Wish you were funnier? These great L.A. improv classes will have you saying, ‘yes, and’

I’ve hit my late 20s and am feeling the social pressure: Everyone in my circle is either getting married or taking improv classes. I’m not saying “I do” anytime soon, so I figured I’d master the art of “Yes, and.”

While embarrassing myself in front of an audience didn’t sound appealing at first, I wanted to build a better bond with my instincts. I’m the kind of person who takes a while to come up with a comedic quip at parties. And if I did want to make my way to the altar, I’d have to learn how to woo my future spouse. I’m getting ahead of myself, but the point is, you don’t need a grand reason to take an improv class. You don’t even need to be a performer. My goal this year was to give it a try, and you can too.

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Improv is about believing in your intuition, committing to the bit and trusting your scene partner. Most improv classes are part of a larger commitment, with courses running for four to six weeks at price points in the hundreds. However, there are a few places that offer drop-in courses for those who want a taste. Whether you’re looking to spice up your social skills or flex your funny bone, here are improv classes that anyone can try without spending too much time or money.