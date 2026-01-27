10 L.A. coffee shops that celebrate local artists
Even if you drink your coffee black, you’ll want to soak in the colorful works lining the walls of these Los Angeles coffee shops. In a city where creativity constantly percolates, it’s only natural that independent cafes have evolved into curated galleries where local art takes center stage.
Beyond serving great coffee, these shops reflect the distinct character of their surrounding neighborhoods, whether it’s downtown’s urban energy, South Pasadena’s small-town charm, or the Valley’s easygoing vibes. Every owner shares a common mission: to brew excellent coffee, nurture community and celebrate local creativity.
Unlike formal galleries, the atmosphere is casual, with accessible and often affordable pieces meant for slow enjoyment over a latte and conversation. From first-time exhibitors finding their footing to established names showing new work, these coffee shops give artists an audience of loyal regulars. Some rotate exhibitions monthly, others bimonthly and a few maintain semi-permanent collections.
Visit these places and you’ll discover that coffee pairs as well with art as it does with pastries, leaving you caffeinated and inspired.
Serratti Art Cafe
Named after its married founders, Italian-born Simone Bertellotti and Los Angeles native Montserratt Araujo Bertellotti, the 1,200-square-foot interior radiates amore, from the aroma of espresso wafting through the air to the art that climbs from floor to ceiling. The collection, which rotates monthly, features about 20 artists and 70 works by both local and international creators, with exhibitions ranging from Gothic and modern to abstract and concrete.
The Bertellottis craft each drink with the same devotion artists dedicate to their work, using imported Italian beans. Try their signature cold brew nitrogen for a velvety, refreshing lift, or their cappuccino, made in the Italian style with a sprinkle of dark chocolate on top.
In a quirky twist, Simone Bertellotti also serves as a notary public, making this perhaps the only spot in L.A. where you can get a document notarized with your croissant.
Picaresca Barra De Cafe
Past the old-school bulletin board at the entrance, you’ll find wooden tables and benches, a small counter, and walls covered in local art that celebrates the neighborhood. The artwork here tells compelling stories: a print of a portrait of Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, titled “Picaresca,” by L.A.-based artist Ernesto Yerena Montejano, tributes to lowrider culture, a Mexican sombrero piece, and an “Armed With Peace the World Trembles” print by Va13.ntino.
Works by local artists Ren Conde and Maritza Torres hang alongside pastel portraits by Afro-Chicano artist Josiah O’Balles. The collection rotates monthly, keeping the visual conversation fresh.
The bilingual menu, offered in both Spanish and English, features breakfast classics like omelets, burritos and the much-loved chilaquiles. Coffee is serious business here, with house-made syrups defining the menu. The traditional Café de Olla remains the star, while the signature El Pino latte, named after East L.A.’s iconic bunya pine tree, is infused with pine syrup, rosemary and spices, offering a fragrant twist.
Asteroid Vinyl Cafe
Planes from nearby LAX glide by outside, while inside, art takes center stage. A rotating gallery showcases a new local artist each month, often a first-time exhibitor. Recent showcases include the art of Alexis Portillo, whose vibrant work explores the feminine form.
Customers can settle at wooden bistro tables or the black tufted leather couch, both offering prime views of the work on display, which includes handmade 3D cardboard sculptures — a turntable, beat machine and boombox — commissioned for the shop and created by former L.A.-based artist Cardbooms.
Rows of vinyl records for sale line the space, while album art inserts hang on the walls alongside vintage concert posters. A record-player listening station invites customers to sample albums before purchasing them.
At the back counter, the Latin-inspired menu reflects the owners’ Guatemalan and Cuban roots, featuring regular and specialty drinks, including the Café de Olla Latte infused with cinnamon, piloncillo and orange peel. Seasonal options like the Caramel Apple Matcha topped with Apple Jacks rotate alongside favorites such as the Galaxy Latte and Strawberry Fields Forever Matcha Latte, which looks like a drinkable work of art.
M Street Coffee
You’ll also spot Valley-proud merch, T-shirts and baseball caps designed by longtime regular and local graphic artist and Valley native Jon Siebrecht, channeling the laid-back pride of life in the 818.
At the counter, order a pistachio latte, a house favorite, or the rich white chocolate mocha, both made with organic beans. Pair your drink with an everything bagel, a chocolate chunk muffin or one of the cafe’s gluten-free or vegan options.
Upstairs, every seat feels like the best in the house. The walls serve as a rotating gallery for local artists, both established and emerging, with exhibitions changing every two months. Recently on display: Mark Lowrie’s photosculptures, which layer his photographs into three-dimensional works that blur the line between image and object. The collection included a framed piece capturing a mural by Valley native Kenny Scharf.
If you’d like your coffee with a side of vitamin D, grab a seat at the sidewalk patio and soak up the sun as you watch the surrounding streetscape.
Jurassic Magic
Red- and white-striped umbrellas over colorful bistro tables and chairs make for a cheerful patio. Wooden shelves lining the walls feature a clown figurine, art books, handmade ceramics and playful vintage objects, as art hangs all around. Literally. One piece, a rope made of bottle caps, hangs from the ceiling.
Near the entrance, watercolors by local artist Shelby Roy are fastened to a clothesline-style display. The hand-pinned arrangement lends the casual yet personal feel of an artist’s studio.
Stroll up to the counter, choose a sweet or savory option from the pastry case, and order the spice-infused Magic Latte or the rich white and dark chocolate mocha. As you wait for your goodies, glance up behind the baristas at the shelf featuring illustrated coffee cups by regular patron and artist Gary Baseman. His whimsical scenes, including cats clutching lattes and a feline firefighter on break, reflect the cafe’s playful spirit.
To settle in, follow the mirrored hallway, where a hand-smashed white mosaic tile floor, painstakingly crafted over three days, extends into the converted two-car garage at the back where seating is plentiful. With its white walls, the space offers both a gallery feel and boutique atmosphere, with art hanging amid displays of handcrafted animal-shaped bags, pottery, records, clothing and ceramics for sale. Sculptural white shelves showcase woven baskets and minimalist vases. A roll-up garage door opens to a plant-filled stone courtyard backed by corrugated metal and rustic wood benches.
True to its inspiration, the shop, named after a sign Nunez once spotted at Knott’s Berry Farm, is a space where childlike wonder meets adult sophistication, with every visit offering something new to discover.
Moby’s Coffee & Tea
Inside, the whimsical nautical vibe continues in the front room with a floor mural, resembling the deep blue sea and various colorful sea creatures, done by local illustrator Tak Sparks.
Three back rooms with bold colored walls — green, blue, yellow and orange — feel like living rooms with wooden stools, desks, chairs and tables, area rugs, upholstered armchairs and worn leather seats. Out back, a shaded patio strung with Edison bulbs extends the seating.
The walls recently featured art by local comic artist/illustrator Josh Maikis, as well as art by two of the shop’s employees’ parents, J.H. Smith’s ink and intaglio prints and Carolyn Root’s wildlife paintings.
In the front space, bags of free coffee grounds are available for customers to take home for composting. There’s also a propagation station where you can leave or take plant clippings.
Beyond seasonal drinks and espresso-based drinks, try unusual signature offerings like the Shiny Squirrel, a blended espresso with caramel, whipped cream, white and dark chocolate, and sprinkles on top. Or, if coffee isn’t your thing, there are smoothies, hot chocolate and Italian sodas, and a wide array of teas. Jackson is also an herbalist and makes some of them, including Good Night Moon and Frankie Goes to Hollywood, with her own herbs.
Here, the coffee doesn’t stop at the beverages. Even a caprese sandwich has coffee in the balsamic vinegar.
Woodcat Coffee
The husband and wife duo (who also own Dinosaur Coffee in Silver Lake) opened this spot in 2014 to make friends and build community, and it naturally extended to featuring local artist friends’ work on the walls. On view recently were colorful, expressive portraits by L.A. artist and activist Tanzila “Taz” Ahmed. In 2016, Ahmed was recognized by President Obama’s White House as a Champion of Change in Art and Storytelling.
Even utilitarian objects in this coffee shop read like art, including a repurposed Ducati engine sitting on the floor like sculpture.
Seating options abound: two outdoor patios out front, including one adjoining the Awans’ neighboring shop where guests are welcome to bring their drinks, plus counters and tables scattered throughout. Order one of their signature specialty drinks, like the Kashmiri Chai or Burnt Sugar Rose Latte, pair it with a Sugarbloom pastry, and luxuriate.
Kaldi Coffee & Tea
Art is as integral to this place as the coffee itself. Each month, two local artists transform the burlap-paneled walls, made from repurposed coffee sacks, into rotating mini galleries. Recent shows have included heartwarming pet portraits by Yi Cheng, while a watercolor of the coffee shop itself, painted by Leisa Collins, also hangs on the wall. In one corner, a wooden tree-shaped display showcases coffee-themed postcards by Elina Oliferovskiy, with complimentary patterned handmade face masks by artist Carla Larissa Fallberg lining a nearby counter adding a burst of color and community spirit.
Kaldi has also hosted “paint outs” for Southern California Plein Air Painters, a local group that meets weekly to paint outdoors and welcomes newcomers.
The menu spans from classics to the unexpected: Vietnamese iced coffee, a blended orange-vanilla freeze, and seasonal lattes that can even be customized with popping boba. Pastries and sandwiches, like the Kaldi jambon and grilled cheese, round things out.
Outside, a dog-friendly patio situated across the street from the South Pasadena Public Library and surrounding park welcomes locals and their pups, with dog treats offered inside. Cat lovers won’t feel left out though. A parade of miniature Kitan Club cat figurines carrying food and drinks lines the counter, a tiny welcoming committee in a cafe already full of charm.
Brū Coffeebar
Toward the back, past the coffee counter and pastry display cases, hangs a large Polaroid print for sale by barista Taylor Robert Hawkins, taken after the wildfires earlier this year. It captures the New Beverly Cinema marquee reading “We love you Los Angeles,” with proceeds benefiting those affected by the fires.
The coffee bar serves espresso classics alongside inventive specialties like the iced arancio (espresso with orange zest), matcha lemonade, hibiscus sparkler and the signature “dirty” root beer float, two shots of espresso mixed with root beer. House-made sodas, hand-blended teas and small-batch sweets change seasonally.
Most items for sale, from ceramics and glassware to candles, jams, stationery and textiles, are crafted by local makers.
Owner Sharleen Mokhtarzadeh, who owned the space with her mother Vida Tabibian until Vida’s recent passing, has shaped this into a warm, creative hub where locals, artists and wanderers all find something worth pausing for.
Civil Coffee
The Moraleses draw from the tradition of coffee shops as gathering places for philosophers, artists and creatives, which has informed their commitment to showcasing local artists. They chose this spot specifically for its 17-foot-high ceilings and airy interior, ideal for exhibiting art.
Working with designer and Highland Park resident Charisse Cardenas, they created an elegant, timeless space with a floor-to-ceiling marble wall, hand-laid Mexican stone tile flooring, pendant lighting, brass sconces and a mirrored walnut coffee counter.
Art exhibitions rotate quarterly or twice a year, with new work added as pieces sell. Recently, work by local artist Phoebe Clemens, whose figurative oil paintings carry a California-vintage aesthetic, was on display.
The menu features exclusively Mexican-grown coffee beans, with drinks like the Harajuku Honey (espresso with cinnamon and honey sweetened condensed milk) and the Figueroa (espresso with sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon and a Maria cookie), alongside breakfast favorites like chilaquiles, the Breakfast Champ with sunny side-up eggs and Bub and Grandma’s sourdough, and barbacoa tacos.
A bi-level patio behind the cafe offers plentiful outdoor seating, with a retro bowling mural on the side of Highland Park Bowl.