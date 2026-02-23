Everything you need to know about L.A.’s jam-packed Art Week: Frieze L.A., Felix Art Fair and more
L.A. Art Week is back this Feb. 26–March 1.
Outside of the marquee art fair Frieze Los Angeles, Angelenos can visit a number of alternative fairs across the city, from Culver City to Echo Park.
Once a fledgling affair, L.A. Art Week has grown into a culture behemoth, presenting a dizzying array of options that can leave even veteran art connoisseurs wondering where to start.
At the top of the pyramid is Frieze Los Angeles, which since its inaugural edition in 2019 has remained the season’s marquee event, driving massive sales for local galleries and drawing international attention to the L.A. art market. But as the art fair has grown, it’s also become inaccessible for swaths of prospective exhibitors, leading arts professionals to establish their own low-cost alternatives.
They arrived from New York, London, Berlin and Istanbul.
These indie art fairs are often specialized, as in the case of newcomer Butter LA, which this year expands to the West Coast after five years anchored in Indianapolis. Branded as a “no-censorship, no-commission fair,” the Black fine art expo gives 100% of proceeds from art sales back to its artists, who show their work at no cost. Like its peers the Other Art Fair and Startup Art Fair, Butter cuts dealers out completely, allowing artists to represent themselves and connect freely with nascent collectors — a model that many fair directors believe forecasts the future of the art market.
Whether you’re a seasoned gallerist recruiting for a flagship show or an amateur art aficionado just getting your start, there’s an art fair for you.
Here’s a roundup of L.A. Art Week offerings:
Frieze Los Angeles
Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$10–$202
Pro tip: Check out the inaugural Frieze Library in L.A., a collection of art publications donated by participating galleries that serve as an archive of the fair.
This year’s Frieze will bring together more than 100 galleries from 24 countries, including 17 first-time participants. It’s set to underline the art fair’s position as the cornerstone of L.A. art week, celebrating the lineage of local artists that made the city a veritable arts capital and the next generation of creatives poised to follow in their footsteps.
Sprüth Magers will pair a selection of works by conceptual artist John Baldessari with standouts from artists who studied under him. Local galleries Gagosian and Karma will also present “multigenerational” surveys putting West Coast voices in conversation and celebrating California’s legacy of nurturing talent.
“What is strong about Los Angeles is the artist community and the mentorship that happens through education and the art school system,” said Christine Messineo, director of Americas at Frieze. “That feels very unique to L.A., and I think that is a little bit of what the outside world is beginning to understand.”
In that pedagogical spirit, L.A.-based artist Cosmas & Damian Brown this year will partner with the Art Production Fund’s Art Sundae program for an interactive art-making workshop, geared toward children but open to all ages. Works produced during the hands-on session will be incorporated into Brown’s “Fountain: Sources of Light” sculpture — part of APF’s “Body and Soul” outdoor programming, which is free and open to the public.
Messineo said this year’s Frieze will also spotlight ceramics, sculpture and other large-scale, three-dimensional artworks that “L.A. leaves room for” in a way that other metropolitan art scenes don’t. Highlights include hand-carved marble sculptures by Nevine Mahmoud and a series of politically salient Patrick Martinez billboards that will sit at the entrance to the fair.
Essence Harden returns to curate the fair’s “Focus” section, an area dedicated to discovery, and Frieze Los Angeles Impact Prize winner Napoles Marty will present a solo booth co-created with curator Diana Nawi.
Felix Art Fair
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles
$75–$100
Pro tip: Start from the top floor of exhibitions and work your way down, capping off your cabana visits with a dip in the pool.
Historically regarded as Frieze’s quirky younger sibling, Felix Art Fair in its eighth edition will return to its longtime home, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. This year’s fair will feature 61 exhibitors, including more than 20 first-timers.
“Turnover is pretty big on purpose, because we do want to work with a lot of new galleries, and that leads to discovery,” said Mills Morán, co-founder of Felix Art Fair. The seasoned art dealer, who co-owns Melrose Hill’s Morán Morán gallery with his brother Al Morán, added that, “discovery is less of a novelty for us, and it’s more about context.”
“It’s about creating room for work that hasn’t been overexposed, and for galleries whose programs may not always align with the scale or expectations of large affairs,” Morán said.
Due to its compact hospitality setting, Felix’s exhibitors are forced to be creative with their installations, which span the Hollywood Roosevelt’s poolside Cabana rooms and tower suites. Some even incorporate the hotel furniture into their presentations (the rest of it goes into storage for the duration of the fair).
This year’s Felix highlights include Channing Hansen, described by Morán as “a follower of the improvisational-oriented ‘60s Fluxus movement.” A woven maze by Hansen will sprawl throughout an entire hotel room. L.A.-based sculptor Claire Chambless will also play with space in a series of miniature staircases to nowhere, evoking the haunted energy of the Hollywood Roosevelt.
The Other Art Fair
3Labs, 8461 Warner Drive, Culver City
$20–$250
Pro tip: If you’re in party mode, opt for the fair’s Friday Late time slot, featuring live DJ sets and curated cocktails.
The Other Art Fair’s 15th edition is its largest yet, with 160 independent artist exhibitors from across the globe making the trek to the event’s new location at 3Labs in Culver City.
Like Felix, Saatchi Art’s alternative expo is marketed as a counter to Frieze and other highbrow art fairs. But it pushes the envelope even further with its direct-to-consumer model and side activities that make the art fair feel more like a social event. This year, interactive installations the Goodbye Line and Fauxto Booth, along with a ping-pong tournament benefiting Altadena Brick by Brick, will promote the event’s recreational spirit.
For those who come for the art, the Other Art Fair is intentionally designed to welcome beginner collectors.
“Buying art — for anyone, no matter how much money you may have — it can be intimidating,” said the fair’s global director, Nicole Garton. While many people grow up listening to the radio or watching movies to learn about what they like, with visual art, “until recently, there wasn’t really any space to really immerse yourself and expose yourself and develop a taste,” the director said.
By removing traditional gallery middlemen from the equation, Garton said, visitors are free to explore without fear of being pegged as having poor taste. And with the artists present, the experience becomes more about making a connection than making a deal. (Prices are also openly advertised in the spirit of transparency.)
Come for Inglewood-based artist Marie-José’s Afro-Surrealist collages and stay for tunes spun by Chulita Vinyl Club.
Post-Fair
Santa Monica Post Office, 1248 5th St., Santa Monica
$12
Pro tip: Mind this fair’s short run, which doesn’t include a Sunday slot.
Post-Fair founder Chris Sharp isn’t gunning for the title of L.A.’s premier art fair. If anything, he hopes his project reaches a natural end before it becomes too “unwieldy” or “corporate” for his liking.
“These kinds of things have a kind of organic, limited lifespan,” Sharp said. “You do these for three to five years tops, before they have to evolve or shut down.”
Post-Fair, now in its sophomore edition, is safe for now. Held at the Santa Monica Post Office, the art fan-favorite fair hosts a mix of “borderline blue chip” bodies and scrappy up-and-comers. A former globetrotter, Sharp also works to keep the fair geographically diverse, on-brand for an art fair held in a post office.
Representing Chris Sharp Gallery this year is Wilmington native Edgar Ramirez, who accompanied Sharpe to Frieze in 2023 and wound up selling his mixed-media painting “Bajío” to the City of Santa Monica Art Bank collection. Ramirez’s artworks, many of which are made from repurposed street signs designed to exploit immigrant and working-class populations with offers of quick cash for homes and other goods, explore themes of labor and commerce especially in relation to the heavily industrialized South Bay region. Sharp said that centering Ramirez’s work “wasn’t necessarily a political decision, but it definitely has political resonance” at a fraught time for L.A.’s immigrant communities.
Overall, Sharp said Post-Fair, like his favorite art, is a no-frills production — just what it needs to be. Its magic lies in its simplicity.
Startup Art Fair
The Kinney Venice Beach, 737 Washington Blvd., Venice
$17–$80
Pro tip: Take advantage of the free shuttle service from here to Frieze.
Returning to L.A. for the first time in six years, Startup Art Fair is part-expo, part-conference, supplementing a diverse spread of California art with workshops aimed at helping artists, and their enthusiasts, navigate the ever-changing art market.
The hybrid structure stems from fair founder Ray Beldner’s longtime mission to better equip artists with the business education necessary to sustain their careers. This is still a critical need, he said, even though social media has gone a long way toward democratizing art-buying. At Startup Art Fair, independent artist exhibitors represent their own work and receive 100% of any sales they make. Beldner said the model is more sustainable for artists and creates the “casual, high-touch experience young collectors are looking for.”
“They don’t want to be competing to buy art, get put on a list,” he said. “They like something, they want to acquire it.”
With 70 paying exhibitors spanning 65 rooms, there’s plenty of gems for visitors to find, Beldner said.
One artist to look out for is Kristine Schomaker, whose workshop on body image will complement her collaborative portrait project, “Perceive Me,” in which she poses nude for other artists. Visitors will also be able to sign up to do the same, “so they can see what that experience is like but also how people perceive them, because often we’re much harder on ourselves than other people are about what we look like,” Beldner said.
Beldner said this year’s edition also mirrors the art world’s “real trend towards craft” with exhibitors working in textiles, quilts and other fabric arts.
Butter LA
Hollywood Park, 1237 District Drive, Inglewood
$50–$500
Pro tip: Dance and mingle at Melt, the official Butter LA afterparty running after the fair on Saturday night.
When comedian Mike Epps first told Butter Fine Art Fair co-founders Mali and Alan Bacon that they needed to expand their 5-year-old event from Indianapolis to L.A., Mali remembered thinking, “There’s not a Black fine art fair there already?”
It felt like an invitation, Mali said, adding that since it was first announced, Butter LA has received a warm welcome from the city. Thanks to Inglewood’s support in particular, the art fair will maintain its no-commission model, free to artists and funded instead by ticket sales, individual donations and corporate sponsorship.
“That’s Butter’s opportunity to talk about value and work. It’s our opportunity to talk about economic justice and make it clear that there’s money elsewhere,” Mali said.
“Yes, we are relying on the community to show up,” the founder continued, but it’s never failed to before. The Inglewood School District, for one, is providing in-kind support to help offset costs for an education day, which will bring more than 800 students to the fair. (All Inglewood residents are eligible for 50% discounted tickets.)
Butter’s L.A. debut will have the same block party energy as its Indianapolis edition, the co-founders said, but they also look forward to seeing how the city gives it a unique identity. Especially as Indy-based artists like mixed-media sculptor Gary Gee make their L.A. debuts, Adam said, “it’s a perfect and beautiful display of an exhibition where our art is not monolithic.”
Enzo Art Fair
Alabaster Projects, 1634 W. Temple St., Los Angeles
Free (but must RSVP)
Pro tip: Take a break from making the rounds at the in-house lounge area.
Enzo Art Fair, debuting this year in Echo Park, was born last summer when founder R. Parmar attended a friend’s birthday dinner in New York’s Chinatown. Hours before the party began, Parmar told art dealer Margot Samel he hoped to connect with a few of her colleagues about an idea for a new boutique art fair that would bring a taste of New York’s gallery scene to L.A.
“It turns out that everyone was at that small, intimate birthday party,” the art collector said. His conversation with the gallerists that night was organic, warm — just the type of atmosphere he hoped to create at Enzo.
A year later, Parmar has recruited nine New York galleries to present at Echo Park’s Alabaster Projects exhibition space. There will be no formal booths, no physical divisions, just a room full of friends sharing art together. The Eastside location is meant to encourage foot traffic, Parmar said, plus provide an alternative to the West L.A.-concentrated art fairs.
“I hope it’s a little bit more laid-back, a little bit more casual,” the fair founder said. “And casual does not mean less serious. Hopefully you could come to Enzo, sit down in the lounge area and take a minute to actually interact with — and have good conversations — with the galleries.”
Enzo is free to exhibitors and visitors, which Parmar hopes can play a small role in helping L.A.’s art market to rebound after a challenging few years.
“It’s new. It’s experimental. I don’t know how successful it’ll be,” Parmar said. “But it feels like we need a feel-good story.”