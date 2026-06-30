9 gripping artworks to see now in L.A. that redefine ‘American’

There are always plenty of compelling reasons to visit Los Angeles museums, especially right now. But as the 250th birthday of America looms large in the nation’s consciousness, our institutions are replete with works of art exploring and expounding upon, in celebration and critique, what it means and what it feels like to be an American.

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These works of art illuminate how race, gender, class and politics frame, reframe, bestow and withhold American-ness and how artists claim it for themselves regardless. Across painting, photography, video, installation, sculpture and more — here are nine impressive and eclectic works you can experience now.