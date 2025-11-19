It’s Nutcracker season. 16 ways to experience the holiday tradition in and around L.A.
In 1892, composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and choreographer Marius Petipa debuted “The Nutcracker,” a two-act ballet about a young girl named Clara who receives a nutcracker for Christmas. When the doll magically comes to life, Clara sets out on an extraordinary journey, meeting gingerbread men, tin soldiers, a Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy along the way.
The only guide you need for holiday entertainment.
The toy-filled fairy tale, based on Alexandre Dumas’ retelling of the E. T. A. Hoffmann short story, has since become an end-of-year must-see from ballet companies, oftentimes offering their own versions of the holiday adventure with standout sets, unique choreography and imaginative interpretations of the narrative and score. For many Angelenos, the family-friendly spectacle is now an annual yuletide tradition, and a chance for children to experience ballet live for the first time. The Times has rounded up 15 “Nutcracker” productions making their way through Southern California this season:
'NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet'
When/where: Nov. 22, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena; Nov. 23, McCallum Theatre, 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert; Dec. 20, the Wiltern Theatre, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; and Dec. 21, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd.
Price: Starting at $35
Info: nutcracker.com
Anaheim Ballet’s 'Nutcracker'
When: Nov. 28-29
Where: City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave.
Price: Starting at $34
Info: anaheimballet.org
American Contemporary Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker Suite'
When: Nov. 29-Dec. 24
Where: Bank of America Plaza, 333 S. Hope St., downtown L.A.
Price: Starting at $75
Info: acbdances.com
'Bob Baker’s Nutcracker' at the Sierra Madre Playhouse
When: Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14, Dec. 16-21, Dec. 23, Dec. 27-28, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2-4.
Where: Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.
Price: $25
Info: sierramadreplayhouse.org
Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s 'The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker'
When: Dec. 4-7 and Dec. 12-14
Where: Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Price: Starting at $55
Info: debbieallendanceacademy.com
Red Chair Productions’ 'The Nutcracker'
When: Dec. 6-7
Where: Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
Price: Starting at $12
Info: thealex.com
Festival Ballet Theatre’s 'The Nutcracker'
When: Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-24
Where: Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive
Price: Starting at $54
Info: festivalballet.org
World Ballet Company’s 'The Nutcracker'
When: Dec. 11-12
Where: Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
Price: Starting at $46
Info: worldballetcompany.com
American Ballet Theatre’s 'The Nutcracker'
When: Dec. 11-21
Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
Price: Starting at $39
Info: scfta.org
Festival Ballet Theatre’s Narrated 'Nutcracker'
When: Dec. 11-12
Where: Huntington Beach Central Library Theatre, 7111 Talbert Ave.
Price: Starting at $24
Info: festivalballet.org
Los Angeles Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker'
When/where: Dec. 12-14, Royce Hall at UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood; and Dec. 19-28, Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Price: Starting at $40
Info: losangelesballet.org
Long Beach Ballet’s 'The Long Beach Nutcracker'
When: Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21
Where: Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd.
Price: Starting at $38
Info: longbeachnutcracker.com
Inland Pacific Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker'
When/where: Dec. 13-14, Bridges Auditorium, 450 N. College Way, Claremont; and Dec. 20-21, Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside
Price: Starting at $41
Info: ipballet.org
Pacific Festival Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker'
When: Dec. 19-21
Where: Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks, Thousand Oaks
Price: Starting at $43
Info: pacfestballet.org
Pasadena Dance Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’
When: Dec. 20-21.
Where: San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Dr.
Price: Starts at $28
Info: pasadenadancetheatre.org
Grand Kyiv Ballet’s 'Nutcracker'
When: Dec. 30
Where: Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St,. Los Angeles
Price: Starting at $44
Info: grandkyivballet.com.ua