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Spring Preview
(Karsten Petrat / For The Times)
Entertainment & Arts

26 of the most exciting L.A. concerts, theater, art and dance events this spring

By Charles McNulty
Malia MendezJessica GeltMikael WoodAugust Brown and Mark Swed

While Angelenos can’t rely on the weather to mark spring — 90 degrees in March! — we can lean on local arts programming for a breath of fresh air.

Coming to stages in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas through June will be a mix of the classic, avant-garde and outspoken. Rogue Machine Theatre presents “Fairview,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play unlike anything you’ve seen before, and the silly Scottish Highlands musical “Brigadoon” gets a refresh at Pasadena Playhouse. The Celtic thread continues with Irish classic “Riverdance” being revamped at Segerstrom Hall by a new generation born after its 1994 debut. Elsewhere, “nonmonogamummy” Lily Allen performs her revenge album “West End Girl,” and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band continue to raise the “No Kings” banner.

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

On the fine arts side, surrealist landscapes by Armenian immigrant Arshile Gorky fill Hauser & Wirth’s West Hollywood gallery and a major exhibition of Black photography featuring Kwame Brathwaite, Roy DeCarava, Doris Derby and others arrives at the Getty.

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Theater

‘Fairview’ at Rogue Machine/Matrix Theatre

Fairfax Theater
Marie-Francoise Theodore, left, Iesha M. Daniels and Jasmine Ashanti in "Fairview."
Marie-Francoise Theodore, left, Iesha M. Daniels and Jasmine Ashanti in “Fairview.”
(Jeff Lorch)
By Charles McNulty
This 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Jackie Sibblies Drury (author of “We Are Proud to Present…,” “Marys Seacole”) is not like any play you’ve seen before. A highly conceptual work that doesn’t so much explore the subjects of race, surveillance and the white gaze as set these concerns in dizzying meta-theatrical motion. Who is the watcher and who is the watched? Spectators won’t be able to hide in this high-stakes theatrical game, directed by distinguished TV, film and theater veteran Oz Scott. This Rogue Machine Theatre production continues the company’s tradition of fearless, cutting-edge work.

When: Through April 19
Tickets: $25-$45
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‘English’ at the Wallis

Beverly Hills Theater
Pooya Mohseni, left, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Tala Ashe and Marjan Neshat in "English."
(“English,” by Sanaz Toossi / Joan Marcus)
By Charles McNulty
The Wallis presents Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway production of “English,” Sanaz Toossi’s 2023 Pulitzer Prize-winning play about four adults in Iran struggling to master the world’s lingua franca in a school outside of Tehran. To learn another language, it is said, is to possess a second soul. But when you’re forced to learn English because of American hegemony and the oppressive policies of your own country, are you at risk of losing some fundamental part of yourself? Toossi’s gentle comedy of ideas entertains this question through characters whose humanity takes precedence over their politics. Knud Adams, a director with a finely tuned sensibility for the quirky rhythms of new work, directs this heralded New York production.

When: April 4-26
Tickets: Starting at $53.90
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‘“Master Harold”... and the Boys’ at the Geffen Playhouse

Westwood Theater
John Kani in "'Master Harold'...and the Boys."
John Kani in “’Master Harold’...and the Boys.”
(Geffen Playhouse)
By Charles McNulty
A watershed work from the late, great South African playwright Athol Fugard, this 1982 drama explores the warped interpersonal dynamics of apartheid. It explores the complicated relationship between a white prep school boy and two Black waiters who work at the tea shop his mother owns and have been like surrogate fathers to him. As the older men try out their moves for an upcoming dance contest, their young charge grapples with the fallout of his emotionally turbulent home, taking out his anger and inherited racial animus on those who have been kinder to him than his own family. Two-time Tony Award winner John Kani, a revered Fugard interpreter, returns to the play in a production co-directed by Emily Mann and Tarell Alvin McCraney that promises to give this modern classic the revival it deserves.

When: April 8-May 10
Tickets: $36-$139
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‘Brigadoon’ at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Theater
Katie Spelman, director of "Brigadoon."
(Benjamin Rivera)
By Charles McNulty
Pasadena Playhouse continues its reinvestigation of the American musical canon with this new adaptation of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic romance. This refreshed version sets out to psychologically deepen the tale about two American tourists who happen upon a magical Scottish town that comes to life once a century. Revivals don’t come around all that often for a musical that exists out of time every bit as much as the show’s misty, mystical village. But perhaps this update will have theatergoers wistfully singing “Almost Like Being in Love” as they stroll out of the theater.

When: May 13-June 14
Tickets: Starting at $53
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‘Primary Trust’ at the Mark Taper Forum

Downtown L.A. Theater
Caleb Eberhardt, left, and Rebecca S'manga Frank in "Primary Trust" at La Jolla Playhouse.
Caleb Eberhardt, left, and Rebecca S’manga Frank in “Primary Trust” at La Jolla Playhouse.
(Rich Soublet II)
By Charles McNulty
The L.A. premiere of Eboni Booth’s 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is a theatrical event not to be missed for those who enjoy glimpsing a world in a grain of sand. Small, delicate and spryly comic, the play, a modern parable, concerns a forlorn 38-year-old man in a forgotten upstate New York town who turns his lonely life around with a little help from some unexpected friends. Knud Adams, who staged the New York premiere as well as the marvelous La Jolla Playhouse production, directs this lyrical and touching work, which has elements of “Our Town” and “Avenue Q” but is unmistakably its own unique creation.

When: May 20-June 28
Tickets: Starting at $40.25
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Art

‘Arshile Gorky: Horizon West’ at Hauser & Wirth West Hollywood

West Hollywood Art
Arshile Gorky Untitled (From a High Place II) 1946 Oil on canvas 43.2 x 61 cm / 17 x 24 in.
(Todd-White Art Photography [2026] / The Arshile Gorky Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS); The Arshile Gorky Foundation and Hauser & Wirth)
By Jessica Gelt
The great American road trip is the stuff of artistic legend. Before Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road,” an Armenian immigrant and artist named Arshile Gorky — who escaped the Armenian genocide as a youth — drove from New York City to L.A. It was the summer of 1941 and Gorky was accompanied on his journey by his soon-to-be wife Agnes “Mougouch” Magruder and the artist and furniture designer Isamu Noguchi. Gorky was emerging as one of the most important figures in the nascent Abstract Expressionism movement, and his cross-country adventures had an enormous impact on his art, which is explored in depth in this exhibit. A selection of landscapes include Gorky’s rich, surrealistic paintings and drawings from before, during and after the life-changing trip.

When: Through April 25
Tickets: Not applicable
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Photography and the Black Arts Movement, 1955-1985 at Getty Center

Brentwood Art
Member of Southern Media Photographing a Young Girl, Farish Street, Jackson, Miss., 1968 Doris A. Derby (American, 1939-2022) Gelatin silver print National Gallery of Art, Washington. Gift of David Knaus, 2022.
Member of Southern Media Photographing a Young Girl, Farish Street, Jackson, Miss., 1968 Doris A. Derby (American, 1939-2022) Gelatin silver print National Gallery of Art, Washington. Gift of David Knaus, 2022.
(Doris A. Derby)
By Jessica Gelt
The Getty’s seventh major exhibition of Black photography since 2019 arrives on the hill after a five-month showing at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. It features 150 prints that trace the rise of the Black Arts Movement from 1955 to 1985, a tumultuous period of time that united artists around the civil rights movement and resulted in some of the eras most impactful photographic images honoring Black identity and beauty. Featured artists include Billy Abernathy, Kwame Brathwaite, Roy DeCarava, Doris Derby, Emory Douglas, Barkley L. Hendricks, Barbara McCullough and Betye Saar.

When: Through June 14
Tickets: Free
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‘Dear Little Friend: Impressions of Galka Scheyer’ at Norton Simon Museum

Pasadena Art
Alexei von Jawlensky, Mystical Head: Galka, 1917. Oil and pencil on tan textured cardboard,15 1/2 x 12 in. Norton Simon Museum, The Blue Four Galka Scheyer Collection.
Alexei von Jawlensky, Mystical Head: Galka, 1917. Oil and pencil on tan textured cardboard,15 1/2 x 12 in. Norton Simon Museum, The Blue Four Galka Scheyer Collection.
(Norton Simon Museum)
By Jessica Gelt
The German-born art dealer, collector and painter Galka Scheyer moved to L.A. in 1930, by which time she had already established herself as one of the country’s most effective champions of European modernism. In the 1920s she founded the Blue Four, consisting of artists Alexei von Jawlensky, Lyonel Feininger, Paul Klee and Vasily Kandinsky, and had tirelessly promoted their work in major cities across the U.S. The Norton Simon exhibit uses her close personal relationships with these artists as a focal point to examine the era-defining moment in art history she epitomized. The title of the show, “Dear Little Friend,” refers to Feininger’s greeting for Scheyer in his letters and hints at how she drew artists and other intellectuals together through rousing salons at her Richard Neutra-designed Hollywood Hills home.

The exhibit features gifts from the Blue Four, as well as other pieces from Scheyer’s collection including work by Peter Krasnow, Beatrice Wood, Edward Weston and Maynard Dixon. The exhibition also shows gifts she received from the Blue Four artists.

When: Through July 20
Tickets: $20, $15 seniors, children under 18 and students free
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‘Several Eternities in a Day: Form in the Age of Living Materials’ at Hammer Museum

Westwood Art
Edgar Calel, installation view of Ni Musmut (It's Breezing), Bergen Kunsthall, 2024. K'obomanik (Gratitude for everything that lights up and turns off before our eyes), 2024.
Edgar Calel, installation view of Ni Musmut (It’s Breezing), Bergen Kunsthall, 2024. K’obomanik (Gratitude for everything that lights up and turns off before our eyes), 2024.
(Thor Brodreskift)
By Jessica Gelt
You won’t find typical canvases, paint or prints at this exhibit featuring 22 artists from North, Central and South America who work with — as the show’s title states — living materials. Because of their dripping, changing, sometimes rotting, always-ephemeral nature, these materials result in unexpected paintings, works on paper, mixed-media sculpture and large-scale installations. The tools used in creation include fruits, vegetables, spices, stone, clay and natural dyes and are often rooted in Indigenous practices — highlighting the intersection of art and the natural world. Participating artists include Raven Chacon, Ana Mendieta, Francisco Toledo, Carlos Mérida and Guadalupe Maravilla.

When: April 5-Aug. 23
Tickets: Free
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‘Bruce Conner / Recording Angel’ at Marciano Art Foundation

Windsor Square Art
Installation view of "Bruce Conner / Recording Angel" at Marciano Art Foundation, Los Angeles, Feb. 21 to July 18, 2026.
Installation view of “Bruce Conner / Recording Angel” at Marciano Art Foundation, Los Angeles, Feb. 21 to July 18, 2026.
(Heather Rasmussen / Courtesy of the Conner Family Trust and Michael Kohn Gallery, Los Angeles, © Conner Family Trust)
By Jessica Gelt
Bruce Conner was among the most important West Coast artists of his generation, with a nonhierarchical practice that included sculpture, drawing, film and photography. A devotee of underground and antiestablishment arts movements, Conner was integral to the Beat Generation and also emerged as a major figure in the punk scene of the 1970s and ’80s. He is known as the father of the music video because he was among the first artists to use quick-cut assemblages of found film footage.

The Marciano Art Foundation exhibit features seven of Conner’s most widely recognized experimental films including his now iconic rumination on nuclear war, “Crossroads,” 1976. The film was created by editing and reassembling declassified government footage of a 1946 test blast at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean recorded underwater by more than 700 cameras. In a 2014 review, former Times art critic Christopher Knight called the film “a 36-minute meditation on the atomic bomb that contained not an ounce of sarcasm, irony or cynicism.”

When: Through July 18
Tickets: Free, advanced timed-entry reservation required
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Pop music

Lily Allen at Orpheum Theatre

Downtown L.A. Music
Lily Allen attends the 18th Tribeca Artists Dinner at the Odeon in New York on June 9, 2025.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Mikael Wood
The veteran British pop star brings her latest album, “West End Girl” — a blistering play-by-play of the end of her marriage to actor David Harbour — to town for a pair of shows all but certain to make some concertgoers squirm.

When: April 25-26
Tickets: $267-$339
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Digable Planets at Blue Note

Hollywood Music
Doodlebug of Digable Planets performs at YouTube Theater on Nov. 08, 2023, in Inglewood.
Doodlebug of Digable Planets performs at YouTube Theater on Nov. 08, 2023, in Inglewood.
(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
By Mikael Wood
Three and a half decades after they scored an unlikely Top 40 hit with the jazzy rap song “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” Digable Planets are still a reliable live act with a sound all their own. They’ll touch down in Hollywood for four intimate shows across two nights.

When: March 25-26
Tickets: $18-$160
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Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Kia Forum

Inglewood Music
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 30, 2023.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 30, 2023.
(Scott Roth / Invision / AP)
By Mikael Wood
The Boss is calling his latest road show the Land of Hope & Dreams tour — he’s also using the “No Kings” slogan to advertise it — so expect plenty of political commentary between the oldies when he hits Inglewood just a week after launching the tour in Minneapolis. Sitting in with the E Street Band this time around is Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine.

When: April 7 and 9
Tickets: $84-$1,747
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Bad Omens at Kia Forum

Inglewood Music
Noah Sebastian, of Bad Omens, performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023
Noah Sebastian of Bad Omens performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sept. 22, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.
(Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)
By August Brown
Sleep Token and Ghost proved in 2025 that a metal band can crush on streaming and top the album charts if its vision is expansive and the songs are bangers. Bad Omens may be next in line. The Virginia-bred combo has one of the most vocally compelling frontmen in the business in Noah Sebastian, and its sound seamlessly blends dour electronic and ambient production flourishes with crisp and memorable songwriting. A long, long-awaited follow-up to 2022’s “The Death of Peace of Mind” is still in the works, but this show will capture metal’s next big thing at the height of its live performance powers.

When: March 26
Tickets: $72-$374
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Bright Eyes at the Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Music
Bright Eyes performs at Pappy & Harriet's on June 26, 2022.
Bright Eyes performs at Pappy & Harriet’s on June 26, 2022.
(Pappy & Harriet’s)
By August Brown
The poster advertising this show amiably touts “It’s a birthday party!” for two of the most acclaimed indie albums of the 2000s. Those who remember the lead track from Bright Eyes’ 2005 LP “I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning,” however, probably smirked recalling that lyric as the denouement of a song about a plane crash where everyone dies horribly. These records (the other was “Digital Ash in a Digital Urn”) were a watershed moment for Conor Oberst’s growth from emo-aligned prodigy to the Iraq War generation’s Bob Dylan. If you’re a millennial who survived the last two decades, a lot of this current angst in the air about war in the Middle East and economic collapse will feel pretty familiar. Go listen to an old friend sing about it again.

When: May 23
Tickets: $59-$333
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Dance

‘Sylvia’ at Segerstrom Hall

Costa Mesa Dance
Sylvia Seo Hee Seo dances with a bow in in "Sylvia"
The American Ballet Theatre’s production of “Sylvia” is part of the Ashton Worldwide 2024-2028 festival.
(Marty Sohl / American Ballet Theatre)
By Malia Mendez
Many traditional ballets follow a female lead through circumstances out of her control and ultimately to a tragic end. “Sylvia,” on the other hand, sees its heroine fight her way toward a happy ending in a tale packed with a “high level of warmth and humor,” said Casey Reitz, president and chief executive of Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the West Coast home of American Ballet Theatre.

“These are the kinds of stories people want to hear right now,” Reitz said.

Segerstrom’s April program features both long-established dancers and members of the new generation making their debuts, including Devon Teuscher and Thomas Forster.

When: April 9-12
Tickets: Starting at $59
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‘Dancing With Bob: Rauschenberg, Brown & Cunningham Onstage’ at the Wallis

Beverly Hills Dance
Dancers perform Robert Rauschenberg's "Travelogue"
“Travelogue” was designed by Pop artist Robert Rauschenberg.
(Trisha Brown Dance Company)
By Malia Mendez
Robert Rauschenberg’s “Travelogue,” the vaudevillian dance piece that reunited the Pop artist and his estranged former collaborator, Merce Cunningham, in the 1970s, has remained largely unseen by the public in the nearly 50 years since its inception. That will change this May, when Trisha Brown Dance Company and Merce Cunningham Trust join forces to present “Dancing With Bob: Rauschenberg, Brown & Cunningham Onstage,” a tribute timed to Rauschenberg’s centennial. The two-part performance features Brown’s beloved “Set and Reset” in addition to “Travelogue,” which sees dancers clothed in bright hues bearing color-wheel fans and chiffon scarves, flouncing about as John Cage’s “Telephones and Birds,” which incorporates recorded bird songs and automated telephone messages, plays in the background. It’s “vaudevillian” and even a little “absurd,” said Kirstin Kapustik, the executive director of Trisha Brown Dance Company.

“It’s set choreography, but it looks spontaneous,” Kapustik said. “We’ve toured it now a number of times, and our audiences have just come away feeling so cleansed and washed over with this beautiful work.”

When: May 7-9
Tickets: Starting at $42.90
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‘Riverdance 30 — The New Generation’ at Segerstrom Hall

Costa Mesa Dance
Cast of "Riverdance" dances around a projected sun
“Riverdance” holds a Guinness World Record for the longest Riverdance line.
(Segerstrom Center for the Arts)
By Malia Mendez
Joining ABBA’s “Waterloo” as one of the best musical gems to come out of “Eurovision,” Bill Whelan’s “Riverdance” carried Irish dance to global renown, and this spring comes to Southern California as a revamped anniversary production — featuring only dancers born after the show’s debut in 1994. “Riverdance 30 — The New Generation” will pair the original production’s Grammy-winning music with new choreography blending the traditional and contemporary styles of Irish dance, tap, dervish folk and Flamenco.

“Fresh, exciting and with all the magic and spectacle of the original, this is ‘Riverdance’ better than ever before,” director John McColgan said in a statement.

When: May 15-17
Tickets: Starting at $44
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‘Giselle’ at the Ahmanson Theatre

Downtown L.A. Dance
Poster for Los Angeles Ballet's "Giselle" featuring Kate Inoue
Los Angeles Ballet’s “Giselle” is part of the company’s 20th anniversary season programming.
(Alex Lopez)
By Malia Mendez
An unranked company in one of the world’s youngest art capitals, Los Angeles Ballet is far from traditional. But as the troupe celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is honoring ballet classics of the past even as it looks to continue innovating in the future. Among this season’s time-honored staples is “Giselle,” a foundational Romantic-era piece that the company’s executive director, Julia Rivera, called “the most classic story ballet”: elegant, fantastical and beautifully tragic.

“If you love horror and classics and maybe even a little camp, this is the ballet for you,” Rivera said.

“Giselle” is led by Marcos Ramirez, whom most will recognize as “The Nutcracker’s” Cavalier, and Kate Inoue, his frequent dance partner.

When: April 30-May 3
Tickets: Starting at $46
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Parsons Dance at BroadStage

Santa Monica Dance
Parsons Dance dancers jump in the air
Parsons Dance will perform two nights in April at BroadStage in Santa Monica.
(BroadStage)
By Malia Mendez
David Parsons’ New York-based company rose to acclaim for its highly energetic and even gymnastic style of dance, which brought an audience-friendly flair to the fine art. In its 40th anniversary year, Parsons Dance is celebrating its growth from a fledgling contemporary troupe to an internationally renowned institution with a major tour. The tripart program includes two pieces choreographed by Parsons, “Nascimento” and “The Road,” plus Jamar Roberts’ “Juke,” set to the hard bop tunes of Miles Davis. Watching these dancers swivel and shake, audiences are sure to catch their infectious joy.

When: April 18-19
Tickets: $40-$70
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‘Majestic Tango’ at Irvine Barclay Theatre

Irvine Dance
Giovanna Dan and Guillermo De Fazio are among the featured dancers in the Irvine Barclay Theatre's "Majestic Tango."
Guillermo De Fazio, left, and Giovanna Dan are among the featured dancers in the Irvine Barclay Theatre’s “Majestic Tango.”
(Irvine Barclay Theatre)
By Malia Mendez
Tango power couple Miriam Larici and Leonardo Barrionuevo made their mark as celebrity choreographers on “So You Think You Can Dance.” Now, they’re taking their talent off the screen and onto the stage with their one-night-only show “Majestic Tango.” The new performance, which features old- and new-guard tango dancers along with a six-person orchestra — including two bandoneon players — will showcase Argentine culture through vignette-style dance numbers blending passion, drama and a dose of humor, Barrionuevo said. Larici added that while the choreography ranges from traditional techniques to the more modern, acrobatic style favored by younger dancers, at the core of every dance is the pure “chemistry” that tango hinges upon.

When: April 18
Tickets: $34-$134
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Classical music

‘The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde’ at select theaters

Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw Classical Music
Director Yuval Sharon makes his Metropolitan Opera debut.
(Erin Baiano)
By Mark Swed
Having been L.A.’s prodigious operatic disrupter, Yuval Sharon now makes his debut at the Metropolitan Opera, directing a new and sure-to-be provocative production of Wagner’s opera that changed the way we think about music and theater and life. The Saturday, March 21, matinee, broadcast to cinemas live in HD (and given an encore screening in most theaters on March 25 ), features the considerable draw of Lise Davidsen, the most-talked-about Wagnerian soprano on the scene. Lucky Angelenos also get a rare chance to hear Davidsen up close in solo recital at the BroadStage in Santa Monica on April 10.

When: March 21 and 25
Tickets: Varies by theater (at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw, mapped here, tickets are $29.19.)
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Danish String Quartet and Danish National Girls’ Choir at the Granada Theatre

Classical Music
The Danish String Quartet perform in Santa Barbara on Nov. 18, 2014.
The Danish String Quartet perform in Santa Barbara on Nov. 18, 2014.
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
By Mark Swed
One of today’s most enthralling string quartets, the Danish has developed a special relationship with the Arts & Lectures series at UC Santa Barbara and made a habit of bringing along young women who specialize in Danish folk song and new music. A widely varied program includes the U.S. premiere, which Arts & Lectures co-commissioned, of David Lang’s “in wildness,” his latest exploration of human beings still attempting to be part of nature. It then travels to Costa Mesa, La Jolla, the Bay Area, New York and Washington, D.C. (but not the Kennedy Center).

When: April 10 (also April 11 at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall)
Tickets: $50-$100
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‘Die Walküre’ at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Downtown L.A. Classical Music
Gustavo Dudamel conducts at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Mark Swed
Gustavo Dudamel launches his final three blowout weeks of concerts as Los Angeles Philharmonic music and artistic director in Walt Disney Concert Hall with his biggest, boldest Disney project of his big and unprecedentedly bold 17-year tenure heading the orchestra. He will lead a staging of Wagner’s second and most popular “Ring” cycle opera. Sets are by the late architect, Frank Gehry, who also connived to fit in a temporary pit for the orchestra. Following his last program as music director at Disney on June 7, Dudamel returns to the Hollywood Bowl for four nights at the end of August to say his goodbyes for now, although he promises to be back as a guest in Disney and the Bowl annually.

When: May 19-24
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall
Tickets: $135-$369.50
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‘The Magic Flute’ at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Downtown L.A. Classical Music
Zuzana Markova, left, as Pamina, and Fredrick Ballentine as Monostatos perform during the dress rehearsal of a Nov. 14, 2019, production of “The Magic Flute” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
Zuzana Markova, left, as Pamina, and Fredrick Ballentine as Monostatos perform during the dress rehearsal of a Nov. 14, 2019, production of “The Magic Flute” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Mark Swed
Having served a full two decades as music director of Los Angeles Opera, James Conlon is bowing out of the Music Center this spring. He leaves with wistfully wise grace, leading one of the two most artful and illuminating valedictory comic operas, Mozart’s “Magic Flute.” It returns in Barrie Kosky’s magically cinematic production. But not to be outdone, Conlon precedes his classy exit with that other valedictory comic wonder, Verdi’s “Falstaff” (April 18-May 10), at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

When: May 30-June 21
Tickets: $49-$440
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Ojai Festival at Libbey Park

Ojai Classical Music
Performers at the Libbey Bowl during the Ojai Music Festival on Sept. 20, 2021.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Mark Swed
After a 25-year absence from the Ojai Festival, Esa-Pekka Salonen finally returns as music director, featured both as conductor and composer. Not all details have been announced, but highlights include the Southern California premiere of his clarinet concerto, “Kinema,” written during the pandemic as five scenes for a film score without a film and featuring the stellar New York Philharmonic clarinetist Anthony McGill as soloist. About to become creative director of the L.A. Phil in the fall, Salonen brings the orchestra’s New Music Group. Salonen also heads the conducting program at the Colburn School, and he will conduct the dazzling Colburn Orchestra that joins a variety of soloists and chamber ensembles, many regulars, at the festival.

When: June 11-14
Tickets: To be announced in spring
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