14 under-the-radar art shows that add an extra kick to fall

The gallery and institutional shows opening this fall are the best, rarest kind of feast: one that rewards ambitious, voracious appetites and doesn’t punish overindulgence.

The only guide you need for fall entertainment. Read More

This new season is particularly robust in its offerings. Making a short list of top exhibitions for the recent Fall Arts Preview wasn’t difficult; keeping the list short was the real challenge. What follows is an extended menu of promising and piquant options, more and more but still not all that’s available to sample and savor.