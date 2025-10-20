12 Hollywood haunts that saw real-life horrors

There’s always been something haunting about Hollywood. The handprints and signatures of the living and dead trapped in concrete outside the Chinese Theatre; the “Halloween” house, the Bradbury Building, John Marshall High School and all the everyday locations that instantly conjure visions of the cinematic stories that they helped tell. Faded photos of famous faces hang in local diners, dry cleaners, bars and fine restaurants. We map the homes of long-dead celebrities, lay flowers on their stars on Hollywood Boulevard, see their names on buildings, cocktail menus and street signs — George Burns and Gracie Allen, intersecting forever within the maze of Cedars-Sinai.

But some of the hauntings are more tangible, and traditional. Not all of Hollywood’s best ghost stories can be found on a screen; some live in its landmarks and lore. Here are a few of the most notorious.

