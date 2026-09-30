14 under-the-radar art shows that add an extra kick to fall
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The gallery and institutional shows opening this fall are the best, rarest kind of feast: one that rewards ambitious, voracious appetites and doesn’t punish overindulgence.
The only guide you need for fall entertainment.
This new season is particularly robust in its offerings. Making a short list of top exhibitions for the recent Fall Arts Preview wasn’t difficult; keeping the list short was the real challenge. What follows is an extended menu of promising and piquant options, more and more but still not all that’s available to sample and savor.
Showing Exhibition Exhibitions
Kathleen Henderson, 'Clappers'
Downtown L.A. Exhibition
Kathleen Henderson’s oil stick drawings invoke the piercing absurdities of the present political, ecological, existential moment. In these new works, Henderson responds in a raw urgent line to the rise of fascism in the U.S., the devastation of the planet and as ever, the daunting forces of hypocrisy, greed and unchecked power.
Where: Track 16 downtown
When: Through Nov. 21
Where: Track 16 downtown
When: Through Nov. 21
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'Eleanor Antin: Alternative Facts'
Hollywood Exhibition
“Eleanor Antin: Alternative Facts” presents several early series from the pioneering artist of theatrical subversion. In the ‘70s, Antin adopted the fictive personas of ballerina and king, among others. Her photographic chronicles while occupying those roles address the gendered narratives of history and power with bracing wit.
Where: Diane Rosenstein Gallery
When: Nov. 7-Dec. 12
Where: Diane Rosenstein Gallery
When: Nov. 7-Dec. 12
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Mark Mennin, 'Despotika: Fallen Dictators'
Santa Monica Exhibition
New York-based Mark Mennin uses marble to carve anti-majestic memorials/hybrid sculptures that mix and match Elizabethan ruffs, fluted columns, chicken legs and more.
Where: Von Lintel Gallery
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Von Lintel Gallery
When: Through Oct. 31
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'Charles Dickson: Select Works, 1965-2026'
Boyle Heights Exhibition
Charles Dickson has been an artist-in-residence at the Watts Towers for decades, making sculptural assemblages that explore, as he puts it, both the politics of beauty and consequences of slavery. The exhibit will feature selected works spanning 60 years by this kindred spirit to Noah Purifoy and John Outterbridge.
Where: Parrasch Heijnen
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Parrasch Heijnen
When: Through Oct. 31
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'Amia Yokoyama: Our Strange Hollows'
Downtown L.A. Exhibition
“What happens when something exists in multiple dimensions at the same time” is the animating question behind “Amia Yokoyama: Our Strange Hollows.” Yokoyama, who lives in L.A., works in installation, sculpture, painting, animation and holography. Metamorphosis is the through line, with changes in material form suggesting analogous processes at play within the earth and human body.
Where: ICA LA
When: Through Feb. 28
Where: ICA LA
When: Through Feb. 28
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Sherin Guirguis, 'Into the Lake of Fire'
Downtown L.A. Exhibition
In new monoprints on view, Egyptian American artist Sherin Guirguis summons the perspectives of Indigenous Egyptians through fluid, layered, patterned imagery in pigments common to Egyptian art and architecture of the past: carnelian red, ocher, gold. The works, based on extensive archival research, were made during a recent fellowship in Paris.
Where: Luis de Jesus Los Angeles
When: Through Oct. 24
Where: Luis de Jesus Los Angeles
When: Through Oct. 24
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'Jordan Nassar: Describing Clouds'
Carthay Exhibition
New York-based Palestinian American artist Jordan Nassar practices a traditional form of cross-stitch embroidery (tatreez) used for clothing and domestic items to conjure landscapes of reverence and diasporic longing. His show will also include a work in mosaic that riffs on imagery from a floor in a badly-damaged 5th century Byzantine Christian church and monastery in Gaza.
Where: Anat Ebgi
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Anat Ebgi
When: Through Oct. 31
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Jenny Yurshansky, 'What We Carry'
Brentwood Exhibition
Jenny Yurshansky’s “What We Carry” is grounded in the L.A.-based artist’s own family experience as Soviet Jewish refugees, and the emotional potency of objects that embody stories of migration and survival. Yurshansky conducted workshops at the museum to identify the meaningful personal objects of others, and for the show, she combines replicas of these with pieces from the Skirball’s collection.
Where: Skirball Museum
When: Oct. 22-Feb. 28
Where: Skirball Museum
When: Oct. 22-Feb. 28
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Fabiola Menchelli, 'our sharp line of sight'
Santa Monica Exhibition
Fabiola Menchelli works in the dark, without a camera, to make luminous images that marry chance, gesture, light, color and photo chemistry. The Mexico City-based artist is driven by curiosity about how we see and how photography acts as a medium in multiple senses of the word.
Where: Marshall Gallery
When: Through Nov. 7
Where: Marshall Gallery
When: Through Nov. 7
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'White Fence, Los Cholos'
Santa Monica Exhibition
Graciela Iturbide’s photographs from the 1980s, including an intimate portrait of a group of deaf women associated with the L.A. street gang White Fence, will complement her work in the concurrent Getty Museum exhibition “Instante/revelación: Moments in Mexican Photography.”
Where: Rose Gallery
When: Through Dec. 5
Where: Rose Gallery
When: Through Dec. 5
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'Thomas Demand'
West Hollywood Exhibition
Thomas Demand is known for building objects and environments in paper and cardboard and photographing them. The resulting images are conceptually twisty documents of fictive interpretations of actual sites. Demand’s pictures of 18th and 19th century models of opera and ballet sets will be shown alongside new photographs printed on copper.
Where: Matthew Marks Gallery
When: Through Nov. 7
Where: Matthew Marks Gallery
When: Through Nov. 7
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'Samella! Black as Lacquer and Iron'
Claremont Exhibition
“Samella! Black as Lacquer and Iron” pays tribute to Samella Lewis (1923-2022), artist and art historian acclaimed for breaking open the white, Western canon to teach and write about art of Africa, the Caribbean, Indigenous peoples and more. The show features her own drawings and prints together with work by notable students, colleagues and friends.
Where: Claremont Lewis Museum of Art
When: Through Nov. 15
Where: Claremont Lewis Museum of Art
When: Through Nov. 15
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Dan Levenson, 'SKZ Centimeter Studies Classroom'
Fairfax Exhibition
There was no actual State Academy of Zurich in the early 20th century or ever, but paintings, furniture and lesson plans from the fictional modernist Swiss school will be on view in Dan Levenson’s show. Levenson’s faux artifacts pose questions about the possibilities and limitations of transmitting ideals through the teaching of art.
Where: Timothy Hawkinson Gallery
When: Oct. 7-Nov. 7
Where: Timothy Hawkinson Gallery
When: Oct. 7-Nov. 7
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'Pierre Leguillon: Ads & Brands'
Windsor Square Exhibition
Pierre Leguillon, a French artist based in Brussels, describes himself as a dreamer, thrifter and ringleader. In 2013, he founded “The Museum of Mistakes,” where visitors exit through the “little shop of errors.” Portions of Leguillon’s oddball conceptual archive — a poke at assumptions of cultural significance — will be shown in the library at the Marciano Art Foundation.
Where: Marciano Art Foundation
When: Through Jan. 2
Where: Marciano Art Foundation
When: Through Jan. 2
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