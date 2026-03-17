26 of the most exciting L.A. concerts, theater, art and dance events this spring

While Angelenos can’t rely on the weather to mark spring — 90 degrees in March! — we can lean on local arts programming for a breath of fresh air.

Coming to stages in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas through June will be a mix of the classic, avant-garde and outspoken. Rogue Machine Theatre presents “Fairview,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play unlike anything you’ve seen before, and the silly Scottish Highlands musical “Brigadoon” gets a refresh at Pasadena Playhouse. The Celtic thread continues with Irish classic “Riverdance” being revamped at Segerstrom Hall by a new generation born after its 1994 debut. Elsewhere, “nonmonogamummy” Lily Allen performs her revenge album “West End Girl,” and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band continue to raise the “No Kings” banner.

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On the fine arts side, surrealist landscapes by Armenian immigrant Arshile Gorky fill Hauser & Wirth’s West Hollywood gallery and a major exhibition of Black photography featuring Kwame Brathwaite, Roy DeCarava, Doris Derby and others arrives at the Getty.