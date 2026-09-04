The 15 most intriguing theater offerings hitting SoCal stages this fall
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The theater awakens from its summer respite with a frenzy of openings that starts before Labor Day and continues deep into the fall. Amid all the high-octane productions celebrated in New York (“The Outsiders,” “Oh, Mary!” and “Purpose,” chief among them), don’t pass up the opportunity to see plays by Samuel D. Hunter (“A Case for the Existence of God”), Luis Alfaro (“Speaking in Tongues”) and Karen Zacarías (“Destiny of Desire”). And Pasadena Playhouse is clearly the place to be this fall, with the new revival of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s “The Visit” starring the mesmeric Jefferson Mays and the thrilling-sounding production of “Passing Strange,” the indie-rock musical by Stew and Heidi Rodewald that is finally having its Los Angeles premiere.
The only guide you need for fall entertainment.
'Antigone: In the Language of Kings,' Getty Villa Outdoor Theater
Where: Getty Villa Outdoor Theater
When: Sept. 3-5 (previews); Sept. 10-Oct. 3
Price: $30-60
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'A Case for the Existence of God,' Rogue Machine Theatre at the Matrix
Where: Rogue Machine’s Henry Murray Stage at the Matrix Theatre
When: Aug. 30-Oct. 11
Price: Starts at $25
'The Visit,' Pasadena Playhouse
Where: Pasadena Playhouse
When: Sept. 9-Oct. 4
Price: Starts at $40
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'Marisol,' Open Fist Theatre Company
Where: Open Fist Theatre Company at Atwater Village Theatre
When: Sept. 12-Oct. 24
Price: Starts at $26
'The Peterson Show,' Echo Theater Company
Where: Echo Theater Company at Atwater Village Theatre
When: Sept. 16-Oct. 26
Price: Starts at $15
'The Outsiders,' Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Where: Hollywood Pantages Theatre
When: Sept. 30-Oct. 18
Price: Starts at $57
'Wives,' East West Players
Where: East West Players at David Henry Hwang Theater in the Union Center for the Arts
When: Oct. 8-Nov. 1
Price: Pay-what-you-will starts at $15
'Speaking in Tongues,' Latino Theater Company
Where: Latino Theater Co. at the Los Angeles Theatre Center
When: Oct. 8- Nov. 15
Price: Starts at $10
'at the very bottom of a body of water,' Boston Court Pasadena
Where: Boston Court Pasadena
When: Oct. 22-Nov. 29
Price: Starts at $37; $10 community access tickets
‘The Music Man,’ Ahmanson Theatre
Where: The Ahmanson Theatre
When: Oct 27-Nov. 8
Price: Starts at $38
'Confederates,' The Fountain Theatre
Where: Fountain Theatre
When: Oct. 28-Dec. 13
Price: Starts at $45; limited Name-Your-Own-Price tickets starting at $5 for previews and Monday night performances
'Passing Strange,' Pasadena Playhouse
Where: Pasadena Playhouse
When: Nov. 4-29
Price: Starts at $40
‘Oh, Mary!,’ Ahmanson Theatre
Where: Ahmanson Theatre
When: Nov. 10-Dec. 6
Price: Starts at $60
'Destiny of Desire,' Mark Taper Forum
Where: Mark Taper Forum
When: Nov. 11-Dec. 20
Price: Starts at $36
'Purpose,' Geffen Playhouse
Where: Geffen Playhouse
When: Nov. 11-Dec. 13
Price: Starts at $53