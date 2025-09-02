10 can’t-miss dance shows in and around L.A. this fall

The Soraya continues its celebration of the Martha Graham Dance Company’s centennial with Graham’s 1947 ballet “Night Journey,” which is based on the Oedipus myth and has not been widely performed; a 2024 piece titled“We the People,” featuring folk music by Rhiannon Giddens; and the world premiere of “En Masse,” which builds on the Soraya’s exploration of Graham’s collaborations with various composers. The last — a new commission choreographed by Hope Boykin — marks the first time Graham’s work has been paired with the music of Leonard Bernstein. The posthumous partnership was inspired by a musical excerpt that was found in correspondence between the two arts legends. Christopher Rountree’s experimental classical ensemble will perform a new arrangement of Bernstein, as well as William Schuman’s score for “Night Journey.”



Where: The Soraya

When: Oct. 4, 8 p.m.

Price: Starting at $59

