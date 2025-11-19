Advertisement
Clockwise from bottom left, Grand Kyiv Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Inland Pacific Ballet
(Los Angeles Times photo collage; illustrations by Katie Smith / For The Times; photographs from Grand Kyiv Ballet, Cheryl Mann and Marsha McNeely Photography)
Entertainment & Arts

It’s Nutcracker season. 16 ways to experience the holiday tradition in and around L.A.

By Ashley Lee

In 1892, composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and choreographer Marius Petipa debuted “The Nutcracker,” a two-act ballet about a young girl named Clara who receives a nutcracker for Christmas. When the doll magically comes to life, Clara sets out on an extraordinary journey, meeting gingerbread men, tin soldiers, a Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy along the way.

The toy-filled fairy tale, based on Alexandre Dumas’ retelling of the E. T. A. Hoffmann short story, has since become an end-of-year must-see from ballet companies, oftentimes offering their own versions of the holiday adventure with standout sets, unique choreography and imaginative interpretations of the narrative and score. For many Angelenos, the family-friendly spectacle is now an annual yuletide tradition, and a chance for children to experience ballet live for the first time. The Times has rounded up 15 “Nutcracker” productions making their way through Southern California this season:

'NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet'

Pasadena Performing Arts Theater
The cast of "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet."
(Konstantin Viktorov/NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet)
This 80-plus city tour offers a distinct blend of classical ballet with avant-garde circus techniques and global influences, complete with 10-foot-tall animal puppets constructed by Roger Titley. For its 33rd year on the road, the production adds a new character: Sweets the Dog, created by Barry Gordemer of the award-winning puppeteer studio Handemonium.

When/where: Nov. 22, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena; Nov. 23, McCallum Theatre, 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert; Dec. 20, the Wiltern Theatre, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; and Dec. 21, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd.

Price: Starting at $35
Info: nutcracker.com
Anaheim Ballet’s 'Nutcracker'

Anaheim Performing Arts Theater
Anaheim Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
(Anaheim Ballet)
This city’s resident ballet company has been staging the holiday fairy tale for 30 years and counting, with students from the Anaheim Ballet School portraying the young characters. This year the local tradition features new set pieces placed throughout the audience and the addition of “Plaisantes,” or comical characters who serve as entertainers and hosts of the adventure’s Candyland chapter.

When: Nov. 28-29
Where: City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave.
Price: Starting at $34
Info: anaheimballet.org
American Contemporary Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker Suite'

Downtown L.A. Performing Arts Theater
American Contemporary Ballet’s “The Nutcracker Suite”
(Anastasia Petukhova)
This dance company has been offering a uniquely immersive and multisensory staging of the holiday classic since 2017. Its nontraditional take is less interested in retreading the well-known narrative, and instead leans hard into the vibes and surprises, thanks to a preshow welcome, live musicians, distinctive choreography and holiday sweets throughout each show.

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 24
Where: Bank of America Plaza, 333 S. Hope St., downtown L.A.

Price: Starting at $75
Info: acbdances.com
'Bob Baker’s Nutcracker' at the Sierra Madre Playhouse

Sierra Madre Performing Arts Theater
"Bob Baker's Nutcracker."
(Winona Bechtle/Bob Baker Marionette Theater)
Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s adaptation of the holiday ballet has been delighting audiences since 1969, when it was performed entirely with hand-and-rod puppets. The production now features intricate sets and more than 100 handcrafted puppets, representing the original characters from the classic fairy tale as well as Baker’s own whimsical creations.

When: Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14, Dec. 16-21, Dec. 23, Dec. 27-28, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2-4.
Where: Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.
Price: $25
Info: sierramadreplayhouse.org
Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s 'The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker'

Performing Arts Theater
Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s “The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker”
(Lee Tonks Photography)
Fifteen years ago, Debbie Allen debuted her Tchaikovsky-free take on the holiday spectacular, celebrating diversity in dance with music by Arturo Sandoval, Mariah Carey and more. This version — also captured in the 2020 Netflix documentary “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” — sees three wise-cracking mice guiding audiences on a global adventure through Bollywood, Jazzland and the Land of the Kimono Dolls.

When: Dec. 4-7 and Dec. 12-14
Where: Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Price: Starting at $55
Info: debbieallendanceacademy.com
Red Chair Productions’ 'The Nutcracker'

Glendale Performing Arts Theater
Red Chair Productions’ “The Nutcracker.”
(Cheryl Mann)
Though most “Nutcracker” stagings only have two child characters, this company’s shows are all about the youth, with a cast of 150 performers spanning ages 7 to 18 years old. They all hail from more than 25 different dance studios across the great L.A. area and unite to present the beloved holiday story.

When: Dec. 6-7
Where: Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
Price: Starting at $12
Info: thealex.com
Festival Ballet Theatre’s 'The Nutcracker'

Irvine Performing Arts Theater
Katherine Barkman.
(Skye Schmidt Varga/Festival Ballet Theatre)
This engagement’s Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier are played by guest artists Katherine Barkman and Esteban Hernandez (San Francisco Ballet), Jeraldine Mendoza and Dylan Gutierrez (Joffrey Ballet), Tyler Donatelli and Angelo Greco (Houston Ballet), and Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia (New York City Ballet). Check schedule for specific dates. A separately-ticketed preshow tea party has character appearances, photo opportunities and treats like petit fours and scones.

When: Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-24
Where: Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive

Price: Starting at $54
Info: festivalballet.org
World Ballet Company’s 'The Nutcracker'

Glendale Performing Arts Theater
World Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker.”
(Jeff Somers/World Ballet Company)
This L.A.-based ballet company tours hundreds of cities annually, and intentionally travels to cities with less access to ballet to introduce the art form to those who have yet to experience it. Their traditional staging of the holiday tale boasts 40 professional dancers in more than 150 handcrafted costumes, performing alongside hand-painted sets.

When: Dec. 11-12
Where: Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
Price: Starting at $46
Info: worldballetcompany.com
American Ballet Theatre’s 'The Nutcracker'

Costa Mesa Performing Arts Theater
American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker.”
(Cheryl Mann)
The acclaimed New York-based ballet company is back in Southern California for its 10th holiday season at the Segerstrom Center. With sets and costumes by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson, each performance is headlined by the Pacific Symphony playing Tchaikovsky’s score and a cast of over 100 performers traversing the stage.

When: Dec. 11-21
Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
Price: Starting at $39
Info: scfta.org
Festival Ballet Theatre’s Narrated 'Nutcracker'

Huntington Beach Performing Arts Theater
A graphic toy block 'N' against a red background.
The Orange County dance company offers a narrated rendition of the classic fairy tale that’s specifically designed to introduce young children to classical ballet and music. For kids — and parents — who don’t love sitting still for long, this presentation runs less than an hour while still allowing audiences to encounter Clara, the Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

When: Dec. 11-12
Where: Huntington Beach Central Library Theatre, 7111 Talbert Ave.
Price: Starting at $24
Info: festivalballet.org
Los Angeles Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker'

Westwood Performing Arts Theater
Los Angeles Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.”
(Alex Lopez)
This dance company reimagines the holiday classic with a Southern California flourish (think snowy Big Bear slopes, Venice Beach archways and bougainvillea galore). In honor of its 20th year, the run has been extended past Christmas Day, with all Dolby Theatre performances accompanied live by the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra.

When/where: Dec. 12-14, Royce Hall at UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood; and Dec. 19-28, Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Price: Starting at $40
Info: losangelesballet.org
Long Beach Ballet’s 'The Long Beach Nutcracker'

Long Beach Performing Arts Theater
Long Beach Ballet’s “The Long Beach Nutcracker.”
(Long Beach Ballet)
This annual staging spotlights the Long Beach Ballet Orchestra — a full symphony orchestra with two harps, as Tchaikovsky’s score originally intended — as well as onstage pyrotechnics, a flying sleigh and a live horse. Guest artists Derek Drilon, Megan Wilcox, Vitor Luiz and Tara Ghassemieh join the cast of more than over 200 performers.

When: Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21
Where: Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd.
Price: Starting at $38
Info: longbeachnutcracker.com
Inland Pacific Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker'

Claremont Performing Arts Theater
Inland Pacific Ballet's "The Nutcracker."
(Marsha McNeely)
The Claremont performances feature TikTok sensation Lori Hernández and City Ballet of San Diego company member Brian Heil, and the Riverside shows spotlight New York City Ballet principal dancers Peter Walker and Mira Nadon — the latter an alum of the Inland Pacific Ballet Academy, many of whom are among the over 80 dancers participating in this production.

When/where: Dec. 13-14, Bridges Auditorium, 450 N. College Way, Claremont; and Dec. 20-21, Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside

Price: Starting at $41
Info: ipballet.org
Pacific Festival Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker'

Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Theater
Pacific Festival Ballet’s “Nutcracker.”
(Robert Yeager Photography)
The Conejo Valley resident company’s five performances again feature the newly married New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. This time, they’re performing alongside guest artists Lyrica Woodruff and Matisse Love, both from the Amazon Prime series “Étoile,” and more than 100 community dancers.

When: Dec. 19-21
Where: Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks, Thousand Oaks
Price: Starting at $43
Info: pacfestballet.org
Pasadena Dance Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’

San Gabriel Valley Performing Arts Theater
The Pasadena Dance Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker."
(Aasulv “Wolf” Austad)
Choreographer Jessamyn Vedro’s take on the classic tale introduces Clara to dances from China, France, Ukraine, Egypt, Scotland and Spain. The cast of more than 50 dancers features Elise Holmes as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Lester Gonzalez as the Cavalier, along with Conservatory students and returning alumni.

When: Dec. 20-21.
Where: San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Dr.
Price: Starts at $28
Info: pasadenadancetheatre.org
Grand Kyiv Ballet’s 'Nutcracker'

Performing Arts Theater
Grand Kyiv Ballet "Swan Lake"
The Ukrainian ballet company is traveling through Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the U.S. with its lavish production of the Tchaikovsky classic. Catch the penultimate stop of its American tour, with choreography that sporadically showcases traditional Ukrainian dance. A portion of the company’s tours benefits the restoration of the Main Ballet Academy of Ukraine.

When: Dec. 30
Where: Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St,. Los Angeles
Price: Starting at $44
Info: grandkyivballet.com.ua
