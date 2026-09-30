Advertisement
Filters
Filtered
Map
List
illustration of a face with a frame over one eye and a sculpture on a pedestal in front of it
(Kissi Ussuki / For The Times)
Entertainment & Arts

14 under-the-radar art shows that add an extra kick to fall

By Leah Ollman

The gallery and institutional shows opening this fall are the best, rarest kind of feast: one that rewards ambitious, voracious appetites and doesn’t punish overindulgence.

"Fall Preview" in colorful hand drawn letter

The only guide you need for fall entertainment.

Read More

This new season is particularly robust in its offerings. Making a short list of top exhibitions for the recent Fall Arts Preview wasn’t difficult; keeping the list short was the real challenge. What follows is an extended menu of promising and piquant options, more and more but still not all that’s available to sample and savor.

Filters

Location

Filter

Entertainment

Sort by
Showing Exhibition Exhibitions
Showing Exhibition Exhibitions

Kathleen Henderson, 'Clappers'

Downtown L.A. Exhibition
Kathleen Henderson, "Bloodgood," 2025.
(Kathleen Henderson / Track 16)
Kathleen Henderson’s oil stick drawings invoke the piercing absurdities of the present political, ecological, existential moment. In these new works, Henderson responds in a raw urgent line to the rise of fascism in the U.S., the devastation of the planet and as ever, the daunting forces of hypocrisy, greed and unchecked power.

Where: Track 16 downtown
When: Through Nov. 21
Show more Show less

Member Exclusive

Plan Your L.A. Day

Log in or register for a free account to save L.A. Times recommendations for restaurants, hikes, entertainment and more — all in one place.
Get Started

'Eleanor Antin: Alternative Facts'

Hollywood Exhibition
Eleanor Antin, “Representational Painting" [Performance Still]” (1971), vintage gelatin silver print, 6 ½ x 8 ½ inches
(Eleanor Antin / Diane Rosenstein Gallery)
“Eleanor Antin: Alternative Facts” presents several early series from the pioneering artist of theatrical subversion. In the ‘70s, Antin adopted the fictive personas of ballerina and king, among others. Her photographic chronicles while occupying those roles address the gendered narratives of history and power with bracing wit.

Where: Diane Rosenstein Gallery
When: Nov. 7-Dec. 12
Show more Show less

Mark Mennin, 'Despotika: Fallen Dictators'

Santa Monica Exhibition
Mark Mennin, "Judith" (2026), marble from Vermont, 59 x 30 x 21 inches
(Von Lintel Gallery)
New York-based Mark Mennin uses marble to carve anti-majestic memorials/hybrid sculptures that mix and match Elizabethan ruffs, fluted columns, chicken legs and more.

Where: Von Lintel Gallery
When: Through Oct. 31
A speech bubble icon

Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!

We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.

Take the Survey

'Charles Dickson: Select Works, 1965-2026'

Boyle Heights Exhibition
Charles Dickson, "Bongo Congo Mobilization of the Spirit" (1975)
(Ed Mumford / Parrasch Heijnen, Los Angeles)
Charles Dickson has been an artist-in-residence at the Watts Towers for decades, making sculptural assemblages that explore, as he puts it, both the politics of beauty and consequences of slavery. The exhibit will feature selected works spanning 60 years by this kindred spirit to Noah Purifoy and John Outterbridge.

Where: Parrasch Heijnen
When: Through Oct. 31
Show more Show less
Advertisement

'Amia Yokoyama: Our Strange Hollows'

Downtown L.A. Exhibition
Amia Yokoyama, detail of work in process (2026)
(Amia Yokoyama)
“What happens when something exists in multiple dimensions at the same time” is the animating question behind “Amia Yokoyama: Our Strange Hollows.” Yokoyama, who lives in L.A., works in installation, sculpture, painting, animation and holography. Metamorphosis is the through line, with changes in material form suggesting analogous processes at play within the earth and human body.

Where: ICA LA
When: Through Feb. 28
Show more Show less

Sherin Guirguis, 'Into the Lake of Fire'

Downtown L.A. Exhibition
Sherin Guirguis, "Lake of Fire" // "ⲭ̀ⲣⲱⲙ IV" (2025)
(Sherin Guirguis / Luis De Jesus Los Angeles)
In new monoprints on view, Egyptian American artist Sherin Guirguis summons the perspectives of Indigenous Egyptians through fluid, layered, patterned imagery in pigments common to Egyptian art and architecture of the past: carnelian red, ocher, gold. The works, based on extensive archival research, were made during a recent fellowship in Paris.

Where: Luis de Jesus Los Angeles
When: Through Oct. 24
Show more Show less

'Jordan Nassar: Describing Clouds'

Carthay Exhibition
An installation view of artwork by Jordan Nassar.
(Matthew Kroening / Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles / New York; NORR COHAN, New York; and the Third Line, Dubai / Matthew Kroening)
New York-based Palestinian American artist Jordan Nassar practices a traditional form of cross-stitch embroidery (tatreez) used for clothing and domestic items to conjure landscapes of reverence and diasporic longing. His show will also include a work in mosaic that riffs on imagery from a floor in a badly-damaged 5th century Byzantine Christian church and monastery in Gaza.

Where: Anat Ebgi
When: Through Oct. 31
Show more Show less

Jenny Yurshansky, 'What We Carry'

Brentwood Exhibition
Jenny Yurshansky, "What We Carry."
Jenny Yurshansky, “What We Carry.”
(Courtesy of the artist and Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles)
Jenny Yurshansky’s “What We Carry” is grounded in the L.A.-based artist’s own family experience as Soviet Jewish refugees, and the emotional potency of objects that embody stories of migration and survival. Yurshansky conducted workshops at the museum to identify the meaningful personal objects of others, and for the show, she combines replicas of these with pieces from the Skirball’s collection.

Where: Skirball Museum
When: Oct. 22-Feb. 28
Show more Show less
Advertisement

Fabiola Menchelli, 'our sharp line of sight'

Santa Monica Exhibition
Fabiola Menchelli works in the dark, without a camera, to make luminous images that marry chance, gesture, light, color and photo chemistry. The Mexico City-based artist is driven by curiosity about how we see and how photography acts as a medium in multiple senses of the word.

Where: Marshall Gallery
When: Through Nov. 7
Show more Show less

'White Fence, Los Cholos'

Santa Monica Exhibition
Graciela Iturbide, "Cholos, White Fence, East L.A." (1986), silver gelatin print
Graciela Iturbide, “Cholos, White Fence, East L.A.” (1986), silver gelatin print
(Graciela Iturbide / courtesy of ROSEGALLERY)
Graciela Iturbide’s photographs from the 1980s, including an intimate portrait of a group of deaf women associated with the L.A. street gang White Fence, will complement her work in the concurrent Getty Museum exhibition “Instante/revelación: Moments in Mexican Photography.”

Where: Rose Gallery
When: Through Dec. 5
Show more Show less

'Thomas Demand'

West Hollywood Exhibition
Thomas Demand, "Parsifal IX" (2026), pigment print 56 3/4 x 37 7/8 inches
(Thomas Demand / Artists’ Rights Society, New York / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn / Matthew Marks Gallery)
Thomas Demand is known for building objects and environments in paper and cardboard and photographing them. The resulting images are conceptually twisty documents of fictive interpretations of actual sites. Demand’s pictures of 18th and 19th century models of opera and ballet sets will be shown alongside new photographs printed on copper.

Where: Matthew Marks Gallery
When: Through Nov. 7
Show more Show less

'Samella! Black as Lacquer and Iron'

Claremont Exhibition
Samella Lewis, "Black Sun" (1970/2001), edition 3/10, linoleum cut
(Estate of Samella Lewis / Louis Stern Fine Arts / Photograph by Christian Nguyen)
“Samella! Black as Lacquer and Iron” pays tribute to Samella Lewis (1923-2022), artist and art historian acclaimed for breaking open the white, Western canon to teach and write about art of Africa, the Caribbean, Indigenous peoples and more. The show features her own drawings and prints together with work by notable students, colleagues and friends.

Where: Claremont Lewis Museum of Art
When: Through Nov. 15
Show more Show less
Advertisement

Dan Levenson, 'SKZ Centimeter Studies Classroom'

Fairfax Exhibition
Dan Levenson, "Melania Wirth," oil and graphite on linen canvas, 66.25 x 93.5 x 3 inches
(Timothy Hawkinson Gallery )
There was no actual State Academy of Zurich in the early 20th century or ever, but paintings, furniture and lesson plans from the fictional modernist Swiss school will be on view in Dan Levenson’s show. Levenson’s faux artifacts pose questions about the possibilities and limitations of transmitting ideals through the teaching of art.

Where: Timothy Hawkinson Gallery
When: Oct. 7-Nov. 7
Show more Show less

'Pierre Leguillon: Ads & Brands'

Windsor Square Exhibition
Pierre Leguillon, Ads (Louise Bourgeois for Helmut Lang, 1997 and Maurizio Cattelan for Santoni, 1989).
Pierre Leguillon, Ads (Louise Bourgeois for Helmut Lang, 1997, left, and Maurizio Cattelan for Santoni, 1989).
( Courtesy of the artist and Marciano Art Foundation)
Pierre Leguillon, a French artist based in Brussels, describes himself as a dreamer, thrifter and ringleader. In 2013, he founded “The Museum of Mistakes,” where visitors exit through the “little shop of errors.” Portions of Leguillon’s oddball conceptual archive — a poke at assumptions of cultural significance — will be shown in the library at the Marciano Art Foundation.

Where: Marciano Art Foundation
When: Through Jan. 2
Show more Show less
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Top
Advertisement