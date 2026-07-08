7 L.A. figure drawing events with unique models — from fashion it girls to muscly nude men

Figure drawing is thriving in L.A. Every week, the city’s artists have a plethora of opportunities to get together in real space and draw from life. Pros and amateurs alike can sketch a famous drag queen dressed as a “Sailor Moon” character on a Tuesday in Alhambra or draw a local it girl draped in vintage fashion on a Thursday in Echo Park.

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The sessions highlighted in this guide, which is by no means exhaustive, are all run by working artists, who provide a more casual alternative to traditional arts academy classes. Models, in costume, nude, or somewhere in between, include a mix of L.A. creatives, from cosplayers to performers. As varied as they are, the classes have a common thread: Experience isn’t necessary to enjoy them — just one’s own supplies and a willingness to draw.