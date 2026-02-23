Everything you need to know about L.A.’s jam-packed Art Week: Frieze L.A., Felix Art Fair and more

Once a fledgling affair, L.A. Art Week has grown into a culture behemoth, presenting a dizzying array of options that can leave even veteran art connoisseurs wondering where to start.

At the top of the pyramid is Frieze Los Angeles, which since its inaugural edition in 2019 has remained the season’s marquee event, driving massive sales for local galleries and drawing international attention to the L.A. art market. But as the art fair has grown, it’s also become inaccessible for swaths of prospective exhibitors, leading arts professionals to establish their own low-cost alternatives.

These indie art fairs are often specialized, as in the case of newcomer Butter LA, which this year expands to the West Coast after five years anchored in Indianapolis. Branded as a “no-censorship, no-commission fair,” the Black fine art expo gives 100% of proceeds from art sales back to its artists, who show their work at no cost. Like its peers the Other Art Fair and Startup Art Fair, Butter cuts dealers out completely, allowing artists to represent themselves and connect freely with nascent collectors — a model that many fair directors believe forecasts the future of the art market.

Whether you’re a seasoned gallerist recruiting for a flagship show or an amateur art aficionado just getting your start, there’s an art fair for you.

Here’s a roundup of L.A. Art Week offerings: