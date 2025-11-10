Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

It’s Nutcracker season. 15 ways to experience the holiday tradition in and around L.A.

By Ashley Lee

In 1892, composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and choreographer Marius Petipa debuted “The Nutcracker,” a two-act ballet about a young girl named Clara who receives a nutcracker for Christmas. When the doll magically comes to life, Clara sets out on an extraordinary journey, meeting gingerbread men, tin soldiers, a Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy along the way.

The toy-filled fairytale, based on E. T. A. Hoffmann’s short story and Alexandre Dumas’ retelling, has since become an end-of-year must-see from ballet companies, oftentimes offering their own versions of the holiday adventure with standout sets, unique choreography and imaginative interpretations of the narrative and score. For many Angelenos, the family-friendly spectacle is now an annual yuletide tradition, and a chance for children to experience ballet live for the first time. The Times has rounded up 15 “Nutcracker” productions in and around Los Angeles:

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

Pasadena Live Music Venue
This 80-plus city tour offers a distinct blend of classical ballet with avant-garde circus techniques and global influences, complete with 10-foot-tall animal puppets constructed by Roger Titley. For its 33rd year on the road, the production adds a new character: Sweets the Dog, created by Barry Gordemer of the award-winning puppeteer studio Handemonium.Where: Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101; McCallum Theatre, 73000 Fred Waring Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260; The Wiltern Theatre, 3790 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010; and La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638When: Nov. 22-Dec. 21Price: Starting at $35Website: https://nutcracker.com/
Arts — American Contemporary Ballet at Two California Plaza

Downtown L.A. Entertainment Venue
Arts — UCLA's Royce Hall

Westwood Entertainment Venue
Performing arts venue
Arts — The Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Multi-venue performing arts center
Performing arts venue
Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Costa Mesa Multi-venue performing arts center
Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
(RMA Photography Inc.)
By Kevin Crust
Orange County audiences thirsting for Broadway shows need look no further than Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa where they can see elite touring productions, often the very same ones that play the Ahmanson or the Pantages to the north. Segerstrom Center for the Arts also presents family and holiday theatrical programming among its multidisciplinary fare. The campus’ 300-seat Samueli Theater hosts more intimate performances.
Bridges Auditorium

Claremont Performing Arts Theater
Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks Multi-venue performing arts center
Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Thousand Oaks.
(Bank of America Performing Arts Center)
By Kevin Crust
5-Star Theatricals, an Ovation Award-winning resident musical theater production company, brings popular musicals with full, live orchestras and talented casts to the Conejo Valley. The venue also plays host to national tours of Broadway shows from the American Theatre Guild.
Arts — the Irvine Barclay Theatre

Irvine Entertainment Venue
Performing arts venue
Huntington Beach Central Library Theatre

Huntington Beach Performing Arts Theater
Terrace Theater

Comedy Club
By Ali Lerman
When nothing but a big-name comic will get you out of the house, take a scroll through the calendar at Terrace Theater. Located inside of the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, the theater has welcomed some of the top names in comedy, like Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler and Ron White, to its stage. With over 3,000 seats to choose from and acoustics that accommodate a range of entertainment from ballet to bands, laughter bellowing inside the Terrace Theater hits just right.
Show more Show less
Arts — at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Sierra Madre Live Theater Group
Community theater
Alex Theatre

Glendale Theater
The Alex Theater
(WACSO / For The Times)
Nearly a century old, this one-time home to vaudeville and silent movies in Glendale is an exceptional if under-utilized midsized venue for live music, theater and dance. With an epic mix of ancient Greek and Egyptian decor, the 1,400-seat room was designed by the same architects behind Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre and Egyptian Theatre. The Art Deco marquee was added in 1940, but recent upgrades to the backstage make it a first-class concert venue, where the annual all-star Wild Honey Orchestra benefit concerts unfold in honor of a major classic rock artist (the Beatles, Beach Boys, etc.).
Show more Show less
Arts — Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

Redondo Beach Entertainment Venue
performing arts venue
City National Grove of Anaheim

Anaheim Performing Arts Theater
