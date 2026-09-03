16 ambitious art shows to see in and around L.A. this fall

“I AM an architect,” Paul Revere Williams declared at the start of an article published in “The American Magazine”in 1937. The title of the piece, “I am a NEGRO,” was just as typographically insistent and served within the article as a poignant refrain, yanking his impressive tale of professional accomplishment back to the discriminatory conditions on the ground. Williams (1894-1980) was the first African American architect to be licensed in the West, and the first to be elected a fellow of the American Institute of Architects. He designed homes for high-profile clients like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball, as well as affordable, multifamily housing. His nearly six-decade career, largely centered in Los Angeles but ranging internationally, yielded thousands of building projects and urban plans.Being both an architect and Black proved a formidable challenge. If there’s one story told about Williams, it’s how he taught himself to draw plans upside-down, so white clients on the opposite side of the table would feel a kind of partnership in the development of the designs before them, while not risking the discomfort of standing or sitting beside him. Williams was eloquent about how he addressed what he called his “racial handicap,” and also about how good design contributes to the social good. Three exhibitions — “Paul R. Williams: Architect for Living,” “Paul R. Williams: Architecture Across the Color Line” and “Paul R. Williams: An Architect Considered” — fill out the story of Williams’ life, work, context and influence through photographs, plans and newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. They are accompanied by a deeply informative book.“An Architect Considered” runs through March 13, 2027; “Artchitect for Living” runs Nov. 15-May 31, 2027; “Architecture Across the Color Line” runs Dec. 15-March 14, 2027USC Fisher is free; Getty is free with timed reservation; LACMA is $25 for L.A. County residents, otherwise $30