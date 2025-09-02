11 art shows to see in and around L.A. this fall, including two that should top your list
A few museum exhibitions that opened in the summer are extending into the fall, so the post-Labor Day lineup for new visual art shows is not extravagant. Still, a number of notable offerings are on the docket — although it’s disappointing that virtually all of it is Modern and contemporary. Global art’s history is on hiatus, narrowing the mix.
Two standouts include one on the controversial topic of vandalized and decommissioned Confederate monuments at MOCA and the Brick, and the other is a full retrospective of the late Los Angeles-based artist Robert Therrien at the Broad.
These are the 16 must-see works of art from permanent collections at the Huntington, LACMA, the Getty, MOCA, the Norton Simon, UCLA’s Hammer Museum and more.
Here’s a selection of what’s coming up, in chronological order of their opening dates.
Transgresoras: Mail Art and Messages, 1960s–2020s
Where: California Museum of Photography, Riverside
When: Sept. 13 to Feb. 15, 2026
Price: Free (ticket registration required)
Grounded
Where: LACMA
When: Sept. 14 to June 21, 2026
Price: $23 adults; $19 seniors; $19 students; $19 visitor with disability; teens and youth are free, as are all visitors after 3 p.m. Monday to Friday (for L.A. County residents with valid ID)
Habitat: Making the California Environment
Where: Langson Institute and Museum of California Art, UC Irvine
When: Sept. 20 to Jan. 10, 2026
Price: Free
The Impressionist Revolution: Monet to Matisse From the Dallas Museum of Art
Where: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
When: Oct. 5 to Jan. 25, 2026
Price: $15 adults; $10 seniors; $6 youth; free under 6 years old
Made in L.A. 2025
Where: UCLA Hammer Museum
When: Oct. 5 to Mar. 1, 2026
Price: Free
Tavares Strachan: The Day Tomorrow Began
Where: LACMA
When: Oct. 12 to March 29, 2026
Price: $23 adults; $19 seniors; $19 students; $19 visitor with disability; teens and youth are free, as are all visitors after 3 p.m. Monday to Friday (for L.A. County residents with valid ID)
the eight directions of the wind: Edmund de Waal
Where: The Huntington
When: Oct. 18 to Oct. 26, 2026
Price: Monday-Thursday: $29 adult; $24 senior, military with ID, student (12-18) with ID; youth $13; free for children under 4 (reservations recommended). Friday-Sunday, holidays and peak seasons: $34 adult; $28 senior, military with ID, student (12-18) with ID; youth $15, free for children under 4 (reservations required).
MONUMENTS
A selection of decommissioned Confederate statues will be shown at MOCA and alternative space the Brick, joint organizers of the exhibition; they’ll be paired with contemporary work by Bethany Collins, Stan Douglas, Leonardo Drew, Jon Henry, Martin Puryear, Hank Willis Thomas, Kara Walker and a dozen other artists, borrowed and commissioned for the occasion.
Where: Geffen Contemporary at Museum of Contemporary Art and the Brick (Geffen Contemporary is the map location)
When: Oct. 23 – Apr. 12, 2026
Price: $18 adult; $10 seniors and students; free for children under 12 (admission covers both venues)
How to Be a Guerrilla Girl
Where: Getty Research Institute
When: Nov. 18-April 12, 2026
Price: Free (timed entry required)
Robert Therrien: This Is a Story
Where: The Broad
When: Nov. 22 to April 5, 2026
Price: Free (book timed entry in advance or standby)
Mapping the Female Body: Tom Wesselmann and Mickalene Thomas
Where: Palm Springs Art Museum
When: Nov. 22 to April 6, 2026
Price: $20 adults; $18 seniors; $12 students/teachers; free for children under 18 and active-duty military and their families