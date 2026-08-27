15 under-the-radar L.A. comedy nights that’ll make you laugh out loud

Searching for great comedy in L.A. is kind of like a treasure hunt. It’s full of obstacles, booby traps and traffic, but in the end you just may strike gold.

While L.A. has plenty of established clubs that are easy targets to find the biggest, funniest names in town, there’s so much going on beyond all that. Whether it’s a weekly lineup show, a night of improv sketches, a twisted game show or just a chance to watch physical comedians clown around, here are 15 of our off-the-beaten-path favorites.

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Take this guide as a place to start your own comedy expedition. There’s much more to explore, but we’ve handled the preliminary search work so you can get started in the right direction.

