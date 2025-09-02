11 fall classical music highlights

Although Gustavo Dudamel will only be in Los Angeles slightly less than three weeks this fall to open his historic final season as Los Angeles Philharmonic music and artistic director, the L.A. Phil’s influence looms large and wide throughout the season. Former Dudamel fellows, for instance, join the fall highlights. That includes Venezuelan conductor Rafael Payare, who has brilliantly revived the San Diego Symphony, and Finnish conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali, now music director of the famed Philharmonia Orchestra in London.

Fire season and the fall arts have always collided, but with worsening climate change that becomes ever more evident, and this fall the environment will be on musical minds, beginning with Dudamel premiering Ellen Reid’s “Earth Between Oceans” and followed by major climatic-centric premieres from the Philharmonia and Los Angeles Master Chorale.

The earliest remembered composer goes back to the 12th century, yet Hildegard von Bingen, whose numinous rapport with her environment feels urgently supernatural today, is the subject of a new opera Los Angeles Opera is importing. Hildegard’s music remains so relevant and meaningful that the avant-garde guitarist Jiji will begin her recital at the Nimoy with her arrangement of Hildegard’s music for electric guitar.