15 under-the-radar L.A. comedy nights that’ll make you laugh out loud
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Searching for great comedy in L.A. is kind of like a treasure hunt. It’s full of obstacles, booby traps and traffic, but in the end you just may strike gold.
While L.A. has plenty of established clubs that are easy targets to find the biggest, funniest names in town, there’s so much going on beyond all that. Whether it’s a weekly lineup show, a night of improv sketches, a twisted game show or just a chance to watch physical comedians clown around, here are 15 of our off-the-beaten-path favorites.
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'Stand Up and Clown' at the Elysian
When: Aug. 31 at 9:30 p.m.; Oct. 30 at 10:30 p.m. For future dates, check calendar.
Tickets: $18.90
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'The Completely Different Late Show' at Groundlings Theatre
Throw your improv expectations out the window when you go to “The Completely Different Late Show.” What’s similar: The director takes suggestions from the audience, the cast hears them, characters are immediately developed and laughs ensue. What’s different: A trio of musicians provide musical cues for each scene. The result: “The Completely Different Late Show” creates scenes that play as if they were a part of a sitcom, with flowing chemistry between the performers.
When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Tickets: $22
'Microdose' at the Fable
When: 8 p.m. Wednesdays
Tickets: Free
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'HaHas & Tatas' at Plan B
When: 8 p.m. first Thursday of the month
Tickets: Free with Eventbrite reservation or $10 at the door
'Don’t Tell Comedy' at secret spots
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When: Multiple shows weekly
Tickets: From about $22-$37
'The Cantina Comedy Club at King Harbor' at Riviera Mexican Cantina
When: Monthly; next ones are at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 and Oct. 16
Tickets: Starts at $28.52
'Open Mic Comedy Night' at Lyric Hyperion
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When: 9 p.m. Mondays
Tickets: Free to watch; $4 for four minutes to perform
'Chatterbox Comedy Night' at Chatterbox
Headliners are known acts usually touring big cities, while the rest of the lineup includes the club’s open mic standouts. Right before his Oscars hosting gig, Conan O’Brien dropped in for a set. That’s the kind of unpredictability you get from this dive bar that calls itself “the best comedy show in L.A. that’s not in L.A.”
When: 8 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door
'Chris Fleming and Friends' at the Largo at the Coronet
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When: Monthly; next one is Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
Tickets: $50
'Not Enough Comedy' at Reserve Venice
Hosted by Phil Coan, past audiences have seen Chad Kroeger, Matty Chymbor, Audrey Stewart, Jamario McClain and Willie Simon. Each show features a mix of familiar names and comics still making their way up the L.A. stand-up scene. With a growing presence in Venice, “Not Enough Comedy” is definitely a great show to keep your eye on.
When: Monthly; next one is Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $32.67
'Right After You Left' at Vinyl Room
The glowing bar is decorated like a DJ lives there with shelves of classic records, ghetto blasters, plush couches, upscale food and craft cocktails. It feels like seeing a comedy show in the living room of a friend with taste. Comics who’ve come to the stage include Donnell Rawlings, Iliza Shlesinger, Morgan Jay, Josh Johnson and Kam Patterson. Unlike most club shows that are quick to kick you out, the promoters encourage people to hang out for what feels like an after-party worth sticking around for. Though the show is seasonal and runs until Sept. 22, the promoters plan to come back in December.
When: 8 p.m. Tuesdays
Tickets: Varies
'Wrong! A F— Up Game Show' at the Elysian
After each comic performs their crudest humor, the show then turns into a discussion where panelists try to guess the missing words of an old social media post the producers dug up from the pits of the internet.
That kind of friction creates an environment where comics can ad-lib with each other and the audience.
When: Monthly; next ones are Sept. 24 and Oct. 22
Tickets: $18.90
'Queer Roast for the Straight Host' at Beaches Tropicana
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After celebrating its first anniversary in November, “Queer Roast for the Straight Hosts” has successfully brought together a powerhouse of comedians, including Jenny Yang, Brendan Scannell, Liz Blanc, Guy Branum and Paige Gallagher, among others. Andrew Stier created the event to build community as a gay comedian trying to find his footing in Los Angeles. As the show progressed, he recognized that “Queer Roast for the Straight Hosts” had become an opportunity for LGBTQ+ comedians to grow artistically and build their audience one roast at a time.
When: Monthly; subscribe on Substack for next dates
Tickets: $10 presale
'Pupusas and Punchlines' at Jaraguá
“Pupusas and Punchlines” offers a place where Latinx performers, along with comics that belong to other underrepresented groups, can joke about the immigrant experience in the U.S. and the absurdities of the American dream.
The weekly show was an answer to the competitive comedy scene in L.A. that oftentimes marginalizes the Black and brown community in mainstream comedy. “Pupusas and Punchlines,” along with its host restaurant, Jaraguá, have turned the uphill battle of performing amid delicious pupusas into a communal experience.
When: Multiple shows per week
Tickets: $9.75
'The Other Show' at Hollywood Improv (the Lab)
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When: Sunday Sept 27, 7 pm. Check Improv’s calendar for future dates
Tickets: $29.34