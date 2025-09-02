11 art shows to see in and around L.A. this fall, including two that should top your list

A few museum exhibitions that opened in the summer are extending into the fall, so the post-Labor Day lineup for new visual art shows is not extravagant. Still, a number of notable offerings are on the docket — although it’s disappointing that virtually all of it is Modern and contemporary. Global art’s history is on hiatus, narrowing the mix.

Two standouts include one on the controversial topic of vandalized and decommissioned Confederate monuments at MOCA and the Brick, and the other is a full retrospective of the late Los Angeles-based artist Robert Therrien at the Broad.

Here’s a selection of what’s coming up, in chronological order of their opening dates.