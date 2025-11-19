It’s Nutcracker season. 16 ways to experience the holiday tradition in and around L.A.

In 1892, composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and choreographer Marius Petipa debuted “The Nutcracker,” a two-act ballet about a young girl named Clara who receives a nutcracker for Christmas. When the doll magically comes to life, Clara sets out on an extraordinary journey, meeting gingerbread men, tin soldiers, a Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy along the way.

The toy-filled fairy tale, based on Alexandre Dumas’ retelling of the E. T. A. Hoffmann short story, has since become an end-of-year must-see from ballet companies, oftentimes offering their own versions of the holiday adventure with standout sets, unique choreography and imaginative interpretations of the narrative and score. For many Angelenos, the family-friendly spectacle is now an annual yuletide tradition, and a chance for children to experience ballet live for the first time. The Times has rounded up 15 “Nutcracker” productions making their way through Southern California this season: