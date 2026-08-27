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(Luke McGarry / For The Times)
Entertainment & Arts

15 under-the-radar L.A. comedy nights that’ll make you laugh out loud

By Nate Jackson
Anthony SolorzanoLeila JordanAli Lerman and Steven Vargas
For Subscribers

Searching for great comedy in L.A. is kind of like a treasure hunt. It’s full of obstacles, booby traps and traffic, but in the end you just may strike gold.

While L.A. has plenty of established clubs that are easy targets to find the biggest, funniest names in town, there’s so much going on beyond all that. Whether it’s a weekly lineup show, a night of improv sketches, a twisted game show or just a chance to watch physical comedians clown around, here are 15 of our off-the-beaten-path favorites.

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'Stand Up and Clown' at the Elysian

Echo Park Comedy Show
Director Chad Damiani addresses the crowd in-between clown performances at the Elysian Theater
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Leila Jordan
After decades of stand-up and improv shows filling venues, clown is the niche physical comedy performance style creeping into the mainstream. “Stand Up and Clown” acts as an intro course to both the audience and some of the show’s performers to the art of clowning. Hosted by clown boss Chad Damiani (who some might know as the clown teacher for “Heated Rivalry” breakout star Connor Storrie), the show spotlights nine comics getting a crash course in clown through a series of games, challenges and interruptions by various eccentric characters that make full use of the Elysian’s main stage. Featuring an ensemble cast of clown students and professionals, “Stand Up and Clown” is both a testament to the artistry of clown and an immersive comedy experience unlike any other. Watching local comics learn the trials and tribulations of what it means to clown will leave you with a greater respect for the art form, and may just unlock the clown within.

When: Aug. 31 at 9:30 p.m.; Oct. 30 at 10:30 p.m. For future dates, check calendar.
Tickets: $18.90
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'The Completely Different Late Show' at Groundlings Theatre

Fairfax Comedy Show
Josh Duvendeck, Lisa Schurga, Patty Guggenheim, Ryan Gaul perform on the Completely Different Late Show at The Groundlings.
(Sam Gooley)
By Anthony Solorzano

Throw your improv expectations out the window when you go to “The Completely Different Late Show.” What’s similar: The director takes suggestions from the audience, the cast hears them, characters are immediately developed and laughs ensue. What’s different: A trio of musicians provide musical cues for each scene. The result: “The Completely Different Late Show” creates scenes that play as if they were a part of a sitcom, with flowing chemistry between the performers.

When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Tickets: $22
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'Microdose' at the Fable

Eagle Rock Comedy Show
By Nate Jackson
You can hear a very specific sound of excitement as fans filter into the Fable’s brown leather booths to watch their favorite L.A. comedians and a few surprise guests help them get high on the next great stand-up. The infectious energy of “Microdose” host Danny Ledsinger gets the room going with a tradition of eliciting two claps and a Ric Flair-like “Whew!” for every credit he reads about the next comic coming to the stage. It’s hard to imagine a more supportive environment to see comedy put on by longtime L.A. stand-up Mike Bridenstine, who curates a lineup of killers that are usually headlining the Comedy Store, starring on TV shows or hustling to become the next big comedian out of L.A. But more importantly, he books comics that are willing to try anything to get a laugh, especially new material that they’ve been dying to test. The vibe here is the polar opposite of the hungry Hollywood race. People are as chill as the beer and the show brings the right amount of diversity and skill that will leave you buzzing on the ride home.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesdays
Tickets: Free
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'HaHas & Tatas' at Plan B

Sawtelle Comedy Show
By Ali Lerman
If your ideal night out includes big laughs, cold drinks and a little eye candy, then “HaHas & Tatas” at Plan B Gentlemen’s Club in West Los Angeles is calling your name. Hosted by the always hilarious Rosie Tran, “HaHas & Tatas” brings a stacked lineup of comics, giving audiences another reason to stop by beyond the club’s regular adult entertainment. Food, drinks, laughs and maybe even a little mischief? What more could you ask for from a Thursday night?

When: 8 p.m. first Thursday of the month
Tickets: Free with Eventbrite reservation or $10 at the door
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Expo / Bundy Station
0.7 miles, 15-min walk
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'Don’t Tell Comedy' at secret spots

Comedy Show
Felicia Folkes performs at Don't Tell Comedy
(Matt Misisco)
By Ali Lerman
If you hear there’s a “Don’t Tell Comedy” pop-up near you, you might actually want to tell everyone. You’ll have to wait until the morning of the show to find out the secret location, but once you do, all bets are off! What started as a clever concept, “Don’t Tell Comedy” has grown into a nationwide phenomenon with shows in more than 250 cities, giving fans access to some of the greatest names in comedy. And while supporting live comedy is key, “Don’t Tell” also has a lock on some of the best comedy clips on YouTube, giving you a sweet peek into some of itspast rosters. After you see what they have going on, you’ll want to stalk its website for ticket drops and get in on a show near you, wherever that may be.

When: Multiple shows weekly
Tickets: From about $22-$37
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'The Cantina Comedy Club at King Harbor' at Riviera Mexican Cantina

Redondo Beach Comedy Show
By Ali Lerman
Comedy hits a little differently with a marina just outside the window, and that’s what makes “The Cantina Comedy Club at King Harbor” stand out. Inside Riviera Mexican Cantina in Redondo Beach catch top-notch stand-up without dealing with the usual Hollywood madness. Hosted by high-energy L.A. comedian Sean Leary, “the Cantina” keeps the laughs coming with rotating lineups packed with some of the funniest comics working the Los Angeles circuit. Add in incredible south-of-the-border cuisine, drinks and stunning views of King Harbor Marina, and you’ve got one of the best nights out in town.

When: Monthly; next ones are at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 and Oct. 16
Tickets: Starts at $28.52
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'Open Mic Comedy Night' at Lyric Hyperion

Silver Lake Comedy Show
Filming of the comedian Ahmed Bharoocha at the Lyric Hyperion
(Karla Gachet / For The Times)
By Leila Jordan
An open mic night is a tightrope walk between creating a space where a fledgling performer can feel comfortable testing their skills while also getting genuine feedback. The Lyric Hyperion’s Monday “Open Mic Comedy Night” is the best of both worlds. Sets are $4 for four minutes, with 20 people chosen each night via a lottery. Performers can vary from Silver Lake artists testing their stand-up skills for the first time to established local comedians looking for a space to develop new material. But what takes this “Open Mic Comedy Night” to the next level is the atmosphere of encouragement that radiates in that small room. Whether it’s friends showing up to see first-timers perform or mainstay comics that turn the crowd into a weekly hang-out destination — the Lyric Hyperion’s “Open Mic Comedy Night” is one of the best spaces in the city to test your skills and discover new talent. A resident videographer sells photos and edited videos of each set for those looking to turn a strong performance into a ready-made viral clip.

When: 9 p.m. Mondays
Tickets: Free to watch; $4 for four minutes to perform
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'Chatterbox Comedy Night' at Chatterbox

Covina Comedy Show
Janeva Zentz does at set at the Chatterbox, a bar and comedy club in Covina
(David Butow / For the Times)
By Anthony Solorzano
The audience walks into a bar. A disco ball illuminates the room as early 2000s hip-hop plays. The aesthetics set by Chatterbox, a bar in Covina, have all the elements of a drunk-heckler’s dream.

Headliners are known acts usually touring big cities, while the rest of the lineup includes the club’s open mic standouts. Right before his Oscars hosting gig, Conan O’Brien dropped in for a set. That’s the kind of unpredictability you get from this dive bar that calls itself “the best comedy show in L.A. that’s not in L.A.”

When: 8 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door
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'Chris Fleming and Friends' at the Largo at the Coronet

Beverly Grove Comedy Show
Chris Fleming
(Trae Patton / Peacock)
By Leila Jordan
If your complaint about stand-up is that it’s too much of one person standing in place while talking, then “Chris Fleming and Friends” is the solution to your problem. The high-energy comedian delivers the most fine-tuned stream of consciousness comedy you’ll ever hear. Fleming’s trademark physicality — he owns the stage like few other comedians can — makes the show original, exciting and borderline bouncing off the walls. He tests out new material, but the concept is already refined enough to be a taped special. Add in a revolving cast of accompanying comedians ranging from alternative established comics to up-and-coming performers and “Chris Fleming and Friends” becomes one of the most guaranteed good-time shows in the city.

When: Monthly; next one is Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
Tickets: $50
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Wilshire / La Cienega Station
1.3 miles, 29-min walk

'Not Enough Comedy' at Reserve Venice

Venice Comedy Show
By Ali Lerman
“Not Enough Comedy” provides so much comedy that in fact, it’s full service. Have an awesome room? Its team will travel to you. But here in L.A., you don’t have to go any farther than Venice, where they’re providing the laughs monthly at an events space.

Hosted by Phil Coan, past audiences have seen Chad Kroeger, Matty Chymbor, Audrey Stewart, Jamario McClain and Willie Simon. Each show features a mix of familiar names and comics still making their way up the L.A. stand-up scene. With a growing presence in Venice, “Not Enough Comedy” is definitely a great show to keep your eye on.

When: Monthly; next one is Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $32.67
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'Right After You Left' at Vinyl Room

Hollywood Comedy Show
Comedian Ron Taylor performs at Right After You Left at the Vinyl Room inside the Hollywood Palladium
(Devam Shah)
By Nate Jackson
Imagine Def Comedy Jam hosted inside a speakeasy of an iconic music venue — that’s “Right After You Left,” a new summertime event thrown by seasoned comedy bookers Chris Burns, Sarah Mello and Sean Dickens. Folks driving to the Palladium may have noticed that in addition to the line around the block to see a popular music act, there’s also one at the side door of the Vinyl Room, the new music hall’s lounge that opened its doors in March. That’s where this comedy night takes place.

The glowing bar is decorated like a DJ lives there with shelves of classic records, ghetto blasters, plush couches, upscale food and craft cocktails. It feels like seeing a comedy show in the living room of a friend with taste. Comics who’ve come to the stage include Donnell Rawlings, Iliza Shlesinger, Morgan Jay, Josh Johnson and Kam Patterson. Unlike most club shows that are quick to kick you out, the promoters encourage people to hang out for what feels like an after-party worth sticking around for. Though the show is seasonal and runs until Sept. 22, the promoters plan to come back in December.

When: 8 p.m. Tuesdays
Tickets: Varies
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Hollywood / Vine Station
0.3 miles, 8-min walk

'Wrong! A F— Up Game Show' at the Elysian

Echo Park Comedy Club
Wrong! A F— Up Game Show hosted by comedian Jay Light
Wrong! A F— Up Game Show hosted by comedian Jay Light
(Dan Loflin)
By Anthony Solorzano
There’s nothing more terrifying than a person’s old tweets. That kind of snooping would make any comic cringe. “Wrong! A F— Up Game Show” exploits that anxiety for entertainment. Tagged as a “50% comedy show, 50% game show, and 100% f— up,” it draws on the past to lean into a comic’s darkest humor while welcoming playful banter.

After each comic performs their crudest humor, the show then turns into a discussion where panelists try to guess the missing words of an old social media post the producers dug up from the pits of the internet.

That kind of friction creates an environment where comics can ad-lib with each other and the audience.

When: Monthly; next ones are Sept. 24 and Oct. 22
Tickets: $18.90
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'Queer Roast for the Straight Host' at Beaches Tropicana

West Hollywood Comedy Show
Queer Roast host on stage
(Rob Flo)
By Steven Vargas
This comedy show invites queer comics to roast straight comics in between stand-up sets and dares ranging from re-creating “Heated Rivalry” to dressing up (or down) in outlandish seasonal outfits. It’s a very gay time that challenges queer comics to test their skills in roasting (a straight-dominated style of comedy) and welcomes straight comics into a community of artists and audiences outside of their primary demographic.

After celebrating its first anniversary in November, “Queer Roast for the Straight Hosts” has successfully brought together a powerhouse of comedians, including Jenny Yang, Brendan Scannell, Liz Blanc, Guy Branum and Paige Gallagher, among others. Andrew Stier created the event to build community as a gay comedian trying to find his footing in Los Angeles. As the show progressed, he recognized that “Queer Roast for the Straight Hosts” had become an opportunity for LGBTQ+ comedians to grow artistically and build their audience one roast at a time.

When: Monthly; subscribe on Substack for next dates
Tickets: $10 presale
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'Pupusas and Punchlines' at Jaraguá

East Hollywood Comedy Show
Justin Alexio_Drew Steres Justin Alexio performs at "Pupusas and Punchlines" on March 7, 2025.
(Drew Steres)
By Anthony Solorzano
Inside L.A. restaurant Jaraguá, an audience awaits the comedic performances with one or two pupusas. The room is filled with distractions, but comedians are not fazed — it is a welcoming atmosphere that will switch from dinnertime to a night of laughter.

“Pupusas and Punchlines” offers a place where Latinx performers, along with comics that belong to other underrepresented groups, can joke about the immigrant experience in the U.S. and the absurdities of the American dream.

The weekly show was an answer to the competitive comedy scene in L.A. that oftentimes marginalizes the Black and brown community in mainstream comedy. “Pupusas and Punchlines,” along with its host restaurant, Jaraguá, have turned the uphill battle of performing amid delicious pupusas into a communal experience.

When: Multiple shows per week
Tickets: $9.75
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Vermont / Beverly Station
1.3 miles, 28-min walk

'The Other Show' at Hollywood Improv (the Lab)

Beverly Grove Comedy Show
By Nate Jackson
Plenty of comedy shows like to talk about having diverse lineups, but it’s not often you see a ventriloquist, a troupe of mimes painted to look like cartoons from the the ‘20s, and a junior version of Adam Sandler take the stage back to back on any given Sunday night. There’s something about “The Other Show” that feels like the right amount of unhinged humor to wrap up the week for the last 5 years. Produced by comedian and host Lizzie Rose, the monthly show’s essence is to not fit in with the rest of the programming you’re likely to see at the Improv. It’s the comedy show equivalent of the misfit kids’ table in the cafeteria. But that’s also why it works. It gives some traditional stand-ups license to get weird, and the weirdo acts a chance to find their people. It’s worth staying until the end to watch the unpredictable, but typically funny, Adam Barnhardt, the show’s co-creator and resident queer Texan, ramble his way into some slurring, scatterbrained absurdity. His only-in-L.A. stories always crush.

When: Sunday Sept 27, 7 pm. Check Improv’s calendar for future dates
Tickets: $29.34
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