10 can’t-miss dance shows in and around L.A. this fall
This fall brings a host of notable dance companies and performances to the L.A. area, giving fans plenty of opportunities to explore unfamiliar genres and forms, and to delight in a variety of music, including jazz, pop, folk, classical and traditional Korean drums.
Fall Preview 2025
The only guide you need to fall entertainment.
Kim Eung Hwa & Korean Dance Company
Hollywood Hills Entertainment Venue
Bring the whole family to a gorgeous outdoor amphitheater to enjoy a colorful performance by this 45-year-old traditional dance company. The show commemorates the Korean fall festival Hangawi, which celebrates the harvest season. Traditional drums, as well as fan and flower-crown dances, will be performed to lively Korean folk music.
Where: The Ford
When: Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.
Price: Starting at $13
San Francisco Ballet, ‘Frankenstein’
Costa Mesa Entertainment Venue
San Francisco Ballet brings Mary Shelley’s 1818 gothic horror story to life in a three-act production of British choreographer Liam Scarlett’s “Frankenstein.” The ballet originally premiered at the Royal Ballet in 2016 and has gone on to become a modern classic with a score by Lowell Liebermann and stage design by critically acclaimed ballet and opera artist John MacFarlane.
Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts
When: Oct. 2 and 3, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 4, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 5, 1 p.m.
Price: Starting at $59
Martha Graham Dance Company Centennial
Northridge Entertainment Venue
The Soraya continues its celebration of the Martha Graham Dance Company’s centennial with Graham’s 1947 ballet “Night Journey,” which is based on the Oedipus myth and has not been widely performed; a 2024 piece titled“We the People,” featuring folk music by Rhiannon Giddens; and the world premiere of “En Masse,” which builds on the Soraya’s exploration of Graham’s collaborations with various composers. The last — a new commission choreographed by Hope Boykin — marks the first time Graham’s work has been paired with the music of Leonard Bernstein. The posthumous partnership was inspired by a musical excerpt that was found in correspondence between the two arts legends. Christopher Rountree’s experimental classical ensemble will perform a new arrangement of Bernstein, as well as William Schuman’s score for “Night Journey.”
Where: The Soraya
When: Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
Price: Starting at $59
Grand Kyiv Ballet, ‘Swan Lake’
Multi-venue performing arts center
This touring company of Ukranian dancers is temporarily based out of the International Ballet Academy in Bellevue, Wash., while Russia continues its war with Ukraine. The troupe brings Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet “Swan Lake” to Mid-City in a graceful performance sure to soothe even the most restless soul.
Where: The Wilshire Ebell Theatre
When: Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Price: $49
David Roussève, ‘Becoming Daddy AF’
Westwood Performing arts center
Renowned dance-theater artist David Roussève presents the West Coast premiere of his experimental movement journey “Becoming Daddy AF.” The piece marks Roussève’s first full-length solo performance in more than two decades and explores themes that have touched and shaped his life, including HIV, genealogy and the loss of his husband of 26 years.
Where: UCLA’s Nimoy Theater
When: Oct. 17-18, 8 p.m.
Price: Starting at $38.08
L.A. Dance Project
Beverly Hills Entertainment Venue
Renowned choreographer Benjamin Millepied continues his exploration of the intersection of dance and visual art with the ballet triptych “Gems,” featuring artwork by collaborators Barbara Kruger, Liam Gillick, Mark Bradford and others. The performance is composed of three contemporary ballets inspired by precious stones: “Reflections” (2013), “Hearts & Arrows” (2014) and “On the Other Side” (2016). The show — with music by David Lang and Philip Glass — marks the first time these pieces have been staged together.
Where: Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
When: Oct. 23 to 25
Price: Starting at $42.90
Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Downtown L.A. Entertainment Venue
The New York-based company celebrates its 30th anniversary with “Retro Suite,” a collection of works from 1994 to the present, created by co-Founding Artistic Director and Principal Choreographer Dwight Rhoden. Complexions is known for its high-energy mashup of traditional ballet with hip-hop and street dance, as well as for the multicultural makeup of its troupe and its novel approach to incorporating visual art and theater into its choreography.
Where: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Music Center
When: Oct. 24 and 25, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, 2 p.m.
Price: Starting at $55
Ragamala Dance Company
Santa Monica Live Theater Group
Ragamala Dance Company — founded and run by the mother-daughter trio Ranee, Aparna and Ashwini Ramaswamy — brings Aparna’s most recent work, “Ananta, the Eternal,” to BroadStage with live music accompaniment. The company specializes in the South Indian dance form Bharatanatyam, and the troupe is known for its soulful embodiment of classical dance techniques and its bold and beautiful traditional costumes.
Where: BroadStage Santa Monica
When: Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Price: Starting at $47
Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Long Beach Entertainment Venue
Choreographer and California Hall of Fame inductee Alonzo King brings his San Francisco-based contemporary ballet company to Long Beach for an evening of dance immersed in the spiritually rooted, avant-garde jazz stylings of Alice Coltrane, including her seminal album “Journey in Satchidananda.” In addition to this tribute to one of America’s only jazz harpists, the company will present a fresh take on Maurice Ravel’s suite of Mother Goose fairy tales, “Ma mère l’Oye,” which was originally written as a piano duet in 1910.
Where: Carpenter Performing Arts Center
When: Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
Price: Starting at $38.75
BodyTraffic
Beverly Hills Entertainment Venue
The L.A.-based contemporary dance company, founded in 2007 by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, showcases four pieces based in storytelling and bold movement: David Middendorp’s “Flyland,” which uses projection and animation; Cayetano Soto’s “Schachmatt (Checkmate!),” which unfolds on a giant, theatrical chessboard; Juel D. Lane’s tribute to L.A. painter Ernie Barnes, titled “Incense Burning on a Saturday Morning: The Maestro”; and a not-yet-titled world premiere by French American choreographer Emilie Leriche.
Where: Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
When: Dec. 11-13, 7:30 p.m.
Price: Starting at $42.90
