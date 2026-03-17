26 of the most exciting L.A. concerts, theater, art and dance events this spring
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While Angelenos can’t rely on the weather to mark spring — 90 degrees in March! — we can lean on local arts programming for a breath of fresh air.
Coming to stages in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas through June will be a mix of the classic, avant-garde and outspoken. Rogue Machine Theatre presents “Fairview,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play unlike anything you’ve seen before, and the silly Scottish Highlands musical “Brigadoon” gets a refresh at Pasadena Playhouse. The Celtic thread continues with Irish classic “Riverdance” being revamped at Segerstrom Hall by a new generation born after its 1994 debut. Elsewhere, “nonmonogamummy” Lily Allen performs her revenge album “West End Girl,” and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band continue to raise the “No Kings” banner.
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On the fine arts side, surrealist landscapes by Armenian immigrant Arshile Gorky fill Hauser & Wirth’s West Hollywood gallery and a major exhibition of Black photography featuring Kwame Brathwaite, Roy DeCarava, Doris Derby and others arrives at the Getty.
Theater
‘Fairview’ at Rogue Machine/Matrix Theatre
When: Through April 19
Tickets: $25-$45
‘English’ at the Wallis
When: April 4-26
Tickets: Starting at $53.90
‘“Master Harold”... and the Boys’ at the Geffen Playhouse
When: April 8-May 10
Tickets: $36-$139
‘Brigadoon’ at Pasadena Playhouse
When: May 13-June 14
Tickets: Starting at $53
‘Primary Trust’ at the Mark Taper Forum
When: May 20-June 28
Tickets: Starting at $40.25
Art
‘Arshile Gorky: Horizon West’ at Hauser & Wirth West Hollywood
When: Through April 25
Tickets: Not applicable
Photography and the Black Arts Movement, 1955-1985 at Getty Center
When: Through June 14
Tickets: Free
‘Dear Little Friend: Impressions of Galka Scheyer’ at Norton Simon Museum
The exhibit features gifts from the Blue Four, as well as other pieces from Scheyer’s collection including work by Peter Krasnow, Beatrice Wood, Edward Weston and Maynard Dixon. The exhibition also shows gifts she received from the Blue Four artists.
When: Through July 20
Tickets: $20, $15 seniors, children under 18 and students free
‘Several Eternities in a Day: Form in the Age of Living Materials’ at Hammer Museum
When: April 5-Aug. 23
Tickets: Free
‘Bruce Conner / Recording Angel’ at Marciano Art Foundation
The Marciano Art Foundation exhibit features seven of Conner’s most widely recognized experimental films including his now iconic rumination on nuclear war, “Crossroads,” 1976. The film was created by editing and reassembling declassified government footage of a 1946 test blast at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean recorded underwater by more than 700 cameras. In a 2014 review, former Times art critic Christopher Knight called the film “a 36-minute meditation on the atomic bomb that contained not an ounce of sarcasm, irony or cynicism.”
When: Through July 18
Tickets: Free, advanced timed-entry reservation required
Pop music
Lily Allen at Orpheum Theatre
When: April 25-26
Tickets: $267-$339
Digable Planets at Blue Note
When: March 25-26
Tickets: $18-$160
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Kia Forum
When: April 7 and 9
Tickets: $84-$1,747
Bad Omens at Kia Forum
When: March 26
Tickets: $72-$374
Bright Eyes at the Hollywood Bowl
When: May 23
Tickets: $59-$333
Dance
‘Sylvia’ at Segerstrom Hall
“These are the kinds of stories people want to hear right now,” Reitz said.
Segerstrom’s April program features both long-established dancers and members of the new generation making their debuts, including Devon Teuscher and Thomas Forster.
When: April 9-12
Tickets: Starting at $59
‘Dancing With Bob: Rauschenberg, Brown & Cunningham Onstage’ at the Wallis
“It’s set choreography, but it looks spontaneous,” Kapustik said. “We’ve toured it now a number of times, and our audiences have just come away feeling so cleansed and washed over with this beautiful work.”
When: May 7-9
Tickets: Starting at $42.90
‘Riverdance 30 — The New Generation’ at Segerstrom Hall
“Fresh, exciting and with all the magic and spectacle of the original, this is ‘Riverdance’ better than ever before,” director John McColgan said in a statement.
When: May 15-17
Tickets: Starting at $44
‘Giselle’ at the Ahmanson Theatre
“If you love horror and classics and maybe even a little camp, this is the ballet for you,” Rivera said.
“Giselle” is led by Marcos Ramirez, whom most will recognize as “The Nutcracker’s” Cavalier, and Kate Inoue, his frequent dance partner.
When: April 30-May 3
Tickets: Starting at $46
Parsons Dance at BroadStage
When: April 18-19
Tickets: $40-$70
‘Majestic Tango’ at Irvine Barclay Theatre
When: April 18
Tickets: $34-$134
Classical music
‘The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde’ at select theaters
When: March 21 and 25
Tickets: Varies by theater (at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw, mapped here, tickets are $29.19.)
Danish String Quartet and Danish National Girls’ Choir at the Granada Theatre
When: April 10 (also April 11 at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall)
Tickets: $50-$100
‘Die Walküre’ at Walt Disney Concert Hall
When: May 19-24
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall
Tickets: $135-$369.50
‘The Magic Flute’ at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
When: May 30-June 21
Tickets: $49-$440
Ojai Festival at Libbey Park
When: June 11-14
Tickets: To be announced in spring