Diego Symphony, and Finnish conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali, now music director of the famed Philharmonia Orchestra in London.
Fire season and the fall arts have always collided, but with worsening climate change that becomes ever more evident, and this fall the environment will be on musical minds, beginning with Dudamel premiering Ellen Reid’s “Earth Between Oceans” and followed by major climatic-centric premieres from the Philharmonia and Los Angeles Master Chorale.
Fall Preview 2025
The only guide you need to fall entertainment.
The earliest remembered composer goes back to the 12th century, yet Hildegard von Bingen, whose numinous rapport with her environment feels urgently supernatural today, is the subject of a new opera Los Angeles Opera is importing. Hildegard’s music remains so relevant and meaningful that the avant-garde guitarist Jiji will begin her recital at the Nimoy with her arrangement of Hildegard’s music for electric guitar.
Gustavo Dudamel begins his final season with the Los Angeles Philharmonic
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall
When: Sept. 25-28
Price: $64-$242
Daniil Trifonov
Where: Soka University Concert Hall
When: Sept. 26
Price: $50-$105
San Diego Symphony stages Ravel's 'The Child and the Magical Spells'
Where: Jacobs Music Center
When: Oct. 3 and 5
Price: TBA
Jiji: 'Classical Goes Electric'
When: Oct. 5
Where: The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage
Price: $55
Alexander Shelley conducts Pacific Symphony
When: Oct. 16-18
Where: Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Price: $36-$252
Santtu-Matias Rouvali and Vikingur Ólafsson join the Philharmonia Orchestra
When: Oct. 21
Where: Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Price: $41-$121
Louise Farrenc's forgotten Symphony No. 2
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
When: Oct. 25
Where: Zipper Concert Hall
Price: $49-$124
Sarah Kirkland Snider's 'Hildegard'
Where: The Wallis
When: Nov. 5-9
Price: $59-$166
POP rejuvenates Auber's 'Fra Diavolo'
Where: The Highland Park Ebell
When: Nov. 7-16
Price: $15-$35 (traditional seating); $95-$120 (table for two); $180-$230 (table for four)
Wild Up's 'What I Call Sound'
Where: The Nimoy
When: Nov. 8
Price: $38.08 - $48.67
'before and after nature'
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall
When: Nov. 16
Price: $59-$199