The 15 most intriguing theater offerings hitting SoCal stages this fall

The dynamic duo behind Pasadena Playhouse’s thrilling revival of “Amadeus,” director Darko Tresnjak and acting virtuoso Jefferson Mays, are back at the Playhouse for another reboot of a contemporary classic. Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s 1956 European tragicomedy with absurdist touches adapted by Maurice Valency doesn’t come around all that often. A musical version by Terrence McNally and John Kander & Fred Ebb that starred Chita Rivera had a short run on Broadway in 2015. But Dürrenmatt’s drama deserves to be better known to American audiences. In the New Yorker, Kenneth Tynan, reviewing the celebrated 1958 production that starred Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, urged theatergoers not to pass up the opportunity to catch their return engagement, “for there is nothing on Broadway of comparable power or penetration.” The Lunts are a hard act to match. But under Tresnjak’s direction, Mays is sure to deliver his own master class.



Where: Pasadena Playhouse



When: Sept. 9-Oct. 4



Price: Starts at $40

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